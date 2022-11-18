Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses
Pizza

Marshall's Landing

78 Reviews

$$

222 Merchandise Mart Plz

Chicago, IL 60654

Poke Bowl
Chopped Chicken Salad
Chicken Limone

Bites & Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Watermelon radish, pomegranate drizzle, fresh herbs, toasted seeds, multigrain

Angry Chicken Fries

$9.00

Crispy chicken tossed with sriracha aioli, ranch

Crispy Shrimp

$15.00

Smoked paprika, soy ginger vinaigrette, jalapeño

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Toasted almonds, goat cheese, chili honey

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Cherry peppers, garlic, parmesan

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Ahi, cucumber, avocado, sweet chili vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Skewers

$14.00

Tenderloin, grilled pita, slaw, spicy mayo

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

Cheese ravioli, parmesan romano, marinara

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle aioli, parmesan, black pepper

Salt and Pepper Fries

$6.00

House Chips

$2.00

Heirloom Bisque Soup Cup

$5.00

Heirloom Bisque Soup Bowl

$7.00

Soup Of the Day Cup Shrimp Gumbo

$7.00

Soup of the Day Bowl Shrimp Gumbo

$9.00

Bowls

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Rice, avocado, jalapeño, wasabi tobiko, soy-ginger vinaigrette, chili aioli ***(Available until 4pm)

Salads

Apple Manchego Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds, Avocado, Granny Smith Apples, Sweet Herb Vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, bacon, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, gorgonzola, sweet herb vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Half Salad Half Soup

$13.00

Choice of soup and half salad

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Watermelon radish, pomegranate drizzle, fresh herbs, toasted seeds, multigrain

Roast Beet Salad

$13.00

Eggplant Salad

$15.00

Specialties & Plates

Market Omelet

$15.00

Spinach, goat cheese, tomatoes, roasted potatoes, mixed greens, herb vinaigrette

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Chicken Limone

$18.00

Sauteed chicken breast, capers, artichoke hearts, roasted potatoes, white wine butter sauce

Apple Cider Salmon

$22.00

Summer succotash - corn, edamame, bacon, bell pepper, pistachio pesto, farro grains

Chicken Special

$18.00

Side Of Multigrain

$4.00

Chorizo Flatbread

$16.00

Shrimp Mostaccioli

$20.00Out of stock

Buns & Sandwiches

ML Burger

$16.00

Double patty, american, remoulade, pickles, brioche

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Fontina, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, brioche bun

Seafood Po'boy

$19.00

Crispy crawfish, shrimp, garlic aioli, sriracha, romaine, b&b pickles, french roll

Turkey Club

$15.00

Avocado, bacon, duke’s black pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, multigrain

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Swiss, green apples, sriracha mayo, b&b pickles, slaw, brioche bun

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Kale, black olives, avocado, tomato, hummus, wrap

Grilled Chicken & Poblano

$16.00

Roasted poblano pepper, avocado mash, grilled onions, garlic aioli, whole wheat bun

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.00

Fontina, american, sourdough

Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage Cheese Egg Muffin

$8.00

Meat Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$21.00

Reuben

$18.00

Truffle Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Creme Brule Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Sauces/Dressings

Balsamic Vinegar

Chili Aioli

Dijonnaise

Herb Vinaigrette

House Ketchup

Marinara

Oil & Vinegar

Plain Ketchup

Ranch

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Remoulade

Soy-Ginger Vinaigrette

Spicy Mayo

Sriracha

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Sweet Chili Vinaigrette

Sweet Herb Vinaigrette

Truffle Aioli

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Americano

$5.00+

Aqua Panna Large

$8.00

Aqua Panna Small

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water - Aquafina

$2.00

Coke Can

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke Can

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.35+

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.95

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Otto's CBD Cider Dry Hopped Apple

$8.00

Perrier Small

$2.75

Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00

La Croix

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.95+

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.00+

Macchiato

$2.75

Cortado

$2.75

Latte

$3.35+

Cappuccino

$3.35+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Coffee Service To Go Serves 6-8

$20.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.35+

Golden Milk Latte

$3.35+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Cold Coffee

Iced Latte

$3.85+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Iced Charcoal Latte

$6.00+

Cold Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Iced Blueberry Tea

$3.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.85+

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$3.85+

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aqua Panna Large

$6.00

Aqua Panna Small

$3.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Kombucha - Unity Vibrations

$6.00+

Orange Juice

$4.50

San Pellegrino Large

$6.00

San Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Sprite

$2.25

Topo Chico

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Retail Candy

Lemon Head

$0.50

Sour Patch Kids

$0.50

Swedish Fish

$0.25

Ghiradelli Sea Salt

$10.00

Ghiradelli Mint

$10.00

Kit Kat Bar

$2.50

M & M's Peanut

$2.50

Orbit Gum Pack

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Pastries & Breakfast Items

Croissant

$3.75

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Muffin

$3.75

Scone

$3.75

Cheddar & Rosemary Scone

$4.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Muffin

$8.00

Sausage Cheese Egg Muffin

$8.00

Egg & Cheese Muffin - No Meat

$7.00

Cheese & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Meat Breakfast Burrito

$8.00
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, Granola, Mixed Berries

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Watermelon radish, pomegranate drizzle, fresh herbs, toasted seeds, multigrain

Friday Specials

$7 Bloody Mary

$7.00

Burger of the Day

$14.00

$8 Mimosa

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

