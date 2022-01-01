Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg imageView gallery

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg 263 Bedford Ave

136 Reviews

$$

263 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Popular Items

Berry Napoleon
Party Cupcake
Nutella Cupcake

Hot Beverages - Togo

American Coffee

$2.70

Café Au Lait

$3.85

Americano

$5.46

Espresso

$3.74

Macchiato

$4.89

Cortado

$5.18

Cappuccino

$5.18

Caramel Macchiato

$6.33

Flat White

$5.18

Latte

$5.69

Chai Latte

$6.04

Grey Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.61

Dirty Chai

$6.61

Matcha Latte

$6.04

FlavoredCoffee(Vanilla,Hazelnut,Caramel

$0.58

Extra Shot

$2.59

Nutella Capuccino

$6.33

Mochaccino

$6.04

Mocha Diablo

$6.04

Nescafe

$4.60

Organic Loose Tea

$4.03

Affogato w/Ice Cream

$7.48

Affogato w/ Gelato

$8.63

Red Eye

$5.00

Hot Chocolate Drinks - ToGo

Hot Chocolate

$4.54

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$5.69

Peanut Butter Hot Choc.

$5.69

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$6.33

Cold Beverages - ToGo

Iced Coffee

$4.31

Iced Red Eye

$6.33

Iced Americano

$5.75

Freddo Espresso

$6.61

Freddo Cappuccino

$6.61

Iced Latte

$6.90

Iced Mochaccino

$6.90

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$7.19

Frappe

$4.89

Iced Chai Latte

$6.90

Black Ceylon Iced Tea

$4.31

Green Iced Tea

$4.31

Mint Iced Tea

$4.31

Scarlet Glow Iced Tea

$4.31

Iced Chai Tea

$4.31

Lemonade

$3.74

Iced Dirty Chai

$7.48

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.33

Milk Shakes

$6.84

Espresso Milk Shake

$8.63

Chai Latte Shake

$8.63

Gelato Milk Shakes

$8.63

Extra Shot

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$4.31

Milk

$4.03

Bottled Water

$2.59

Soda

$3.16

Frozen Mixed Drinks - ToGo

Espresso Frappe

$7.76

Caramel Frappe

$7.76

Frozen Mocha Frappe

$7.76

Choco Banana Frappe

$7.76

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.76

Frozen Peanut Butter Hot Choc.

$8.05

Frozen Nutella Hot Chocolate

$8.63

Smoothies - ToGo

Strawberry Banana

$7.19

Pineapple Mango Banana

$7.19

Strawberry Banana, Blueberry

$7.19

Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango

$7.19

Slices - ToGo

Chocolate Layer Slice

$9.49

black & white mousse Slice

$9.49

Chocolate Mousse Slice

$9.49

Chocolate Fudge Slice

$9.49

Strawberry Banana Slice

$9.49

Strawberry Shortcake Slice

$9.49

Triple Chocolate Mousse Slice

$9.49

Red Velvet Slice

$9.49

Blue Velvet Slice

$9.49

Carrot Slice

$9.49

Tiramisu Slice

$9.49

Caramel Mousse Slice

$9.49

Oreo Mousse Slice

$9.49

Seven Layer Slice

$9.49

Black Forest Slice

$9.49

Tres Leche Slice

$9.49

Warm Chocolate Cake

$9.77

New York Style Slice

$9.77

Raspberry ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Brownie ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Chocolate Chip Cookie ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Strawberry ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Tiramisu Mousse ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Chocolate Mousse ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Apple Crumb ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Nutella ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Oreo ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Marble ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Pumpkin (seasonal) ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Carrot ChsCk Slice

$9.77

Cranberry Crumb PC Slice

$4.60

Blueberry Banana PC Slice

$4.60

Banana Walnut PC Slice

$4.60

Vanilla PC Slice

$4.60

Lemon Poppy PC Slice

$4.60

Marble PC Slice

$4.60

Whole Pound Cake Loaf

$11.50

Vegan/GF Carrot Slice

$10.29

Vegan/GF Choc.Fudge Slice

$10.29

Vegan/GF Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$10.29

Old Fashion Apple Slice

$9.49

Sour Cream Apple Slice

$9.49

Cherry Crumb Slice

$9.49

Apple Strudel Slice

$9.49

Mississippi Mud Slice

$9.49

Apple Crumb Slice

$9.49

Triple Berry Crumb Slice

$9.49

Blueberry Crumb Slice

$9.49

Banana Cream Slice

$9.49

Key Lime Slice

$9.49

Pecan Slice

$9.49

Pumpkin PIE (seasonal) Slice

$9.49

Pastries - ToGo

Blondie Square

$5.18

Brownie Square

$5.18

Vegan/GF Brownie

$6.61

Cannoli

$6.33

Éclair

$6.33

Custard Napoleon

$7.19

Berry Napoleon

$9.77

Creme Brulee

$9.77

Banana Nutella Creme Brulee

$10.29

Strawberry Nutella Creme Brulee

$10.29

Cookies, CakePops & Bars - ToGo

Chocolate Chunk Chewy

$5.46

Peanut Butter Chewy

$5.46

Nutella Chewy Cookie

$5.46

Double Chocolate Chewy Cookie

$5.46

Oatmeal Pecan Raisin Chewy

$5.46

Party Chewy

$5.46

Almond Horn Plain

$5.18

Almond Horn Plain

$5.18

Black & White

$5.18

Linzar Tart

$5.18

Raspberry Macaroon Tart

$5.18

Apricot Macaroon Tart

$5.18

Prune Macaroon Tart

$5.18

Apricot Hamantash

$5.18

Prune Hamantash

$5.18

Raspberry Hamantash

$5.18

Chocolate Cake Pop

$4.54

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$4.54

Oreo Cake Pop

$4.54

Chocolate Chip VG

$6.33

Peanut Butter VG

$6.33

Oatmeal Raisin VG

$6.33

Salted Chocolate Caramel Walnut Cheesecake Bar

$7.76

Key Lime Cheesecake Bar

$7.76

Cupcakes - Togo

Vanilla Vanilla Cupcake

$4.03

Vanilla Chocolate Cupcake

$4.03

Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake

$4.03

Chocolate Vanilla Cupcake

$4.03

Black Forest Cupcake

$4.03

Cappuccino Cupcake

$4.03

Hazelnut Cupcake

$4.03

Vanilla White Chocolate Ganache Cupcake

$4.03

Chocolate Chocolate Ganache Cupcake

$4.03

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.03

Oreo Cupcake

$4.03

Carrot Cupcake

$4.03

Strawberry Cupcake

$4.03

Party Cupcake

$4.03

Peanut Butter Cupcake

$4.03

Nutella Cupcake

$4.03

Lemon Cupcake

$4.03

Tiramisu Cupcake

$4.03

Macaroons - ToGo

Vanilla Macaroon

$4.03

Chocolate Macaroon

$4.03

Hazelnut Macaroon

$4.03

Strawberry Macaroon

$4.03

Passsion Fruit Macaroon

$4.03

Tiramisu Macaroon

$4.03

Nutella Macaroon

$4.03

Lemon Macaroon

$4.03

Raspberry Macaroon

$4.03

Pistachio Macaroon

$4.03

5 Piece Macaroon Box

$20.13

10 Piece Macaroon Box

$40.25

15 Piece Macaroon Box

$60.38

Flavored Mousse Cake - ToGo

Hazelnut Mousse

$9.49

Coconut Mousse

$9.49

Raspberry Mousse

$9.49

Passion Fruit Mousse

$9.49

Pudding - ToGo

Banana Pudding

$7.76

Rice Pudding

$7.76

Bread Pudding

$8.34

Banana Choc. Chip Bread Pudding

$8.34

Flan

$9.49

Fruit Tarts - ToGo

8" Tart

$34.50

10" Tart

$40.25

Mini Tart

$9.49

Whole Pies - ToGo

Old Fashion Apple Pie

$39.10

Apple Crumb Pie

$39.10

Sour Cream Apple Pie

$39.10

Mississippi Mud Pie

$39.10

Blueberry Pie

$40.25

Cherry Pie

$40.25

Triple Berry Pie

$40.25

Banana Cream Pie

$39.10

Key Lime Pie 10"

$39.10

Pecan Pie 10"

$42.55

Pumpkin Pie 10"

$39.10

Apple Strudel Pie

$31.05

Whole Pound Cake Loaf

$11.50

Whole Cakes - ToGo

7" Chocolate Fudge

$55.20

7" Banana Strawberry Shortcake

$55.20

7" Black & White Mousse Cake

$55.20

7" Black Forest Cake

$55.20

7" Caramel Mousse Cake

$55.20

7" Carrot Cake

$55.20

7" Chocolate Layer Cake

$55.20

7" Chocolate Mousse Cake

$55.20

7" Oreo Mousse Cake

$55.20

7" Red Velvet Cake

$55.20

7" Seven Layer Cake

$55.20

7" Strawberry Shortcake

$55.20

7" Tiramisu Cake

$55.20

7" Tres Leches Cake

$55.20

7" Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$55.20

7" Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake

$71.30

7" Vegan/GF Carrot Cake

$71.30

7" Vegan/GF Choc.Fudge Cake

$71.30

7" .N.Y. Cheesecake

$59.80

7" Oreo Cheesecake

$63.25

7" Raspberry Cheesecake

$63.25

7" Strawberry Cheesecake

$63.25

8" Banana Strawberry Shortcake

$58.65

8" Berry Napolean Cake

$58.65

8" Black & White mousse

$58.65

8" Black Forest Cake

$58.65

8" Caramel Mousse Cake

$58.65

8" Carrot Cake

$58.65

8" Chocolate Fudge Cake

$58.65

8" Chocolate Layer Cake

$58.65

8" Chocolate Mousse Cake

$58.65

8" Oreo Mousse Cake

$58.65

8" Red Velvet Cake

$58.65

8" Seven Layer Cake

$58.65

8" Strawberry Shortcake

$58.65

8" Tiramisu Cake

$58.65

8" Tres Leches Cake

$58.65

8" Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$58.65

8" Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake

$77.05

8" Vegan/GF Carrot

$77.05

8" Vegan/GF Choc.Fudge

$77.05

8".N.Y. Cheesecake

$63.25

8" Oreo Cheesecake

$67.85

8" Raspberry Cheesecake

$67.85

8" Strawberry Cheesecake

$67.85

10" Banana Strawberry Shortcake

$70.15

10" Black & White Mousse Cake

$70.15

10" Black Forest Cake

$70.15

10" Caramel Mousse Cake

$70.15

10" Carrot Cake

$70.15

10" Chocolate Fudge Cake

$70.15

10" Chocolate Layer Cake

$70.15

10" Chocolate Mousse Cake

$70.15

10" Oreo Mousse Cake

$70.15

10" Red Velvet Cake

$70.15

10" Seven layer Cake

$70.15

10" Strawberry Shortcake

$70.15

10" Tiramisu

$70.15

10" Tres Leches Cake

$70.15

10" Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$63.80

10" Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake

$88.55

10" Vegan/GF Carrot

$88.55

10" Vegan/GF Choc.Fudge

$88.55

10" .N.Y. Cheesecake

$68.20

10" Apple Crumb Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Brownie-Walnut Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Carrot Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Marble Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Nutella Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Oreo Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Raspberry Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Strawberry Cheesecake

$72.60

10" Tiramisu Mousse Cheesecake

$72.60

Gelato/Ice Cream - ToGo

Single Scoop

$7.48

Double Scoop

$8.91

Triple Scoop

$10.35

Ice Cream Sigle Scoop

$3.16

Ice Cream Double Scoop

$5.75

Breakfast Pastries - ToGo

Croissant

$4.60

Chocolate Stick

$4.60

Cinnamon Stick

$4.60

Palmier Plain

$4.60

Palmier Chocolate Dipped

$4.60

Muffins - ToGo

Apple Crumb Muffin

$4.60

Blueberry Muffin

$4.60

Cranberry Muffin

$4.60

Cappuccino Muffin

$4.60

Sugar Free Blueberry Muffin

$4.60

Sugar Free Cranberry Muffin

$4.60

Corn Muffin

$4.60

Bran Muffin

$4.60

Carrot Muffin

$4.60

Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.60

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$4.60

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.60

Other Items - ToGo

Warm Chocolate Cake

$9.77

Savory Spinach Pie

$8.63

Cheese Pie

$8.63

Baklava

$7.99

Ekmek

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

Map
