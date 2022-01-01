  • Home
Martel's Restaurant - 65 O'Neil Rd Capital Hills

No reviews yet

65 O'Neil Road

Albany, NY 12208

Appetizers

Baja Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Chipolte ranch

Basket French Fries

$4.99

Basket Onion Rings

$6.99

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99

Lightly salted bavarian style pretzel with spicy mustard

Boneless Wings - 10

$10.99

Served with carrots and bleu cheese - Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parm, Thai Chili, Maple Sriracha and BBQ

Buffalo Blue Fries Basket

$7.49

Chicken Quesadillla

$13.49

Grilled chicken, Cheddar, Onions, Corn, Black beans, Tomatoes, Chipolte ranch, jalapenos, Sour cream and Salsa

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenderloins with honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings -8

$13.99

Served with carrots and bleu cheese - Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parm, Thai Chili, Maple Sriracha and BBQ

Flat Bread Caprese

$10.49

Mac n' Cheese

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$9.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Lightly fried potato skins, jack and cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream

Potstickers

$9.99

Pan seared pork dumplings, cabbage, carrots and scallions with sesame soy sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.49

Chicken, Black beans, Corn, Red pepper, Pepper jack, Spinach with Chipolte ranch

Sweet Fry Basket

$5.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Corn, Cheddar, Black beans, Chipolte ranch, Jalapenos, Sour cream and Salsa

Salad

Beet Salad

$14.49

Mixed Greens, Beets, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Walnuts

Black 'n Bleu Salad

$16.49

Romaine, Grilled sirloin, Danish Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons and Red onion, Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Blue Salmon Salad

$17.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.49

Romaine, Carrots, Tomatoes, Buffalo style crispy chicken served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.49

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, tomatos and croutons served with Caesar dressing

California Salad

$14.49

Fresh Greens, Choice of protein, Pecans, Cheddar, Orange Segments

Cobb Salad

$15.49

Romaine, Choice of protein, Tomatoes, Egg, Black olives, Cheddar and Jack cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.49

Fresh greens, Crispy chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Cheddar and Jack cheese served with Honey mustard dressing

Southwest Salad

$14.49

Romaine,Choice of protein, Cheddar and Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black beans, Tortilla strips, Served with Ranch and Chipolte ranch dressing

Tossed Salad - Large

$9.49

Tossed Salad - Small

$6.49

Soups

French Onion

$5.99

Homemade Chili

$6.99

Lg Tossed

$7.99

Sm Tossed

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.95

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.95

Burgers

Bacon Blue Burger

$13.49

Fire Cracker Burger

$13.49

Martel Burger

$13.49

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon and swiss

Patty Melt

$11.49

Sauteed onions, cheddar cheese on grilled rye

Salmon Burger

$15.99

Steakhouse Burger

$13.49

Bacon, steakhouse sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, lettuce and tomato

The Classic Burger

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese

West Coast Burger

$11.49

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Cripsy chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Buffalo bleu sauce with Flour tortilla

Classic Turkey Club

$16.49

Roasted Turkey, Tripled layered bacon , lettuce and tomato served on Rye OR White

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian Served on Grilled Rye

Fish Fry

$10.49

Beer battered white fish, and coleslaw, served with cocktail and tartar

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Red onion, served on Toasted Brioche style bun

Hot Roast Turkey

$16.49

open faced oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and cranberry sauce

Player's Choice

$10.00

Custom Deli Sandwich

Saratoga Melt

$14.99

Smokey Pulled Pork

$10.49

Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Turkey, on Grilled Rye, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian

Entrees

Angel Hair Classico

$15.49

Broiled Haddock Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Francaise

$18.99

Lightly battered chicken medallions sauteed in white wine and lemon butter, served with side salad and bread Choice of pasta or two sides

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Martel's Slice

$17.99

Sliced Sirloin on toasted French bread with garlic butter. Served with seasonal vegetable, french fries, side salad and bread

Meatloaf

$14.99

Pizza

Margherita - Personal

$12.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Margherita - Large

$13.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Personal

$16.49

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$20.49

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and ranch

White Pizza - Personal

$13.49

Garlic oil, tomatoes, broccoli, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

White Pizza - Large

$17.49

Garlic oil, tomatoes, broccoli, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Martel - Personal

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Martel - Large

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Barbeque Bacon Chicken - Personal

$16.49

Grilled chicken, smoked BBQ sauce, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Barbeque Bacon Chicken - Large

$20.99

Grilled chicken, smoked BBQ sauce, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Custom Pie - Personal

$9.99

Custom Pie - Large

$12.99

Very Veggie - Personal

$13.99

Very Veggie - Large

$17.99

Cheese - Personal

$9.99

Cheese - Large

$12.99

Specials

Veal & Peppers

$15.99

Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

$19.99

Western Quiche

$11.99

Apple Pie A La Mode

$6.99

Chicken Francaise

$21.99

Turkey Dinner

$18.99

Haddock

$18.99

Baked Ham

$15.99

NFL Domestic Bucket (5)

$22.50

NFL Import Bucket (5)

$27.50

NFL Craft Bucket (5)

$37.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Breast

$5.99

Kids Fingers

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mozz Sticks

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Sides

Side Buff Bleu Fries

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Kettle Chips

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.49

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Sauteed Spinach

$2.49

Seasonal Vegetable

$2.99

Seasonal Vegetable

$2.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

NA Bev

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

Apple Juice

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Sierra Mist 20oz

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea 20oz

$3.00

Bottle of water

$3.00

Gatorade 20oz

$3.25

Soda Pitcher

$11.95

Root Beer

$3.25

Orange Juice (Copy)

Golf Food

Hot Dog

$3.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$4.50

two strips bacon,choice of cheese, single egg, burger roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Breakfast sausage, choice of cheese, single egg, burger roll

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Baked ham, choice of cheese, single egg, burger roll

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Single egg, burger roll

Cereal Bar

$1.50

Crackers

$1.50

Hershey Bar

$1.75

Kit Kat

$1.75

Nestle Crunch

$1.75

Peanuts

$1.75

Potato Chips

$1.50

Snickers

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

65 O'Neil Road, Albany, NY 12208

Directions

