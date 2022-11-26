Marri's Pizza, Inc. imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Marri's Pizza, Inc.

1,224 Reviews

$$

6436 E Stearns St

Long Beach, CA 90815

Appetizers

Minestrone Soup

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Sides

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Garlic Pesto Cheese Bread

$10.00

Steamed Vegetables

$10.00

Side of Meat Balls

$8.00

Side of Sausages

$8.00

Side of 1 MB & 1 Sausage

$8.00

4 oz Side of Wing Sauce

$1.00

4 oz Side of Marinara

$1.25

4 oz Side of Meat Sauce

$1.75

Small Side of Marinara Sauce 16 oz

$5.00

Large Side of Marinara Sauce 32 oz

$9.00

Small Side of Meat Sauce 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Meat Sauce 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of Alfredo Sauce 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Alfredo Sauce 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of Pesto Sauce 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Pesto Sauce 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of Mushroom Sauce 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Mushroom Sauce 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of Fra Diavolo 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Fra Diavolo 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of Red Cream 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Red Cream 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of White Clam 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of White Clam 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of Red Clam 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Red Clam 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of White Wine Sauce 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of White Wine Sauce 32 oz

$12.00

Small Side of Red Wine Sauce 16 oz

$7.00

Large Side of Red Wine Sauce 32 oz

$12.00

4 oz Side of Pepperoncini peppers

$0.75

4 oz Side of Mozzarella Cheese

$1.25

16 oz Side of Mozzarella Cheese

$5.00

32oz side of Mozzarella Cheese

$10.00

16 oz Side of Pepperoncini peppers

$3.00

16 oz Side of Croutons

$1.50

4 oz Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

16 oz side of Jalapeno

$4.00

4 oz Side of Anchovy

$1.00

4oz side of Pineapple

$1.00

4 oz Side of Garlic

$0.75

4 oz side of Olives

$0.75

4oz side of Basil

$0.75

2 pieces Garlic Bread

$2.00

2 pieces Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.00

2 pieces Garlic Pesto Cheese Bread

$5.00

Plain Bread 2 pieces

$2.00

Plain bread 4 pieces

$4.00

Plain bread with butter 2 pieces

$2.00

Plain bread with butter 4 pieces

$4.00

Garlic Butter Bread 2 pieces

$2.00

Garlic Butter Bread 4 pieces

$4.00

4oz side of Garlic Bread Spread

$1.00

16oz side of Garlic Bread Spread

$4.00

16oz side of Pepperoni

$5.75

32oz side of Pepperoni

$11.50

4oz side of Ricotta

$2.00

16oz side of Ricotta

$8.00

32oz side of Ricotta

$16.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Salad For 2

$9.00

Salad For 4

$14.00

Salad For 6

$23.00

Salad For 8

$28.00

Caesar

$12.00

Asparagus & Artichoke

$14.00

Antipasto

$15.00

Small Side of Dressing

$0.75

Large 16 oz Side of Dressing

$5.00

16 oz Side of Croutons

$1.50

Entrees

Two Meatballs

$16.00

Two Sausages

$16.00

Meat Sauce

$14.00

Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Pesto Sauce

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce

$16.00

Marinara Cream Sauce

$16.00

Fra Diavolo

$13.00

Garlic & Olive Oil

$14.00

Mushroom Sauce

$14.00

Primavera

$16.00

Clam Sauce

$16.00

Butter only

$12.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Manicotti

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Baked Beef Ravioli

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Limone

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Bella Marri

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Primavera

$20.00

Combo Plate

$14.00

Pasta Galore

$16.00

Cheese Tortellini

$14.00

Gnocchi

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Beef Ravioli

$13.00

Chicken Ravioli

$14.00

Seafood Ravioli

$14.00

Marris Verrazano

$15.00

Sausage Verrazano

$19.00

Chicken Verrazano

$21.00

Shrimp Verrazano

$23.00

Bella Royale

$23.00

Fresh Scallops

$20.00

Fresh Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$22.00

Bella Royale

$23.00

Family Special

The Family Special

$28.95

Pizza

10 inch Personal Cheese Pizza

$9.00

12 inch Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

13 inch Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.00

15 inch Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Small Hawaiian

$14.00

Small Special

$15.50

Small Nicola

$17.00

Small Meat Lovers

$17.00

Small Vegetarian

$17.00

Small Matterhorn

$17.00

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Medium Hawaiian

$16.00

Medium Special

$18.00

Medium Nicola

$20.00

Medium Meat Lovers

$20.00

Medium Vegetarian

$20.00

Medium Matterhorn

$20.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Large Hawaiian

$19.50

Large Marri's Special

$22.25

Large A La Nicola

$25.00

Large Meat Lovers

$25.00

Large Vegetarian

$25.00

Large Matterhorn

$25.00

Calzone

Small Calzone

$11.00

Medium Calzone

$12.00

Large Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni Bread

$15.00

Sausage Bread

$15.00

Sandwiches

Italian Gourmet Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Meat Ball Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Submarine Sandwich

$13.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Spumoni Bomba

$8.00

2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream w/ Chocolate

$4.25

Soda Float

$4.25

Special Dessert

$7.00

Kids Meals

Mini Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Pasta Meat Sauce

$12.00

Kids Pasta Just Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$13.00

Kids Pasta Red Cream

$13.00

Kids Pasta Pesto

$13.00

-

Kids Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$9.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli Meat Sauce

$11.00

Kids Tortellini Marinara

$10.00

Kids Tortellini Meat Sauce

$12.00

Lunch Specials

Any Sandwich

$12.95

Any Pasta

$12.95

Mini Calzone

$11.95

Mini Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Catering Menu

1/2 pan Lasagna

$60.00

Full pan Lasagna

$125.00

1/2 pan Pasta with Choice of Sauce

$40.00

Full pan Pasta with Choice of Sauce

$90.00

1/2 pan Cheese Ravioli

$50.00

Full pan Cheese Ravioli

$110.00

1/2 pan Beef Ravioli

$50.00

Full pan Beef Ravioli

$110.00

1/2 pan Pasta Alfredo

$50.00

Full pan Pasta Alfredo

$110.00

1/2 pan Baked Pasta with choice of sauce

$60.00

Full pan Baked Pasta with choice of sauce

$125.00

1/2 pan Cheese Tortellini

$55.00

Full pan Cheese Tortellini

$120.00

1/2 pan Gnocchi

$55.00

Full pan Gnocchi

$120.00

1/2 pan Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$65.00

Full pan Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$140.00

1/2 pan Chicken Bella Marris

$70.00

Full pan Chicken Bella Marris

$150.00

1/2 pan Chicken Marsala

$70.00

Full pan Chicken Marsala

$150.00

1/2 pan Chicken Limone

$70.00

Full pan Chicken Limone

$150.00

1/2 pan Chicken Primavera

$85.00

Full pan Chicken Primavera

$180.00

1/2 pan Marri's Verranzano

$60.00

Full pan Marri's Verranzano

$125.00

1/2 pan Bella Royal

$95.00

Full Pan Bella Royal

$200.00

1/2 pan Garden Salad

$25.00

Full pan Garden Salad

$60.00

1/2 pan Caesar Salad

$30.00

Full pan Caesar Salad

$70.00

1/2 pan Chicken Caesar Salad

$55.00

Full pan Chicken Caesar Salad

$120.00

1/2 pan Antipasto Salad

$55.00

Full pan Antipasto Salad

$120.00

1/2 pan Asparagus & Artichoke Salad

$50.00

Full pan Asparagus & Artichoke Salad

$110.00

24 Meat Balls

$70.00

24 Sausage Links - Whole

$70.00

24 pieces Garlic Bread

$21.00

Off Menu

Eggplant Parmesan Only

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Only

$12.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

1 Fried Chicken Breast only

$8.00

Side of Shrimp

$9.00

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Plain Chicken Sandwich - mayo, lettuce, & tomato

$13.00

Chicken Cacciatore - Red Sauce over pasta

$18.00

Sausages and Bell Peppers - Red Sauce over Pasta

$16.00

24 oz Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Side of 1 Meat Ball w/ Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side of 1 Meat Ball w/ Marinara

$4.00

Add 1 Meat Ball on Pasta

$4.00

Lg Pizza dough

$7.00

4oz side pizza sauce

$1.25

16 oz side pizza sauce

$4.00

32 oz side pizza sauce

$8.00

16oz side of Mozzarella

$5.00

32oz side of Mozzarella

$10.00

16oz side of Pepperoni

$5.75

32oz side of Pepperoni

$11.50

16 Oz Side plain pasta only - Pizza Plate Size

$5.00

Large Pizza - No Cheese - Extra Sauce (No Toppings)

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Soda Water

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

$2.75

Togo Cup

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6436 E Stearns St, Long Beach, CA 90815

Directions

Gallery
Marri's Pizza, Inc. image

