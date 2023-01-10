Marthie Ann's 3625 Keith St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Fast Casual Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Premium Ice Cream
Location
3625 Keith Street, Cleveland, TN 37312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Steam Boys- Cleveland TN - 5 - Cleveland, TN
No Reviews
674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402 Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurant
More near Cleveland