Marsini's Kitchen
12 E Maryland ave.

No reviews yet

12 E Maryland ave.

Somers point, NJ 08244

Popular Items

French Fries
Empanadas
Caesar salad

Small Plates

Empanadas

$10.00

Pockets of fresh dough filled with Chefs choice (changes Daily)

Mom Mom's Meatballs

$12.50

A Marsini Family Recipie

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Sauteed with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sausage Rabe

$14.00

Cutlet Tenders

$10.50

Hand breaded & Golden Fried

French Fries

$6.00+

Dusted with Choice of Old Bay or Rosemary Parmesan

Hurricane fries

$12.00

3 Cheese Blend of Mozzerella, Sharp Provolone and Cheddar topped with Bacon, Old Bay, BBQ Sauce King Sauce & Pickles

Side of pasta

$11.50

Penne, Spahgetti, or paperdelle in choice of sauce: Blush, Red or Alfredo

Caprese special

$15.00Out of stock

Chili special

$7.75+Out of stock

Soups And Salads

Caesar salad

$13.00+

Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Cracked Pepper, Creamy Dressing

House salad

$13.00+

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Dried Cranberries, Diced Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Dressing

Beet salad

$15.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Crispy Shallots, Golden Balsamic Dressing

Summer Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Quinoa Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Quinoa, Zucchini, Squash, Shaved Carrots, Dried Cranberries, Feta, Golden Balsamic Dressing

Meatball salad

$18.50

Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Grated and Shaved Parmesan, Tossed in a Golden Balsamic Dressing with Two Meatballs and a Balsamic Glaze Drizzled on Top

Blackend Chicken salad

$18.50

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Tortellini, Balsamic Vinegar Topped with Blackened Chicken

Blackened shrimp salad

$19.00

Fresh strawberries, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese and blackened shrimp on a bed of Spring Mix served with our house made citrus vinaigrette

Green apple Candied pecan Salad

$18.50

Arugala, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apples,Crasins, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Grilled Chicken with Balsamic Vinagertte

Soup Of the day

$7.50+Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Italiano

$17.00

Broccoli Rabe, Long Hots, Sharp Provolone

Cutlet Roasted Reds

$16.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella Topped with a Balsamic Glaze

Cutlet Pesto Caprese

$16.00

Chicken cutlets, Pesto, Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella topped with a Balsamic Drizzle

C Lo's Way

$16.50

Cheesesteak With Lettuce, Tomato, Fried onions,King Sauce, Hot peppers, and provolone Cheese

Cheesesteak

$15.00

American or Provolone

Pulled pork sandwich

$13.50

In House Slow Braised Smoked Pork, C Lo's Slaw, BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Smoked Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Smoked Pork,Fried Onion, Smoked Gouda, Gruyere & Cheddar On Rando's Atlantic City SourDough

King's BLT

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Smoked Gouda and King sauce On Sourdough

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Grilled Chicken With Caesar Salad in a wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Cutlets, Lettuce And Blue Cheese Crumble

Chicken Parm sandwich

$15.00

Topped with red sauce and Melted provolone

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Topped with red sauce and Melted provolone

Eggplant Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Broccoli Rabe, Cherry Pepper Relish, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots

The Fred

$18.00

Meatball Fra Diavolo: Sliced meatballs Cherry Pepper Relish, Long Hots, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp and mild provolone

Italian Sub

$15.00

Salami, Proscitutto, Cappicola, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

Turkey Provolone

$15.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Fried onions, Long Hots with our 3 Cheese blend

Panini special

$18.00

Chicken hurricane fries sandwich

$16.50Out of stock

Sausage and peppers

Quesadilla special

$16.95

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.50

Mom Mom’s Meatballs in Our Homemade Tomato Sauce Over a Bed of Spaghetti

Chicken Parm and Spaghetti

$22.50

Breaded Chicken in Our Homemade Sauce Over Spaghetti Topped with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese

Lala's Alfredo

$24.00

Tri-Color Tortellini, Peas, Prosciutto

Sausage Cavatelli

$25.50

Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, White Wine Butter Sauce

Mushroom Paperdelle

$25.50

Shitake and Portabella Mushrooms, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes In a Light Cream Sauce

Shrimp & Linguine

$27.50

Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, White Wine Butter Sauce

Linguine & Clams

$25.00

Red or White Sauce

Tortellino

$24.00

Tortellini, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes in a Blush Sauce

Ravioli

$19.00

Blush, Red Sauce, or Alfredo

Bone in veal parm

$40.00Out of stock

Pasta special chicken cutlet

$25.00

Pasta special shrimp

$28.00Out of stock

Pizza

Jersey Pie

$15.00

A Classic Shore Pie Add $1.5 for Pepperoni, Bacon, or Sausage

Margherita

$15.50

Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Fresh pesto

$16.50

Cherry Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Balsamic Drizzle

Ricotta Pie

$16.50

Spinach, Sliced Tomato, White Pie

BBQ Pork pizza

$17.50

Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumble

Meatball Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Meatballs, Cherry Pepper Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Brussels sprouts

$18.00Out of stock

White pie with Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese and Honey

Eggplant Blush

$20.00

Fried Eggplant, Pickled Eggplant, Sweetydrop Peppers, ricotta cheese on a White Pie topped with Blush sauce

Grams Pie

$20.00

Our Square 12 inch pie, cut into 4 pieces – San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Topped with Arugula and Cherry Tomatoes

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mila's Pasta

$10.00

Butter and Cheese

Kid's Ravioli

$12.00

Red Sauce or Butter and Cheese | Add Meatballs (+$2)

Kids tenders & fries

$10.00

Hand-Breaded and Golden Fried

Kids Spahgetti & Meatball

$12.00

Drinks

Can

$1.50

Bottle water

$2.00

Bottled drinks

$2.00

Coca cola de Mexico

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Boylans

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

12 E Maryland ave., Somers point, NJ 08244

