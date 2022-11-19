Restaurant header imageView gallery
Marple Public House 31 N. Sproul

31 N. Sproul

Broomall, PA 19008

TASTE OF MARPLE

Wings

Fried Shrimp & Pickles

$15.00

Notzarella

$9.50

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Marple Fries

$6.00

Jazzed Marple Fries

$14.00

Potato Skins

$9.50

Skillet Mac N Cheese

$8.00

RB Gravy Fries

$12.00

Caesar

$10.00

Public House Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

Reynolds Pizza

$14.00

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Ranch Dusted Crispy Yardbird

$13.00

Big Daddy Burger

$14.50

Famous Roast Beef Sando

$15.50

Classic Roast Beef

$15.50

Roast Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Garlicky Kale

$6.00

Soup

$6.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Deans Dinner Club 11/9

$24.00

Kids

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger And Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac'n'Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets And Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese And Fries

$6.00

ONLINE

Online Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Online Fries

$6.00

Online Notzarella

$10.00

Online Wings

$12.00

Online Caesar

$10.00

Online Public House Salad

$10.00

Online Burger

$15.50

Online Chicken Sando

$13.50

Online Roast Beef

$15.50

Online Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Online Cheese Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Football Spec

Fb $1 Wing

$1.00

FB Marple Fries

$3.00

FB Jazz Fries

$7.00

FB Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

FB Notzzarella Balls

$4.75

FB Fried Shrimp & Pickles

$7.50

FB Potato Skins

$4.75

FB Skillet Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Fb Gravy Fry

$6.00

Sixers Spec

Sixers $1 Wing

$1.00

Sixers Fries

$3.00

Sixers Jazz Fry

$7.00

HH Food

HH Notzarella

$4.75

HH Wings

HH Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

HH Marple Fries

$3.00

HH Jazz Fries

$7.00

HH Fried Shrimp & Pickles

$7.50

HH Mac N Cheese

$4.00

HH Potato Skins

$4.75

HH Gravyfries

$6.00

HH Beer

HH Guinness

$8.00

HH Coors Lite

$3.00

HH Miller Lite

$3.00

HH 2SP Up n Out

$5.50

HH Yards Philly Pale Ale

$4.00

HH Double Nickel Weekend Warrior

$5.50

HH Pacifico

$4.50

HH Stella Artois

$4.50

HH Blue Moon

$5.00

HH Lagunitas Daytime

$5.50

Hh Mckenzie Black Cherry Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Hh Pumking

$7.00

HH Yuengling

$3.00

HH Dirt Wolf

$7.00

2x Ipa

$7.00

HH Sierra Nev Celebration

$5.50

HH Peroni

$4.50Out of stock

HH Wine

HH Red

$6.00

HH White

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Broomall's first public house with a full bar in over 100 years! Let us be your neighborhood spot, with great food and great drinks served in a relaxed and comfortable environment. A pint after work, snacks during the game, family dinner night, a haven for the service industry, Marple Public House has a seat waiting for you!

31 N. Sproul, Broomall, PA 19008

