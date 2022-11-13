MARTA 2127 E Pratt St

Restaurant info

Coming Soon, to the historical Butcher's Hill community in Baltimore, MD comes Marta "fine food and spirits". A new restaurant and bar helmed by the husband and wife duo Matthew and Martha Oetting. Chef Matthew, has been developing Marta over the course of a prestigious career that spans over two decades. Martha Oetting is no stranger to hospitality herself, working in the beer, wine and spirit industry as a brand ambassador for over 15 years. Martha Oetting tackles the bar program, with plans to feature specialty cocktails including unique negroni, digestif, and appertif concoctions. Chef Matthew's dinning menu features stylish American cuisine with a thick Italian accent. Raw preparations in the crudo section are headlined by chef Matthew's signature tuna tartar cannoli. Other stand outs are found in the housemade pasta section, or the carefully curated entrees section. A comfortable and inviting bistro atmosphere welcomes guests to this remarkable Baltimore dinning destination.