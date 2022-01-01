Restaurant header imageView gallery

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road

San Antonio, TX 78240

Popular Items

Chicken Tortiilla Soup
Cheese Enchilada Dinner
Carne Guisada Dinner

Antojitos

Mex Egg Rolls - 8ct

$11.79

Sampler Platter

$15.99

Get it all with this one! Four Cheese Quesadillas, four Mexican Egg Rolls, four Buffalo Wings, four Jalapeno Poppers

Chile Con Queso

$7.99

Crispy Dogs

$6.79

Queso Flameado

$9.79

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Tortillas Y Mantequilla

$3.99

Basket of Chips

$0.95

4oz Salsa

$1.00

Guacamole 4oz

$4.99

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

Enchiladas De Mole

$11.79

Carne Guisada-chilada

$13.79

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.79

Royal Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.79

Royal Beef Enchiladas

$13.79

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.79

Hot Cheetos Enchiladas

$13.79

Royal Chicken Enchiladas

$12.79

Viva Tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.79

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.79

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$12.79

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.79

Flauta Dinner

$9.79

Tacos Callejeros

$12.79

Tacos Al Carbon

$10.79

Chicken Fried Tacos

$12.79

Nachos Y Mas

Nachos Compuestos

$7.79

Fajita Nachos

$11.79

Ceviche Mixto

$13.59

Carne Guisada Fries

$12.79

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.79

Taco Salad

$10.79

Chicken on a Stick

$7.00

Parrillas

Steak and Shrimp

$20.99

Fajitas For Two

$26.99

Fajitas For One

$13.79

Pecho De Pollo Pablano

$13.79

Pork Chops

$14.79

Especials

Chimichanga - Shredded Chicken

$12.79

Chimichanga - Picadillo

$12.79

Chile Relleno

$12.79

Gorditas Plate

$11.79

Pollo De Mole

$10.99

Carne Guisada Dinner

$12.79

Puffy Taco Dinner

$11.79

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$10.79

Combos & Soup

Combo Plate 1

$10.79

Combo Plate 2

$10.79

Combo Plate 3

$10.79

Tejas Plate

$13.79

Mexican Lover Plate

$13.99

Deluxe Mexican Plate

$12.79

Chicken Tortiilla Soup

$9.99

Chicken Rice Soup

$8.99

Kids

Kids Bean & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$5.99

Tacos

Barbacoa Taco

$3.49

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.49

Picadillo Taco

$2.49

Bean Taco

$1.09

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.09

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.29

Asada Taco

$3.29

Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.29

Al Pastor Taco

$3.29

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.49

Desserts

Candy

$2.99

Cookies

$3.00

Empanada

$3.00

Conchas

$3.00

Cinn Rolls

$5.50

Cinn Cookies

$3.59

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$5.99

Sopapillas

$5.29

Big Candy

$7.99

A La Carte

Dozen Tortillas

$6.60

Single Beef Puffy Taco

$4.25

Single Chicken Puffy Taco

$4.25

Single Beef Gordita

$4.25

Single Chicken Gordita

$4.25

Single Bean Chalupa

$1.95

Single Beef Chalupa

$3.95

Single Chicken Chalupa

$3.95

Single Crispy Beef Taco

$2.29

Single Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.29

Single Flauta

$2.95

Chimichanga A LA CART

$6.99

Side of Guac

$1.95

2 Tortillas

$1.10

French Fries

$2.25

Half Dozen Tortillas

$3.50

1/2 Pint Carne Guisada

$13.00

Pint Carne Guisada

$26.00

Quart Carne Guisada

$52.00

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of sour cream

$0.50

1lb Beef Fajita w/ 6 Tortillas (Feeds 2)

$20.95

1lb Chicken Fajita w/ 6 Tortillas (Feeds 2)

$18.95

3 Shrimp

$4.99

Chamoy Stick

$1.00

Quart Charro Beans

$10.40

Pint Charro Beans

$5.20

Half Pint Charro Beans

$2.60

Quart Refried Beans

$7.80

Pint Refried Beans

$3.90

Half Pint Refried Beans

$1.95

Quart Rice

$7.80

Pint Rice

$3.90

Half Pint Rice

$1.95

Large Salsa

$12.79

Large Bag Chips

$3.09

Half Pint Salsa

$3.29

Pint Salsa

$6.59

Chips & Salsa To-Go (large)

$14.99

Small Bag of Chips

$1.79

Single Shrimp Enchilada

$3.29

Single Carne Guisada Enchilada

$3.29

Single Cheese Enchilada

$1.95

Single Beef Enchilada

$2.95

Single Chicken Enchilada

$2.95

Single Enchilada Verdes

$3.29

Single Hot Cheeto Enchilada

$3.29

Single Mole Enchilada

$3.29

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Decaf

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Big Red

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.25

Big Red Bottle

$3.25

Pepsi Bottle

$3.25

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

To Go Cup

$0.45

Horchata

$2.95

Jamaica

$2.95

Horchata or Jamaica Refill

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.95

Water (Free)

CATERING OFFICE

5 Gallon Tea

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Martha’s Mexican Restaurant has been a staple in the Mexican community for 60 years. We pride ourselves in being the best place in San Antonio to eat and drink authentic Tex-Mex food y mas! Stop on by, the margaritas will be flowing and the fajitas will be grilling

Location

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78240

Directions

Gallery
Martha's Mexican Grill image
Martha's Mexican Grill image

