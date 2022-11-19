Bars & Lounges
American
Marple Public House 31 N. Sproul
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Broomall's first public house with a full bar in over 100 years! Let us be your neighborhood spot, with great food and great drinks served in a relaxed and comfortable environment. A pint after work, snacks during the game, family dinner night, a haven for the service industry, Marple Public House has a seat waiting for you!
Location
31 N. Sproul, Broomall, PA 19008
Gallery