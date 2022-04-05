Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marpe's Country Store

2579 Route 67

Johnsonville, NY 12094

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Breakfast sandwich on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or an English muffin. Breakfast sandwich includes two fried eggs topped with American cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.

Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

Breakfast sandwich on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or an English muffin. Breakfast sandwich includes two fried eggs topped with American cheese, ham, bacon, and sausage.

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Breakfast

Western Omelet

$8.99

Two eggs, shaved ham, onions, and peppers

French Toast

$5.99

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Plain Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$2.75

Plain Bagel W/ Peanut Butter

$2.75

Hard Roll W/ Butter

$1.99

Hard Roll W/ Peanut Butter

$2.25

Scramble Eggs

$3.99

Sunday Special Pancakes

$10.99

Sides

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Hashbrown

$1.99Out of stock

Homefries

$3.99Out of stock

Sausage Links

$2.99Out of stock

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Breadsticks W/ Cheese

$7.99

Breadsticks with cheese and marinara

Chicken Tenders (5)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (4) W/ Fries

$12.99

French Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$7.49

Fried Dough Balls

$5.99

With confection sugar

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Served with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers (6)

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks (12)

$12.99

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken

Chef Salad

$11.99

Chef salad with turkey, ham, tomato wedges, boiled egg, topped with shredded monterey cheddar

Garden Salad

$6.99

Garden salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Garden Salad W/ Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Garden salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and crispy chicken

Garden Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Garden salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and grilled chicken

Marpe Salad

$9.99

Sub/Sandwiches

Turkey

$6.49+

Ham

$6.49+

Roast Beef

$6.99+

Salami

$5.99+

Pepperoni

$5.99+

Italian Mix

$6.49+

American Mix

$6.49+

Veggie

$5.49+

Tuna

$6.49+

Bologna

$4.99+

BLT

$6.49+

Mixed Meat

$6.99+

Pick up to 2 meats for you sub!

Hot Subs

Buffalo Chicken & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Chicken Tender Sub

$9.99

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.99

W/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & American Cheese

Philly Steak Deluxe Sub

$11.99

W/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

"The Baker" Sub

$11.99

Roast Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & American Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.49

Salami Wrap

$8.49

Pepperoni Wrap

$8.49

Italian Mix Wrap

$8.99

American Mix Wrap

$8.99

Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Tuna Wrap

$8.99

Bologna Wrap

$7.99

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Dinners

All dinners served with tossed salad & garlic knots

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$15.99

Lasagna Dinner

$15.99

Sausage, Peppers, Onions Over Ziti W/ Marinara Dinner

$14.99

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.99

Ziti Dinner

$10.99

Baked Ziti Dinner

$11.99

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$14.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Mushrooms

From the Grill

Marpe's Cheeseburger

$12.99

6oz. certified angus beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms & bacon

Cheeseburger

$10.99

6oz. certified angus beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Hamburger

$9.99

6oz. certified angus beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Hot Turkey W/ Fries

$12.99

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing on Rye

Grilled Chicken Cordon Blue

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Sides

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Wing Sauce 2oz.

$0.25

Side Meatballs

$3.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Liquid Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Side Marinara 8oz

$2.50

Side Gravy 4oz

$0.50

Side French Fry

$1.99

Lunch Specials

Chicken Sandwich W Fries

$6.99

Dinner Special

Tuesday #1 $25 special (Spag Dinner)

$25.00

Pizza & Wings

6 Cut Pizza

Cheese 6 Cut

$9.99

BBQ Chicken 6 Cut

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken 6 Cut

$15.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch 6 Cut

$15.99

Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses

Chicken Parm 6 Cut

$15.99

Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian 6 Cut

$15.99

Ham, Pineapple & Bacon

Meat Lover's 6 Cut

$15.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage

Philly Steak 6 Cut

$15.99

Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese

The Works 6 Cut

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives

Veggie 6 Cut

$15.99

Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

White Garlic 6 Cut

$15.99

Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

NY Style 8 Cut

NY Style Thin Crust Cheese 8 Cut

$16.99

BBQ Chicken 8 Cut

$21.99

Buffalo Chicken 8 Cut

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch 8 Cut

$21.99

Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses

Chicken Parm 8 Cut

$21.99

Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian 8 Cut

$21.99

Ham, Pineapple & Bacon

Meat Lover's 8 Cut

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage

Philly Steak 8 Cut

$21.99

Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese

The Works 8 Cut

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives

Veggie 8 Cut

$21.99

Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

White Garlic 8 Cut

$21.99

Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

12 Cut Pizza

Cheese 12 Cut

$15.99

BBQ Chicken 12 Cut

$21.99

Buffalo Chicken 12 Cut

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12 Cut

$21.99

Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses

Chicken Parm 12 Cut

$21.99

Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian 12 Cut

$21.99

Ham, Pineapple & Bacon

Meat Lover's 12 Cut

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage

Philly Steak 12 Cut

$21.99

Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese

The Big Mack 12 Cut

$21.99

Russian Dressing, Hamburger, Lettuce, Onion & Pickles

The Works 12 Cut

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives

Veggie 12 Cut

$21.99

Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

White Garlic 12 Cut

$21.99

Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

24 Cut Pizza

Cheese 24 Cut

$23.99

BBQ Chicken 24 Cut

$35.99

Buffalo Chicken 24 Cut

$35.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch 24 Cut

$35.99

Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses

Chicken Parm 24 Cut

$35.99

Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian 24 Cut

$35.99

Ham, Pineapple & Bacon

Meat Lover's 24 Cut

$35.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage

Philly Steak 24 Cut

$35.99

Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese

The Big Mack 24 Cut

$35.99

Russian Dressing, Hamburger, Lettuce, Onion & Pickles

The Works 24 Cut

$35.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives

Veggie 24 Cut

$35.99

Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

White Garlic 24 Cut

$35.99

Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

PIZZA SPECIALS

#1 24 Cut Pizza W/ 1 Topping, 25 Wings & 2 Liter Soda

$46.99

24 Cut Pizza W/ 1 Topping, 25 Wings Regular or Boneless & 2 Liter Soda

#2 12 Cut Pizza W/ 1 Topping, 12 Wings & 2 Liter Soda

$29.99

#2 12 Cut pizza W/ 1 Topping, 12 Wings Regular or Boneless & 2 Liter Soda

8 Cut W/ 2L Soda

$25.00

Tuesday Special - 8 Cut, 10 Wings, 2L

$25.00

Wings

10 Buffalo Chicken Wings

$13.99

20 Buffalo Chicken Wings

$24.99

50 Buffalo Chicken Wings

$55.99

100 Buffalo Chicken Wings

$110.99

Boneless Buffalo Wings 1lb

$11.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$11.99

W/ Marinara, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses

Stromboli

$12.99

W/ Marinara, Mozzarella, American & Provolone Cheeses

Italian Stromboli

$15.99

W/ Marinara, Ham, Salami & Pepperoni

Tavern Style Pizza

Marpe's Tavern Style 12 Cut

$15.49

Marpe's Tavern Style 24 Cut

$30.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut White Garlic Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Chicken Sorrento Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Philly Steak Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut The Works

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut The Big Mack

$20.99

Tavern Style 12 Cut Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut White Garlic Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Hawaiian Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Veggie Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Meat Lover's Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Chicken Sorrento Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Philly Steak Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut The Works Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut The Big Mack Pizza

$30.99

Tavern Style 24 Cut Bacon Cheeseburger

$30.99

2 Liter Sodas

2L Coke

$2.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2L Diet Coke

$2.75

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.75

2L Ginger Ale

$2.75

2L Mt. Dew

$2.75

2L Pepsi

$2.75

2L Root Beer

$2.75

2L Sprite

$2.75

2L Orange Soda

$2.50

2L 7 Up

$2.50

2L Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Catering

Half Trays

Antipasto Salad 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Chef Salad 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Toss Salad 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Veggie Dipper 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Baked Beans 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Baked Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Chicken Parmesan 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Eggplant Parmesan 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Mac & Cheese 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Meatballs 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Goulash 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Macaroni Salad 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Pasta Salad 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Sausage & Peppers 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Meat Platter 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Sub Platter 1/2 Tray

$46.00

Buffalo Dip Ranch 1/2 Tray

$24.99

Buffalo Dip Blue Cheese 1/2 Tray

$24.99

Eggplant Parmesan 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Full Trays

Antipasto Salad Full Tray

$70.00

Chef Salad Full Tray

$70.00

Toss Salad Full Tray

$55.00

Veggie Dipper Full Tray

$65.00

Baked Beans Full Tray

$70.00

Baked Lasagna Full Tray

$90.00

Baked Ziti Full Tray

$65.00

Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo Full Tray

$1,100.00

Chicken Parmesan Full Tray

$110.00

Eggplant Parmesan Full Tray

$80.00

Macaroni & Cheese Full Tray

$75.00

Meatballs in Marinara Full Tray

$110.00

Goulash Full Tray

$75.00

Macaroni Salad Full Tray

$70.00

Pasta Salad Full Tray

$70.00

Potato Salad Full Tray

$90.00

Sausage & Peppers Full Tray

$90.00

Meat Platter Full Tray

$110.00

Sub Platter Full Tray

$90.00

Lunch Specials

Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$6.99

Grocery

Iced Cream

Hershey's Pint

Hershey's 1/2 Gallon

Chocolate Eclair Bar

$2.09

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$2.09

Tropical Kool Strawberry Fruit Bar

$1.99

Chocolate Sundae 6oz Cup

$2.39

Strawberry Sundae 6oz Cup

$2.39

Polar Bear Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.89

Polar Bear Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.89

Giant Vanilla Iced Cream Sandwich

$1.99

The Incredible Ice Cream Cone

$2.59

Cotton Candy Screwball

$1.39

Mighty Mini Ice Cream Sandwich

$0.50

Cherry Italian Ice

$0.85

Candy

Kit Kat

$2.29

Alcoholic Drinks

Pabst Blue Ribbon (30 Pack)

$29.99

Busch (30 Pack)

$28.49

Busch Light (30 Pack)

Bud Light (30 Pack)

Coors Light (30 Pack)

Miller Light (30 Pack)

Hoop Tea

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come Get Some!

2579 Route 67, Johnsonville, NY 12094

Marpe's Country Store image
Marpe's Country Store image
Marpe's Country Store image

