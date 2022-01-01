Restaurant header imageView gallery

Martha's Cafe 5507 Oregon Ave

5507 Oregon Ave

Arbutus, MD 21227

Starters/Snacks

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Honey Old Bay Wings

$12.00

Crab Dip

$17.00Out of stock

Cream of Crab

$10.00

Chili

$9.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

House Salad

$10.00

Wedge

$10.00

Handhelds

Avocado BLT

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Brunch

B-Fast Sandwich

$12.00

Chx/Waffle

$19.00

Corned Beef

$16.00

French Toast

$12.00

Fruit Waffle

$12.00

Hot Cakes

$12.00

Marthas Plate

$14.00

Lunch Sides

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00

Old Bay Broccoli

$6.00

Chili Baked Potato

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Plain Broccoli

$6.00

Plain Baked Potato

$6.00

B-Fast Sides

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage Links

$6.00

Pork Roll

$6.00

Scrapple

$6.00

Home Fries

$4.00

White Toast

$1.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.50

1 Plain Pancake

$4.00

Plain Waffle

$7.00

Plain French Toast

$9.00

Sweets

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Milk Sponge Cake

$9.00

Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Milk

$4.00
