Southern

Marsh Landing Restaurant

327 Reviews

$$

44 N Broadway St

Fellsmere, FL 32948

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak
Smothered Pork Chops
Kid’s Grilled Cheese

Soft Drinks

Water

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Jumbo Soda

$3.99

Jumbo Tea

$3.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

Sweet Tea Half Gallon

$3.00

Unsweet Tea Half Gallon

$3.00

Craft Soda

$3.99

Juice/Milk

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Large Apple Juice

$2.99

Large Orange Juice

$2.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Large Tomato Juice

$2.99

Large Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Corn Fritters

$7.95

Pimiento Cheese Biscuits

$12.95

Frog Legs

$11.95

Marsh Sampler

$25.95

Gator Tail

$11.95

CATFISH APP

$7.95

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup of the Moment

$4.95

Bowl Soup of the Moment

$6.95

Garden Side Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens topped with cheese, tomato, corn, black beans, red onions and BBQ chicken breast.

Chef Salad

$12.95

Our Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, black olives, bacon, bleu, swiss and cheddar cheeses and pickle spear.

Farmhouse Salad

$13.95

Our salad is topped with red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons. Top with your choice of meat.

Mini Caesar

$4.95

Lunch Platters

Fried Catfish Strip Platter

$11.95

Catfish Fillet Platter

$12.95

Frog Leg Platter

$14.95

Gator Platter

$14.95

Lunch Specials

6.95 Special

$6.95

7.95 Special

$7.95

8.95 Special

$8.95

9.95 Special

$9.95

10.95 Special

$10.95

11.95 Special

$11.95

12.95 Special

$12.95

13.95 Special

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Sandwich Board

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.95

House smoked pulled pork served on a Kaiser roll.

Chicken Coop Sandwich

$13.95

Choice of fried, honey-lime grilled or cajun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Our homemade chicken salad with walnuts & bacon!

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

Choice of sauteed or fried.

Fat Cat Sandwich

$13.95

Our locally caught catfish, cajun, grilled or fried with bacon, pickle and remoulade sauce.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.95

House specialty! 2 layers of bacon, lettuce and fried green tomatoes.

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Ultimate Turkey Club

$11.95

Oven toasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce and tomato between 3 slices of bread. Delicious!

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crab Cake Sandwich (Copy)

$16.95Out of stock

Choice of sauteed or fried.

Burgers

Marsh Burger

$11.95

8oz Angus burger prepared to your liking.

Bleu Burger

$12.95

8oz Angus burger with Bleu cheese crumbles.

Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.95

8oz Angus burger with Pimento cheese and bacon jam.

BBQ Burger

$13.95

8oz Angus burger with American cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Southern Burger

$13.95

8oz Angus burger with bacon, cheddar, fried green tomato and remoulade sauce.

Down Home Favorites

½ Fried Chicken

$14.95

¼ Fried Chicken

$12.95

Honey Lime Chicken

$13.95

Homemade Meatloaf

$14.95

Country Fried Steak

$13.95

Roasted Turkey

$13.95Out of stock

Liver and Onions

$14.95

Smothered Pork Chops

$17.95

Vegetable Plate

$11.95

BBQ Pork Platter

$12.95

Chopped Steak

$12.95

Fisherman's Friends

Catfish Strips

$16.95

Catfish Fillet

$16.95

Frog Legs

$23.95

Gator Tail

$23.95

Shrimp Dinner

$16.95

Gator & Grits

$21.95

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Single Lump Crab Cake

$17.95Out of stock

Double Lump Crab Cakes

$26.95Out of stock

Sampler Dinner

$28.95

Cattleman's Corner

Baby Back Ribs

$21.95

Dinner Specials

9.95 Special

$9.95

10.95 Special

$10.95

11.95 Special

$11.95

12.95 Special

$12.95

13.95 Special

$13.95

14.95 Special

$14.95

15.95 Special

$15.95

16.95 Special

$16.95

17.95 Special

$17.95

18.95 Special

$18.95

19.95 Special

$19.95

20.95 Special

$20.95

21.95 Special

$21.95

22.95 Special

$22.95

Chicken & Dumplings

$7.95

Pot Roast

$14.95

Pot Pie

$13.95Out of stock

Cup Chicken and Dumplings

$4.95

7.95 Special

$7.95

8.95 Special

$8.95

Chopped Steak

$12.95

Holidays & Promos

Holiday Wine

Holiday Soup/Salad

Holiday Ham

$24.95

Holiday Chicken

$22.95

Holiday Mahi

$24.95

Kid's Menu

Kid’s Hamburger

$4.99

Kid’s Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid’s Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid’s Catfish

$6.99

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kid’s PB&J

$3.99

Kid’s Hotdog

$3.99

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Coconut Creme Pie

$7.95

Caramel Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.95

Peach Cobbler

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Pumpkin Pie

$7.95

Dessert Special

$7.95

Sides

Applesauce

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49Out of stock

Black Eyed Peas

$2.49

Broccoli

$2.49Out of stock

Carrots

$2.49

Cheese Grits

$3.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Collards

$2.49

Cornbread

$1.50

Fries

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Grits

$2.49

Hush Puppies

$2.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Okra

$2.49

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Side Gravy

$1.95

Chips

$1.00

Family Style Desserts

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$35.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$30.00

Whole Peach Cobbler

$30.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$35.00

Packaged Meals

2-4 Marsh Meal

$26.95

6-8 Marsh Meal

$46.95

Brunch in a Box

$35.00

BIB Baked Oatmeal

$10.00

BIB Granola

$5.00

BIB Hash Brown Casserole

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Marsh Landing Restaurant strives to bring you back in time to enjoy the early Florida simpler times when folks lived off the land, hand-made dishes and fine cuisine from scratch, and enjoyed good times all together.

Website

Location

44 N Broadway St, Fellsmere, FL 32948

Directions

Marsh Landing Restaurant image

