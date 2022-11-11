Main picView gallery

Martel's Grill and Bar - ACCOUNT 418 Consaul Road

418 Consaul Road

Schenectady, NY 12304

Popular Items

Chicken Wings - 10
Patty Melt
Steakhouse Burger

Appetizers

Basket Buffalo Bleu Fries

$7.99

Basket Fries

$5.99

Basket Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$5.99

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99

Lightly salted bavarian style pretzel with spicy mustard

Boneless Wings - 10

$12.99

Served with carrots and bleu cheese - Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parm, Thai Chili, Maple Sriracha and BBQ

Boneless Wings - 20

$20.99

Served with carrots and bleu cheese - Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parm, Thai Chili, Maple Sriracha and BBQ

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenderloins with honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings - 10

$13.99

Served with carrots and bleu cheese - Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parm, Thai Chili, Maple Sriracha and BBQ

Crab Cakes

$10.99

Our version of this classic dish, served with creamy roasted pepper sauce.

Grilled Salmon Quesadilla

$16.99

Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Martels Sampler

$13.99

Chicken bites, Southwest eggrolls, Potato skins, Bavarian pretzels

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$9.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Lightly fried potato skins, jack and cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream

Potstickers

$9.49

Pan seared pork dumplings, cabbage, carrots and scallions with sesame soy sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.99

Chicken, Black beans, Corn, Red pepper, Pepper jack, Spinach with Chipolte ranch

Steak Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar, Onions, Corn, Black beans, Tomatoes, Chipolte ranch, jalapenos, Sour cream and Salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Corn, Cheddar, Black beans, Chipolte ranch, Jalapenos, Sour cream and Salsa

Soups

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

French Onion

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Chili

$7.99

House made beef chili with beans, peppers, onions, and seasonings. Served with corn tortilla chips

Taco's

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Crispy white fish, Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Chipolte ranch

Baja Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Chipolte ranch

Tijuana Steak Tacos

$15.99

Grilled Sirloin, Diced white onions, Cilantro and Lime

Grilled FishTacos

$15.99

Entree Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens, Crispy chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Cheddar and Jack cheese served with Honey mustard dressing

Southwest Salad

$10.49

Romaine, choice of protein, Cheddar and Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black beans, Tortilla strips, Served with Ranch and Chipolte ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Tomatoes, Egg, Black olives, Cheddar and Jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine, Carrots, Tomatoes, Buffalo style crispy chicken served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Black 'n Bleu Salad

$17.99

Romaine, Grilled Filet Mignon, Danish Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons and Red onion, Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, tomatos and croutons served with Caesar dressing

California Salad

$9.99

Romaine, orange segments, pecans, croutons, cheddar

Toss Salad

$7.99

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Cripsy chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Buffalo bleu sauce with Flour tortilla

Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie

$15.99

Fresh chicken cutlet, Marinara and mozzarella cheese on a warm hoagie roll

Classic Turkey Club

$15.99Out of stock

Roasted Turkey, Tripled layered bacon , lettuce and tomato served on Rye OR White

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian Served on Grilled Rye

Fish 'n Chips

$13.99

Beer battered white fish, and coleslaw, served with cocktail and tartar

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Red onion, served on Toasted Brioche style bun

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.99

Faroe Island Atlantic Salmon, Mixed greens, Red onion and Chipolte ranch

Hot Roast Turkey

$15.99Out of stock

open faced oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and cranberry sauce

Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Italian meatballs, Marinara, Melted mozzarella served on a hoagie roll

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.99

Popcorn shrimp, Cajun aioli, lettuce, tomato served on a baguette

Turkey Reuben

$14.99Out of stock

Turkey, on Grilled Rye, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Burgers

Martel Burger

$14.99

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon and swiss

Patty Melt

$12.99

Sauteed onions, cheddar cheese on grilled rye

Steakhouse Burger

$14.99

Bacon, steakhouse sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, lettuce and tomato

The Classic Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese

Mexican Firecracker

$14.99

Jalapenos, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch

Entrees

Chicken Francaise

$18.99

Lightly battered chicken medallions sauteed in white wine and lemon butter, served with side salad and bread Choice of pasta or two sides

Martel's Slice

$20.99

Sliced Filet Mignon on toasted French bread with garlic butter. Served with seasonal vegetable, French fries, side salad and bread

Penne Alfredo

$14.99

Mushrooms and garlic with cream sauce served with side salad and bread

Pesto Bowl

$14.99

Creamy pesto sauce, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms served with penne pasta and side salad and bread

Pasta Bowl

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Angel Hair Classico

$14.99

Broccoli, parmesan cheese, sun dried tomatoes, fresh basil tossed in garlic oil with pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Pizza

Barbeque Bacon Chicken - Large

$19.99

Grilled chicken, smoked BBQ sauce, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Barbeque Bacon Chicken - Personal

$15.99

Grilled chicken, smoked BBQ sauce, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Cheese - Large

$12.99

Cheese - Personal

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$19.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Personal

$15.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and ranch

Custom Pie - Large

$11.99

Custom Pie - Personal

$8.99

Margherita - Large

$16.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Margherita - Personal

$12.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Martel - Large

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Martel - Personal

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

White Pizza - Large

$16.99

Garlic oil, tomatoes, broccoli, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

White Pizza - Personal

$12.99

Garlic oil, tomatoes, broccoli, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Very Veggie Personal

$15.99

Mushrooms, Green peppers, Onions and Black Olives

Very Veggie Large

$19.99

Side Items

Broccoli -Side

$2.99

Buffalo Bleu Fries - Side

$2.99

Cole Slaw - Side

$2.99

French Fries - Side

$2.99

Green Beans - Side

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes - Side

$2.99

Onion Rings - Side

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries - Side

$2.99

Tortilla Chips

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kids Fingers

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mozz Sticks

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Decadence

$6.99

Specials

Roast Beef Club

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

chicken cutlet, lemon, butter, capers over angel hair pasta

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

418 Consaul Road, Schenectady, NY 12304

Directions

