French
Mediterranean

MARSEILLE

8,382 Reviews

$$$

630 9th Ave

New York, NY 10036

Popular Items

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

APPETIZER

BRUNCH BASKET

$12.00

muffins, scones, croissant, butter & jam

BRUNCH BERRIES

$12.00

fresh mixed berries topped with yogurt & granola

FAVA BEAN HUMMUS

$14.00

chickpea fries, piquillo coulis, extra virgin olive oil

SOUPE a l'OIGNON

$15.00

beef broth, cave aged gruyere, crostini

TART FLAMBÉE

$18.00

caramelized onion & bacon tart

SALADE VERTE

$16.00

arugula, endive, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

LE FROMAGE

$7.00+

Selection of Cheese from Rodolphe Le Meunier

ENTREE

tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, sumac, parsley, olives, feta cheese, greens

SPINACH & GOAT CHEESE OMELETTE

$20.00

potatoes, petite salade, toast

LORRAINE OMELETTE

$22.00

gruyere, bacon, fine herbs, potatoes, petite salade, toast

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

$24.00

toasted english muffin, griddled old fashioned canadian bacon, classic hollandaisse. Served with potatoes and salad

SALMON BENEDICT

$24.00

toasted english muffin, smoked salmon, classic hollandaisse. Served with potatoes and salad

QUINOA BOWL

$21.00

swiss chard, roasted tomato, avocado, soft boiled egg, basil pesto, toasted pine nuts

AVOCADO TOAST

$22.00

toasted 7 grain topped with avocado puree, two poached eggs, hollandaise and radish with potatoes & petite salade

CROQUE MADAME

$24.00

griddled ham & gruyere sandwich topped with mornay cheese sauce and a fried egg, served with chips

CRISP POTATO ROSTI

$26.00

crispy - shredded potato pancake topped with smoked salmon, citrus creme fraiche & frisee

MUSHROOM PAIN PERDU

$22.00

challah french toast, mushroom sauce, 2 sunny side up eggs

MALTED WAFFLE

$19.00

whipped cinnamon - mascarpone, fresh berries, maple syrup, powdered sugar

HARICOT VERT & ENDIVE SALAD

$18.00

blue cheese, tomato concassée, crème fraiche

SALADE NICOISE

$25.00

imported preserved tuna, tomatoes, haricots vert, potatoes, eggs

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$24.00

mixed greens, celeriac remoulade, cherry tomatoes, haricot vert, mustard vinaigrette

LUMP CRAB SALAD

$29.00

asparagus, shaved fennel, grapefruit, marinated tomatoes, chives, saffron-grapefruit vinaigrette

CHICKEN CURRY SANDWICH

$26.00

apples, raisins, celery, onions, almonds, mayo, grilled miche, arugula, provencal chips

STEAK TARTARE FRITES

$28.00

raw ground prime beef tossed with a caper - cornichon vinaigrette, parsley, dijon & garlic oil; topped with a raw quail egg. Grilled miche, cornichons & dijon served on the side.

MOULES FRITES MARINIERE

$28.00

shallots, garlic, Vermont butter, white wine bouillon

SEA URCHIN PASTA

$29.00

crème fraiche, anchovy, calabrian chili, scallion

BURGER AMÉRICAIN

$26.00

sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pommes frites

FLAT IRON STEAK

$26.00

SIDES

BACON

$7.00

CANADIAN BACON

$7.00

HAM

$7.00

SMOKED CHICKEN - APPLE SAUSAGE

$7.00

FRIES

$7.00

HOME FRIES

$5.00

DESSERT

WARM APPLE BAKLAVA

$12.00

FROMAGE BLANC CAKE

$12.00

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$12.00

vanilla - pineapple confit, meyer lemon ice cream, caramel sauce

CHOCOLATE LAYER MOUSSE CAKE

$12.00

dark and milk chocolate mousse, ganache, raspberry compote

LE FROMAGE

$7.00+

Selection of Cheese from Rodolphe Le Meunier

FRESH BERRIES & CHANTILLY CREAM

$8.00

STRAWBERRY TART

$12.00

cheesecake filling, chantilly cream, honey - balsamic reduction

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

ELDERFLOWER SPRITZER

$8.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$5.00
PANNA NATURAL WATER 750ml

PANNA NATURAL WATER 750ml

$6.00
PELLEGRINO SPARKLING 750ml

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING 750ml

$6.00
CAN COKE

CAN COKE

$3.00
CAN DIET COKE

CAN DIET COKE

$3.00
CAN SPRITE

CAN SPRITE

$3.00
FEVER TREE GINGER BEER small bottle

FEVER TREE GINGER BEER small bottle

$3.00
LONDON ESSENCE TONIC small bottle

LONDON ESSENCE TONIC small bottle

$3.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$7.00

BERRY LEMONADE

$8.00Out of stock

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

ICED TEA

$3.50
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

630 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Directions

MARSEILLE image
MARSEILLE image

