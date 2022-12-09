Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Marquee

No reviews yet

920 E 2nd Ave #123

CORALVILLE, IA 52241

Popular Items

Margherita
Grandma's Hands
Vice City

Kids

Kids - Pizza

$5.00

tomato sauce, cheese

Kids Tomato Sauce Pasta

$7.00

homemade pasta, fresh tomato sauce, parmigiano cheese

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Fries - Kids

$5.00

Cheeseburger - Kids

$7.00

Pasta

All pasta $10 every Wednesday!
Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$15.00

pecorino, parmigiano, black pepper, sage, tagliatelle pasta noodles

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

crispy fried chicken breast with mozzarella and a spicy tomato sauce pasta, basil

Vegan Pesto Rotini

Vegan Pesto Rotini

$12.00Out of stock

vegan red lentil rotini, basil-mint pesto, lemon, garlic breadcrumbs

Pizza

Bianca

Bianca

$14.00

housemade ricotta, Wisconsin brick cheese, oregano, basil, lemon

Cheese Personal Pan

Cheese Personal Pan

$16.00

6"x6" Personal Size Pan Pizza made with white cheddar

Falco

Falco

$15.00

tomato, red onion, breadcrumb, garlic, basil, pork sausage, parmigiano

Grandma's Hands

Grandma's Hands

$14.00

tomato sauce, Iowa pepperoni, mozzarella, caciocavallo

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Ode to Detroit Pan Pizza

Ode to Detroit Pan Pizza

$16.00

6"x6" personal-size pan pizza, white cheddar, pepperoni, oregano, tomato sauce, parmigiano

Pepperoni Personal Pan

Pepperoni Personal Pan

$16.00

6"x6" Personal Size Pan Pizza made with white cheddar and topped with pepperoni

Sausage Personal Pan

Sausage Personal Pan

$16.00

6"x6" Personal Size Pan Pizza made with white cheddar and topped with sausage

School's Out

School's Out

$16.00

garlic herb cream, basil, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeno, sausage, smoked mozzarella, parmigiano, hot honey

Soprano

Soprano

$16.00

oil base, capers, white cheddar, soppressata, red wine vinegar arugula, parmigiano

Sweet Angelo

Sweet Angelo

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pickled chilies, hot soppressata salumi, hot honey

Vegan

Vegan

$14.00

red sauce, basil, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, garlic, red pepper flakes

Vice City

Vice City

$17.00

smoked mozz, sausage, pepperoni, pickled pepper sauce, green onion, hot honey, parmigiano

Sandwiches

Good Time Charlie

Good Time Charlie

$15.00Out of stock

breaded chicken cutlet, spicy garlic aioli, house pickles, local crumb bun, served with fries

Marquee Burger

Marquee Burger

$16.00

angus & brisket, parmesan frico, smoked mozz, mostardo, fancy sauce, lettuce, local crumb bun

Sides

Honey infused with Calabrian chili oil. Your crust will never be the same!
Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.00

rosemary breadsticks served with berry-balsamic

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Tomato, basil, cream, parmesan, side of focaccia

Focaccia

$9.00

Garlic Oil, Cracked Pepper, Parmesan

Street Dough

Street Dough

$5.00

street bread served with honey butter

Starters

1/2 Apple Arugula Salad

$6.00

1/2 Caprese Salad

$7.00Out of stock
1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$8.00

crispy prosciutto, arcadian greens, tomato, pickled onion, creamy Italian dressing

Arugula Apple Salad

Arugula Apple Salad

$11.00

arugula, radicchio, sliced apples, walnuts, gorgonzola, apple cider honey vinaigrette

Brick O Mozza

Brick O Mozza

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, battered and fried, with arrabbiata and lemon

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock
Gilroy Fries

Gilroy Fries

$12.00

garlic, herbs, parmigiano, calabrian fancy sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$16.00

crispy prosciutto, arcadian greens, tomato, pickled onion, creamy Italian dressing

Meatballs

Meatballs

$18.00

handmade pork and beef meatballs with arrabbiata, parmesan and today's focaccia

Spicy Stracciatella

Spicy Stracciatella

$10.00

street bread, stretched mozzarella, Calabrian oil, salt & pepper

Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$10.00

stretched mozzarella, garlic EVOO, today's focaccia

Wood-Fired Broccolini

Wood-Fired Broccolini

$14.00

broccolini, calabrian garlic oil, garlic-parm aioli, almonds, parmigiano, lemon wedge

Togo Silver & Napkins

Please include togo silverware & napkins

No silverware & napkins needed

Napkins only

Dessert

Dessert Pizza

$14.00

nutella, strawberries, pistachios, powdered sugar

Lemon Cream Cake

Lemon Cream Cake

$10.00Out of stock

garnished with berry compote, blueberries and mint

Mango Sorbeto

$4.00

two scoops

Root Beer Float

$6.00

vanilla bean gelato, barq's root beer

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$6.00

two scoops

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Old school Italian cooking, naturally leavened dough, homemade pasta and mozzarella, local influences and a bar menu focused on natural wine and craft beer. Cheers!

Location

920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE, IA 52241

Directions

Main pic

