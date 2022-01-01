Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Martha

No reviews yet

2113 East York Street

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Popular Items

To-Go Italian
To-Go Cauliflower Mi
To-Go Vegan

To-Go Snacks

To-Go Warm Olives

To-Go Warm Olives

$9.00

grapefruit, rosemary butter, vegan!

To-Go Pickle Pot

To-Go Pickle Pot

$10.00

assortment of pickled & fermented veggies

To-Go Cucumbers

To-Go Cucumbers

$9.00

Turnip XO, Furikake

To-Go Gigante Beans

To-Go Gigante Beans

$11.00

calabrian chili, white balsamic

To-Go French Onion Hummus

To-Go French Onion Hummus

$12.00

caramelized spring onion, shaved almond, crostini

To-Go Mushroom Toast

To-Go Mushroom Toast

$13.00

whipped white sweet potato, smoked black pepper, vegan!

To-Go Black Walnut Pate

To-Go Black Walnut Pate

$12.00

cherry, cola, cornichons, vegan!

To-Go Cup of Miso Soup

To-Go Cup of Miso Soup

$11.00

celery heart dashi, hakuri turnip, scallion (vegan)

To-Go Boards

To-Go Cheese Board

To-Go Cheese Board

$21.00

A selection of cheeses served with sliced bread, house made jam, and pickles (contains nuts!)

To-Go Veggie Board

To-Go Veggie Board

$20.00

Conscious Cultures Vegan Cheese, Black Lentil Pate, and a daily selection of Roasted & Fermented Vegetables

To-Go "Not Hoagies"

To-Go Cold Pho Noodles

To-Go Cold Pho Noodles

$14.00

daikon, 5 spiced onion, Thai basil, cilantro, jalapeño, lime (gluten free & vegan!)

To-Go Chef's Salad

To-Go Chef's Salad

$13.00

Daily selection of fresh & fermented vegetables, arugula, and tarragon vin

To-Go Peanut Salad

To-Go Peanut Salad

$14.00

Napa cabbage, carrot, pickled tofu, crispy onion.

To-Go Kid's Plate

To-Go Kid's Plate

$7.00

Chef's daily selection of healthy veggies, cheese, chips, and fruit

To-Go Hoagies

To-Go Italian

To-Go Italian

$16.00

Soppressata, Mortadella (contains nuts), Prosciutto Cotto Provolone, Lettuce, Long Hot Pesto

To-Go Vegan

To-Go Vegan

$15.00

spiced zucchini, roasted beet, long hot pesto

To-Go Cauliflower Mi

To-Go Cauliflower Mi

$15.00

Peanut Hoisin BBQ marinated cauliflower, cucumbers, carrots, daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro

To-Go Anti-Gobbler

To-Go Anti-Gobbler

$15.00

delicata squash, arugula, roasted peppers, gigante beans, vegan as is

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a locally sourced, fermentation focused, cozy neighborhood bar that features hoagies, vegetables, natural wine, draft cocktails, sour beer, cheese, pickles, and so much more.

Location

2113 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

