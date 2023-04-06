Restaurant header imageView gallery

Martha's On Madison

No reviews yet

3 Madison Street

Hamilton, NY 13346

Food - Online Ordering

Sweet

tahini white chocolate chip cookie

$2.00

White Chocolate Chips, Pastry Flour, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Butter, Brown Sugar, Kosher Salt, Tahini, Vanilla, Egg, Sesame Seeds, Granulated Sugar

sweet pie slice

$5.00

rotating flavor each week, check marthasonmadison.com for this week's flavor

bar cashews

$3.00

candied with brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne, and egg whites

Savory

pretzel

$4.50

Flour & Salt sourdough pretzel served with whole grain mustard

sour cream and onion knish

$6.00

savory dough stuffed with potatoes, onions, and Kriemhild creme fraiche, served with dijon mustard - vegetarian

Sandwiches

Tomato Pesto Mozzarella Grilled Cheese

mozzarella, gruyere, basil pesto (contains nuts), and Pasta's tomato oil on F&S brioche

Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Veg Sandwich

Real Food pickled ginger carrots and beets, herbed goat cheese, arugula with sesame lemon honey vinaigrette, and prosciutto on F&S sourdough

Grazing Board

standard grazing board

vegetarian grazing board

Market - Online Grocery

Grazing Board Ingredients

Anchovies In Olive Oil

Anchovies In Olive Oil

$6.00
Bonne Maman Preserves, Apricot

Bonne Maman Preserves, Apricot

$6.00
Bonne Maman Preserves, blackberry

Bonne Maman Preserves, blackberry

$6.00
Bono Blood Orange Marmalade

Bono Blood Orange Marmalade

$6.25

Brooklyn Cured Bresaola

$9.00Out of stock
Divina Castelvetrano Olives

Divina Castelvetrano Olives

$9.00
Dolmas Stuffed Grape Leaves, Divina

Dolmas Stuffed Grape Leaves, Divina

$7.00

Core & Rind Cashew Cheesy Sauce

$10.00+
Cornichons, sour gherkins, 12 oz

Cornichons, sour gherkins, 12 oz

$6.00
Coro Meats

Coro Meats

Dardimans California Crisps

$3.30

Dequmana Mixed Olives & Herbs - 12oz

$7.50

Greek Green Peppers

$6.50

Hellenic Farms Fig Salami

$12.00

Honey, Creamed, Kutik

$6.00
Kalamata Olive Spread

Kalamata Olive Spread

$7.00

Legally Addictive Cookie Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Lingonberry Spread, D'Arbo

$10.00
Hotel Starlino Maraschino Cherries

Hotel Starlino Maraschino Cherries

$20.00
Marcona Almonds

Marcona Almonds

$6.00

Mussels In Olive Oil, Matiz

$7.00Out of stock
Oo’mämē Chili Crisp

Oo’mämē Chili Crisp

$16.00

Pasta's Hot Tomato Oil

$12.00Out of stock

Pickled Pink Foods

$7.00+

Barrel & Brine Pickled Onions

$8.00

Quince Paste, Matiz

$8.50Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper And Tomato Dip, Navarino Icons

$13.00Out of stock

Stroopwafel

$4.00+
The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

$5.00

Tony Chocolonely

$3.00+

Tuna Filets in Oil, Tonnino

$7.00
Vermont Smoked Uncured Pepperoni

Vermont Smoked Uncured Pepperoni

$10.00
Wildflower Honey Comb

Wildflower Honey Comb

$16.00

Snacks

Lesser Evil Snacks

Lesser Evil Snacks

Martin's BBQ Chips

$2.50
Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers

$9.00
Matiz Torta De Aceite

Matiz Torta De Aceite

$9.00

Nuts+Nuts Cashews

$8.00+Out of stock
Rustic Bakery Crackers

Rustic Bakery Crackers

Toast For Cheese

$10.00
Torres Mediterranean Herbs Chips

Torres Mediterranean Herbs Chips

$10.50
Tresors Crispy French Crackers

Tresors Crispy French Crackers

$3.50

Wasa Crisps

$5.25

Cured and Uncured Meat

Brooklyn Cured Bresaola

$9.00Out of stock
Coro Meats

Coro Meats

Vermont Smoked Uncured Pepperoni

Vermont Smoked Uncured Pepperoni

$10.00

Smoking Goose Guanciale

$12.00

Smoking Goose Pancetta

$12.00

Cheese

Camembert, Chaseholm Farm

$11.00

Comte, Raw Milk, Wedge

$22.00

Gruyere, AOC Cavern 7 oz

$15.00Out of stock

Jake's 3 Year Cheddar

$8.00

Jake's Gouda, Raw Milk

$15.00Out of stock

Jake's Gouda, Smoked

$15.00

Lake Effect Cheddar, Lively Run Dairy

$12.00

Manchego, Mitica / 200 g

$14.00

Nimbus, Chaseholm Farm

$14.00

Parmesan Reggiano, Mitica

$22.00

Pecorino Romano, Mitica / 7 oz

$9.00

Beverages

Aqua Vitea Kombucha Cans

$4.00

Avec

$2.00

Bitters and Soda

$4.00

Casamara Club

$1.00

Curious Elixir

$1.00

Fever Tree

High Brew Coffee RTD Black & Bold

$2.75

Just Water

$2.25

La Colombe

$4.25

Me and the Bees Lemonade

$3.25

Olipop Sparkling Tonic, Ginger Lemon

$3.25

Olipop Sparkling Tonic, Root Beer

$3.25

Olipop Sparkling Tonic, Cherry Vanilla

$3.25

Olipop Sparkling Tonic, Orange Squeeze

$3.25

Rose Lemonade

$3.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$1.75

San Pellegrino Sparkling, Can

$1.75

Saratoga Water

$1.75

Spindrift, Grapefruit

$1.10

Spindrift, Lemon

$1.10

Spindrift, Raspberry Lime

$1.10

Topo Chico

$1.50Out of stock

Sweets

Bonne Maman Preserves, Apricot

Bonne Maman Preserves, Apricot

$6.00
Bonne Maman Preserves, blackberry

Bonne Maman Preserves, blackberry

$6.00
Bono Blood Orange Marmalade

Bono Blood Orange Marmalade

$6.25

Lingonberry Spread, D'Arbo

$10.00

Tony Chocolonely

$3.00+

Dardimans California Crisps

$3.30

Hellenic Farms Fig Salami

$12.00

Honey, Creamed, Kutik

$6.00

Ibarra Mexican Chocolate

$10.00

Legally Addictive Cookie Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Quince Paste, Matiz

$8.50Out of stock

Stroopwafel

$4.00+
The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

$5.00
Wildflower Honey Comb

Wildflower Honey Comb

$16.00

Oils, Vinegars, & Condiments

Achiote Paste, El Yucateco

$10.00
Al Wadi Pomegranate Molasses

Al Wadi Pomegranate Molasses

$7.00

Apple Cider Vinegar, Smithereen

$12.00
Bonne Maman Preserves, Apricot

Bonne Maman Preserves, Apricot

$6.00
Bonne Maman Preserves, blackberry

Bonne Maman Preserves, blackberry

$6.00
Bono Blood Orange Marmalade

Bono Blood Orange Marmalade

$6.25

Casa Firelli Italian Hot Sauce

$7.00

Core & Rind Cashew Cheesy Sauce

$10.00+
Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt

Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt

$6.00
Harissa Paste

Harissa Paste

$4.00

Heartbeat Hot Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Hoisin Sauce, Lee Kum Kee

$5.00

Honey, Creamed, Kutik

$6.00

Hot Paprika

$4.00
Jah Mama Hot Sauce

Jah Mama Hot Sauce

$13.00
Kalamata Olive Spread

Kalamata Olive Spread

$7.00
Karma Hot Sauce

Karma Hot Sauce

Koon Chun Black Vinegar

$7.00

Lingonberry Spread, D'Arbo

$10.00
Maldon Salt

Maldon Salt

$9.00

Mama Teav's Hot Garlic

$16.00

Matiz Paella Sofrito

$7.20
Momofuku Soy Sauce

Momofuku Soy Sauce

$14.00

Not Just Co Salad Dressing

$8.50

Ocean's Balance Kombu

$11.90
Oo’mämē Chili Crisp

Oo’mämē Chili Crisp

$16.00

Oyster Sauce, Lee Kum Kee

$5.00

Pasta's Hot Tomato Oil

$12.00Out of stock

Pilsudski Mustard

$4.00+

Pure Sesame Oil, Kadoya

$2.30

Queen Majesty Hot Sauce

$10.00Out of stock

Quince Paste, Matiz

$8.50Out of stock
Rice Vinegar, Wa Ja Shan

Rice Vinegar, Wa Ja Shan

$6.00

Roasted Red Pepper And Tomato Dip, Navarino Icons

$13.00Out of stock

Saffron, Matiz

$14.00

Seaweed Sprinkle, Smithereen

$14.00

Secret Aardvark Habnero Hot Sauce

$9.60

Sesame Oil, Lee Kee Kum

$22.00Out of stock
Sesame Oil, Toasted

Sesame Oil, Toasted

$13.00

Seto Fumi Furikake

$7.00
Sherry Vinegar, 15 year

Sherry Vinegar, 15 year

$9.00
Soom Tahini

Soom Tahini

$7.00
Spicewalla

Spicewalla

Sweet Rice Wine, Mirin

Sweet Rice Wine, Mirin

$4.50

Tamari, Gluten Free

$6.00

Tia Lupita Hot Sauce

$8.00

Zab's Datil Pepper Hot Sauce

$9.00

Cocktail Mixers + Syrups

Hotel Starlino Maraschino Cherries

Hotel Starlino Maraschino Cherries

$20.00
Liber & Co Syrups

Liber & Co Syrups

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

$93.00

Morris Kitchen Mixers

$13.00+
Wood Stove Kitchen Mixers

Wood Stove Kitchen Mixers

$15.00

Everything Else Edible

Bomba Rice, Matiz

$10.20

Cavatelli, Bronze Cut

$6.00

Jasmine Rice, Lotus Foods

$9.00

Lo Mein Noodles, Organic Planet

$5.50

Masienda Masa Harina

$10.20

Momofuku Noodles

$14.00+Out of stock

Mount Hagen Instant Coffee

$8.50

Paccheri, Pasta

$8.00
Pasta's Daily Pasta Campanelle

Pasta's Daily Pasta Campanelle

$8.00

Rice Noodles, Vermicelli

$2.95

Round Udon, Koyo

$4.00
Sfoglini Pasta

Sfoglini Pasta

Soba Noodles, Koyo

$5.00

Summit, Dried Rice Stick

$3.49

Kitchen Tools

Bamboo Utensil Set

$10.00

Cooking Twine

$6.50

Corkscrew

$4.50

Cutting Board

$40.00

Digital Pocket Thermometer

$12.00

Dough Scraper

$4.00

Ice Cube Tray

$8.00

Lemon Squeezer

$7.00

Measuring Spoons

$7.00

Microplane Zester

$14.00

Oxo Whisk

$13.00

Rolling Pin

$15.00

Silicone All Purpose Spatula

$6.00

Silicone Basting Brush

$6.00

Vegetable Peeler

$4.50

Mandolin

$65.00

Liquors/Liquers

Ritual Zero Proof

$30.00+

Merch/Other Non-Food

MOMs Grocery Tote

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A small neighborhood tavern and mini-grocer

Location

3 Madison Street, Hamilton, NY 13346

Directions

