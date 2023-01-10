Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marthie Ann's 3625 Keith St

review star

No reviews yet

3625 Keith Street

Cleveland, TN 37312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fountian Soda

Diet Coke

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Barg's Root beer

$2.59

DR. Pepper

$2.59

HI C Lava Orange

$2.59

Mello Yellow

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Tap Water

$0.50

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.59

1/2 Sweet Tea

$2.59

Coffee

House Made Cold Brew

$3.99

Brew of The Day

$1.99

Energy Drinks

5 Hour Energy Shot

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster Java

$3.50

Sparkly and Still

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

La Croix Limoncello

$2.00

La Croix Hibiscus

$2.00

Fiji Water

$2.99

Crystal Geyser Spring Water Benton, TN

$1.50

Bottled Sodas

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Grapico Grape Soda Can

$1.99

Fentimans Sparkling Elderflower Drink

$3.99

Arnciata Rossa Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

$3.99

Angostura Chill, Lemon Lime and bitters soda

$5.99

Stubborn Soda Black Cherry Tarragon

$1.99

Bollygood Lemon Ginger Mint Soda

$3.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Premium Ice Cream

Location

3625 Keith Street, Cleveland, TN 37312

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lupi's Pizza Pies - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2382 N. Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Deli Boys - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2538 Keith St Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Steam Boys- Cleveland TN - 5 - Cleveland, TN
orange starNo Reviews
674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402 Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Kang's Boba House - Ramen & Bubble Tea
orange starNo Reviews
2221 N Ocoee St Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
CBC Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
185 Inman Street East Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
The Diving Mouse
orange star4.7 • 12
201 Keith St SW #31 Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
orange star4.0 • 6
810 Stuart Road Northeast Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston