MARTA 2127 E Pratt St





2127 E Pratt St

Baltimore, MD 21231



Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings

Crudo

Tuna Canoli

$18.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado Puree, Garlic Chips, Pistachio, Sesame

Beef Tartar

$24.00

Shallots, Roasted Beets, Pistachio, Preserved Truffle Dressing, Aged Parmesan, Sunchoke Chips, Grilled Ciabatta

Yellowtail

$18.00

Green Apple, Pickled Ginger, Jicama, Calabrian Chili, Basil, Apple-Hibiscus Sauce

Antipasti

Meatballs

$14.00

Veal, Pork and Beef Meatballs, Creamy Polenta, Parmigiano Black Pepper Tuille, Cacio Pepe Sauce

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Hot Honey Glaze, Giardiniera Pickles, Fried Rosemary, Roasted Garlic Aoli

Foie Gras Terrine

$28.00

Cherry Mostarda, Pickled Beets, Thyme, Toasted Ciabatta

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Baby Arugula, Haricot Vert, Cherry Tomatoes, Garden Herbs, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Shaved Ricotta Salata

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Garlic Chips, Parmigiano Crisp, Ciabatta Croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Tortellini en Brodo

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken, Pork, And Veal Stuffed Pasta, Chicken Brodo

Porcini Soup

$16.00

Shaved Royal Trumpet Mushroom, Croutons, Truffle Mascarpone, Chives

Beet Carpaccio

$14.00

Roasted Red Beets, Whipped Goat Cheese, Truffle Vinaigrette, Shaved Fennel, Arugula, Gooseberries, Hazelnut Crumble

Bread Service for 2

$5.00

Pasta

Garganelli

$21.00Out of stock

Pistachio Pesto, Rock Shrimp, Rapini, Botarga, Ricotta Salata

Spaghetti

$22.00

Blue Crab, Guanciale, Miso Egg Yolk, Shaved Pecorino

Tagliatelle

$25.00

Truffle Butter, Preserved Truffles, Shaved King Trumpet Mushrooms, Parmesan Zabiglione

Malfade

$26.00Out of stock

Lambrusco Braised Wild Boar, English Peas, Cacio Cavalo Cheese

Campanelle

$28.00

Saffron Campanelle Pasta with Poached Monkfish, Leeks, And Uni Zabiglione

Linguini

$26.00Out of stock

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Lobster, Bay Scallops, Fennel And Tomato Sofrito, White Wine, Butter, Chives

Gnocchi

$18.00

Sardinean Gnocchi, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Aged Pecorino Sardi.

Agnolotti

$24.00

Spiced Pumpkin and Apple Stuffed Pasta, Butternut Squash, Brown Butter

Panzotti

$28.00

Duck and Foie Gras Stuffed Ravioli, Roasted Sunchoke, Baby Arugula, Saba Cherries, Sunchoke Chips

Risotto

$24.00

Carnaroli Rice, Saffron Brodo, Aged Parmesan, Chives

Entrée

Filet

$58.00

6 Oz. Butter Basted Beef Tenderloin, 3 Oz Seared Foie Gras, Rapini, Brioche Crostini, Mushroom Marsala Sauce

Truffle Chicken

$36.00

Roasted Porcini, Garlic Spinach, Perigueux Sauce

Duck

$42.00Out of stock

Roasted Dry Aged Breast With Parsnip Puree, Confit Leg With Escarole, Seared Foie Gras With Saba Cherry Gastrique

Skirt Steak

$36.00

Roseda Farms Aged Skirt Steak,capers, Roman Gnocchi, Cerignola Olive Salsa Verde

Lamb

$56.00

Lamb Rack With Cavalo Nero, Almonds And Mint. Braised Shank With Creamy Whipped Polenta, Braising Jus, Ricotta Salata, Garlic Chips, And Herb Flowers

Branzino

$32.00

Cannalini Beans, Guanciale, Roasted Roma Tomato, Gremolata

Dover Sole

$52.00

Sautéed Escarole, Lemon Supremes, Toasted Almonds, Brown Butter Sauce, Parsley

Scallop

$38.00

Diver Sea Scallops, Artichoke Hearts, Frizzled Caper, Tomato Nage, Garlic Chips, Oregano

Monkfish

$34.00

Poached Montauk Monkfish, Marble Potato, Hen Of The Woods Mushroom, Sofrito, Padron Peppers, Romesco Sauce

Lobster Tails

$44.00Out of stock

Butter Poached Maine Lobster, Chive Gnoochi, Brussels Sprouts Leaves, Proscuitto Nage, Sage Oil

Dessert

Budino

$10.00

butterscotch custard, orange caramel, amaretto cookie, mascarpone mousse

Bombolini

$12.00

donuts fried to order and tossed in cinnamon sugar. Filled with hazelnut, pumpkin, lemon curd, blackberry

Pannacotta

$10.00

strawberry crumble, strawberry sauce, pistachio tulle, mascarpone mousse

Opera Cake

$12.00

rich layers of chocolate ganache, chocolate-coffee mousse, almond joconde cake, chocolate glaze. Topped with candied hazelnuts

Kid's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti

$14.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Chicken

$14.00

Kid's Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Bar Snacks

Potato Chips

$7.00

with truffle and parmesan

Arrancini

$8.00

Arrabiata Sauce

Ricotta

$8.00

Truffle honey, pistachio, grilled ciabatta

Salted Pistachios

$8.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Extra virgin olive oil, citrus zest, toasted fennel seed

Bread Service for 2

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Water

Pellegrino

$5.00

Panna Water

$5.00

Juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Coming Soon, to the historical Butcher's Hill community in Baltimore, MD comes Marta "fine food and spirits". A new restaurant and bar helmed by the husband and wife duo Matthew and Martha Oetting. Chef Matthew, has been developing Marta over the course of a prestigious career that spans over two decades. Martha Oetting is no stranger to hospitality herself, working in the beer, wine and spirit industry as a brand ambassador for over 15 years. Martha Oetting tackles the bar program, with plans to feature specialty cocktails including unique negroni, digestif, and appertif concoctions. Chef Matthew's dinning menu features stylish American cuisine with a thick Italian accent. Raw preparations in the crudo section are headlined by chef Matthew's signature tuna tartar cannoli. Other stand outs are found in the housemade pasta section, or the carefully curated entrees section. A comfortable and inviting bistro atmosphere welcomes guests to this remarkable Baltimore dinning destination.

2127 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21231

