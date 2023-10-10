Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Americano

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Hot Mocha

$4.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Decaf

$1.00

Extra Shot

$1.00

Oat Milk

$1.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Half & Half

$1.00

Skim Milk

$1.00

Caramel

$1.00

White Mocha

$1.00

Chocolate

$1.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Iced Mocha

$7.00

Iced Chai Latte

$7.00

Iced Cappuccino

$7.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Matcha Tea

$6.00

Marte's Charcoal Iced Tea

$6.00

Honey Blossom Tea

$6.00

Hibiscus Raspberry Tea

$6.00

Vanilla Delirium

$9.00

Strawberry & Cream

$9.00

Oreo Crumble

$9.00

Poland Spring

$1.50

Saratoga

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pelegrino Soda

$3.00

Pelegrino Water

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Aloevera

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.25

Orange Juice

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut Chia Pudding

$4.00

Wine Bottle

$40.00

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Bottle

$45.00

Beers

$6.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Wine Glass

$9.00

Breakfast Items

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

BK Breakfast

$14.00

Tres Leche Waffles

$14.00

Banana Foster Pancakes

$12.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

$13.00

Crossaint Beurre

$9.00

Ultimate Burrito

$13.00

Tuscan Toast

$13.00

Omelette

$13.00

Salads

Very Berry Salad

$14.00

Salmon Nicoise

$16.00

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Chicken Caprese

$15.00

Hot Pastrami

$16.00

Turkey Brie Club

$15.00

8oz Burger

$16.00

Veggie Bliss

$14.00

Brunch Items

Croque Madame

$16.00

Cali Steak Burrito

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Sides

Chicken Wings & Fries

$9.00

Two Eggs (Any Style)

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Seasonal Fruits

$6.00

Buttermilk Pancake

$4.00

Plain Waffle

$4.00

Potato Hash

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Pastries

Savory Scone

$5.00

Sticky Buns

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Blueberry Danish

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Croissant

$4.50

Chill Cheese Palmier

$5.00

Brunch Special

