Marshland 3A

986 State Road

3A

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Side of Bacon Online
Build Your Own Omelette Online
#4 Two Eggs Online

CURBSIDE ORDERING

CURBSIDE PICK-UP

WHEN ORDERING CURBSIDE PLEASE CALL ON ARRIVAL SO WE CAN EXPEDITE YOUR ORDER

Breakfast Specials Online

Served with Choice of White, Wheat, Multi-Grain or Marble Rye Toast & Home Fries Homemade Raisin Toast, Sourdough or English Muffin $1.00 Extra. Sweet Portuguese Muffin $1.50 Extra. Egg Whites $1.50 Extra

#1 One Egg Online

$6.60

Prepared To Your Liking. With Choice of Toast. Served with Home Fries

#2 One Egg Online

$8.70

Served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica. Choice of Toast & Home Fries

#3 Two Eggs Online

$7.65

Prepared to Your Liking. With Choice of Toast & Home Fries

#4 Two Eggs Online

$10.80

With Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

#5 Two Eggs Online

$13.95

With Two Buttermilk Pancakes & Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

#6 Grilled Steak Tips & Eggs Online

#6 Grilled Steak Tips & Eggs Online

$16.79

Two Eggs Served with Marshland Steak Tips Cooked to Perfection. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

#7 Three Eggs Online

$9.33

Prepared to Your Liking. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast Online

#8 Three Buttermilk Pancakes Online

$11.02

Three Buttermilk Pancakes Cooked to Golden Brown Served with Maple Syrup & Butter

#9 Three Blueberry Pancakes Online

$12.07

Three Buttermilk Pancakes Cooked to Golden Brown Loaded with Fresh Blueberries Served with Maple Syrup & Butter

#10 Short Stack Pancakes (2) Online

$10.49

Two Buttermilk Pancakes Cooked to Golden Brown Served with Syrup & Butter

#11 Three Pancakes with Meat Online

$13.64

Three Buttermilk Pancakes Cooked to Golden Brown with Maple Syrup & Butter. Served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica.

#12 French Toast Online

$10.80

Served with Maple Syrup & Butter

#13 French Toast with Meat Online

$12.90

Served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica. Comes with Maple Syrup & Butter

Short Stack French Toast Online

$10.49

Served with Maple Syrup & Butter

#14 Belgium Waffle Online

$10.49

Cooked to a Golden Brown Served with Maple Syrup & Butter

#14 Waffle W/Fresh Berries Online

$13.64

Cooked to a Golden Brown Topped with Fresh Berries Served with Maple Syrup & Butter

#15 Kids Happy Face Pancake Online

#15 Kids Happy Face Pancake Online

$8.39

Shaped Into a Happy Face Cooked to a Golden Brown. With Chocolate Chip Smile & Strawberry Eyes & Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Omelette’s Online

Build Your Own Omelette Online

$8.71

Three Egg Omelette Choose From List of Ingredients. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

Marshland Omelet Online

Marshland Omelet Online

$13.64

Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Sausage, Linguica & Vermont Cheddar Cheese. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

Farmers Omelet Online

$14.69

Sauteed Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms, Peppers, Potatoes & Vermont Cheddar Cheese. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

Plain Cheese Omelette Online

$8.70

Three Egg Cheese Only Omelette. With Choice of Cheese. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries

Breakfast Burrito Online

$14.69

Breakfast Favorites Online

Eggs Boardwalk Online

$14.69

Two Farm Fresh Poached Eggs. Served on Top of an English Muffin Layered with Canadian Bacon, Sliced Tomato & Vermont Cheddar Cheese

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs Online

$14.64

Eggs Cooked to your Liking With Corned Beef Hash. Served with Choice of Toast

Healthy Breakfast Online

$12.59

Homemade Granola Layered with Fresh Berries & Artisan Yogurt. Served with Two Poached Eggs & Dry Multi-Grain Toast

Poppy Bagel McNagle Online

Poppy Bagel McNagle Online

$9.44

A Fried Egg Topped with Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomato & Vermont Cheddar Cheese Served on a Grilled Bagel with Home Fries

English Marshland Online

$8.39

Fried Egg with Ham & American Cheese on a Grilled English Muffin Served with Home Fries

Poppy Bagel McMarshland Online

$9.44

Fried Egg, Sausage Patty & American Cheese on a Grilled Bagel Served with Home Fries

Stuffed Croissant Online

Stuffed Croissant Online

$11.85

Grilled Ham, Scrambled Eggs & Melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese Served on a Grilled Croissant with Home Fries

Traditional Eggs Benedict Online

$14.69

Grilled English Muffin Topped with Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs Finished with Hollandaise Sauce Served with Home Fries

Lobster Benedict Online

Lobster Benedict Online

$19.94

Grilled English Muffin Topped with Lobster Meat, Asparagus, Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce Served with Home Fries

Irish Benedict Online

$14.69

Grilled English Muffin Topped with Corned Beef Hash Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce Served with Home Fries

Florentine Benedict Online

$14.69

Grilled English Muffin Topped with Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs, Sauteed Spinach & Hollandaise Sauce Served with Home Fries

Steel Cut Oatmeal Online

$8.39

Served with Homemade Granola & Fresh Berries

French Toast with Fruit & Raspberry Butter Online

French Toast with Fruit & Raspberry Butter Online

$14.69

Served with Warm Fresh Fruit & Raspberry Butter

Belgium Waffle with Fruit & Raspberry Butter Online

Belgium Waffle with Fruit & Raspberry Butter Online

$14.69

Served with Warm Fresh Fruit & Raspberry Butter

2, 2, 2

$11.85

Two Eggs Any Style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes & Two Strips of Bacon

Á La Carte Online

Bagel Marshland A La Carte Online

$5.24

Bagel-As-Is Online

$2.67

Bowl of Fruit Online

$4.93

Cup of Fruit Online

$4.19

English Marshland A La Carte Online

$5.24
Granola Parfait Online

Granola Parfait Online

$6.29

Pure Maple Syrup Online

$3.14

Side of Bacon Online

$3.67

Side of Corned Beef Hash Online

$4.50

Side Ham Online

$3.67

Side Hollandaise Online

$1.56

Side Home Fries Online

$3.14

Side Linguica Online

$3.67

Side Raisin Toast Online

$2.09

Side Raspberry Butter Online

$1.46

Side Sausage Links Online

$3.67

Side Sausage Patty Online

$3.67

Side Canadian Bacon Online

$3.67

Side Hash Browns Online

$3.67

Side Cream Cheese Online

$1.04

Side English Muffin Online

$2.09

Side Fresh Berries Online

$4.19

Side Hot Oatmeal Online

$3.66

Side One Egg Online

$1.78

Side One Pancake Online

$4.73

Side Plain Bagel Online

$2.62

Side Poppy Bagel Online

$2.62

Side Portuguese English Muffin

$2.62

Side Sourdough Online

$2.09

Side Toast Online

$2.09

Side Warm Croissant Online

$3.14
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Marshland 3A image

