- Home
- /
- Johnsonville
- /
- Marpe's Country Store
Marpe's Country Store
No reviews yet
2579 Route 67
Johnsonville, NY 12094
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or an English muffin. Breakfast sandwich includes two fried eggs topped with American cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or an English muffin. Breakfast sandwich includes two fried eggs topped with American cheese, ham, bacon, and sausage.
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast
Sides
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Breadsticks W/ Cheese
Breadsticks with cheese and marinara
Chicken Tenders (5)
Chicken Tenders (4) W/ Fries
French Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Dough Balls
With confection sugar
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch dressing
Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers (6)
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Mozzarella Sticks (12)
Garlic Knots (6)
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons
Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken
Chef Salad
Chef salad with turkey, ham, tomato wedges, boiled egg, topped with shredded monterey cheddar
Garden Salad
Garden salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and black olives
Garden Salad W/ Crispy Chicken
Garden salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and crispy chicken
Garden Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
Garden salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and grilled chicken
Marpe Salad
Sub/Sandwiches
Hot Subs
Buffalo Chicken & Cheese Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken Tender Sub
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
W/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & American Cheese
Philly Steak Deluxe Sub
W/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
"The Baker" Sub
Roast Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & American Cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Wrap
Dinners
Quesadillas
From the Grill
Marpe's Cheeseburger
6oz. certified angus beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms & bacon
Cheeseburger
6oz. certified angus beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Hamburger
6oz. certified angus beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Grilled Cheese
Tuna Melt
Hot Turkey W/ Fries
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing on Rye
Grilled Chicken Cordon Blue
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sides
Lunch Specials
Dinner Special
Pizza & Wings
6 Cut Pizza
Cheese 6 Cut
BBQ Chicken 6 Cut
Buffalo Chicken 6 Cut
Chicken Bacon Ranch 6 Cut
Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses
Chicken Parm 6 Cut
Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese
Hawaiian 6 Cut
Ham, Pineapple & Bacon
Meat Lover's 6 Cut
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage
Philly Steak 6 Cut
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese
The Works 6 Cut
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives
Veggie 6 Cut
Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
White Garlic 6 Cut
Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese
NY Style 8 Cut
NY Style Thin Crust Cheese 8 Cut
BBQ Chicken 8 Cut
Buffalo Chicken 8 Cut
Chicken Bacon Ranch 8 Cut
Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses
Chicken Parm 8 Cut
Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese
Hawaiian 8 Cut
Ham, Pineapple & Bacon
Meat Lover's 8 Cut
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage
Philly Steak 8 Cut
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese
The Works 8 Cut
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives
Veggie 8 Cut
Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
White Garlic 8 Cut
Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese
12 Cut Pizza
Cheese 12 Cut
BBQ Chicken 12 Cut
Buffalo Chicken 12 Cut
Chicken Bacon Ranch 12 Cut
Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses
Chicken Parm 12 Cut
Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese
Hawaiian 12 Cut
Ham, Pineapple & Bacon
Meat Lover's 12 Cut
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage
Philly Steak 12 Cut
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese
The Big Mack 12 Cut
Russian Dressing, Hamburger, Lettuce, Onion & Pickles
The Works 12 Cut
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives
Veggie 12 Cut
Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
White Garlic 12 Cut
Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese
24 Cut Pizza
Cheese 24 Cut
BBQ Chicken 24 Cut
Buffalo Chicken 24 Cut
Chicken Bacon Ranch 24 Cut
Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, American & Mozzarella Cheeses
Chicken Parm 24 Cut
Chicken Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese
Hawaiian 24 Cut
Ham, Pineapple & Bacon
Meat Lover's 24 Cut
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs & Sausage
Philly Steak 24 Cut
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & American Cheese
The Big Mack 24 Cut
Russian Dressing, Hamburger, Lettuce, Onion & Pickles
The Works 24 Cut
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Ham & Olives
Veggie 24 Cut
Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Broccoli, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
White Garlic 24 Cut
Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese
PIZZA SPECIALS
#1 24 Cut Pizza W/ 1 Topping, 25 Wings & 2 Liter Soda
24 Cut Pizza W/ 1 Topping, 25 Wings Regular or Boneless & 2 Liter Soda
#2 12 Cut Pizza W/ 1 Topping, 12 Wings & 2 Liter Soda
#2 12 Cut pizza W/ 1 Topping, 12 Wings Regular or Boneless & 2 Liter Soda
8 Cut W/ 2L Soda
Tuesday Special - 8 Cut, 10 Wings, 2L
Wings
Calzones & Strombolis
Tavern Style Pizza
Marpe's Tavern Style 12 Cut
Marpe's Tavern Style 24 Cut
Tavern Style 12 Cut Chicken Parm Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut White Garlic Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut Hawaiian Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut Veggie Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut Meat Lover's Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut Chicken Sorrento Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut Philly Steak Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tavern Style 12 Cut The Works
Tavern Style 12 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
Tavern Style 12 Cut The Big Mack
Tavern Style 12 Cut Bacon Cheeseburger
Tavern Style 24 Cut Chicken Parm Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut White Garlic Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Hawaiian Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Veggie Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Meat Lover's Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Chicken Sorrento Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Philly Steak Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut The Works Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut The Big Mack Pizza
Tavern Style 24 Cut Bacon Cheeseburger
Catering
Half Trays
Antipasto Salad 1/2 Tray
Chef Salad 1/2 Tray
Toss Salad 1/2 Tray
Veggie Dipper 1/2 Tray
Baked Beans 1/2 Tray
Baked Lasagna 1/2 Tray
Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray
Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo 1/2 Tray
Chicken Parmesan 1/2 Tray
Eggplant Parmesan 1/2 Tray
Mac & Cheese 1/2 Tray
Meatballs 1/2 Tray
Goulash 1/2 Tray
Macaroni Salad 1/2 Tray
Pasta Salad 1/2 Tray
Potato Salad 1/2 Tray
Sausage & Peppers 1/2 Tray
Meat Platter 1/2 Tray
Sub Platter 1/2 Tray
Buffalo Dip Ranch 1/2 Tray
Buffalo Dip Blue Cheese 1/2 Tray
Eggplant Parmesan 1/2 Tray
Full Trays
Antipasto Salad Full Tray
Chef Salad Full Tray
Toss Salad Full Tray
Veggie Dipper Full Tray
Baked Beans Full Tray
Baked Lasagna Full Tray
Baked Ziti Full Tray
Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo Full Tray
Chicken Parmesan Full Tray
Eggplant Parmesan Full Tray
Macaroni & Cheese Full Tray
Meatballs in Marinara Full Tray
Goulash Full Tray
Macaroni Salad Full Tray
Pasta Salad Full Tray
Potato Salad Full Tray
Sausage & Peppers Full Tray
Meat Platter Full Tray
Sub Platter Full Tray
Lunch Specials
Grocery
Iced Cream
Hershey's Pint
Hershey's 1/2 Gallon
Chocolate Eclair Bar
Strawberry Shortcake Bar
Tropical Kool Strawberry Fruit Bar
Chocolate Sundae 6oz Cup
Strawberry Sundae 6oz Cup
Polar Bear Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich
Polar Bear Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwich
Giant Vanilla Iced Cream Sandwich
The Incredible Ice Cream Cone
Cotton Candy Screwball
Mighty Mini Ice Cream Sandwich
Cherry Italian Ice
Candy
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come Get Some!
2579 Route 67, Johnsonville, NY 12094