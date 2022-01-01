A map showing the location of Station 7 9418 S MO Hwy 7View gallery

Station 7 9418 S MO Hwy 7

review star

No reviews yet

9418 S MO Hwy 7

Lees Summit, MO 64064

Order Again

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Energy Drink

$3.95Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Red Cream Soda

$3.00

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Starters

Pretzels

$10.00

Xtra Pretzel

$2.00

Stuffed Chz Bread

$11.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

Wings

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Xtra Meatball

$2.00

Rib Tips

$13.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Extra Pita Bread

$2.50

Celery/Carrots

$1.50

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Salads

Taste of Italy Salad

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Steak & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

Spicy Chkn Wrap

$13.00

Italian Grinder

$13.00

Open-Faced Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened Steak Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chkn Pesto

$13.00

Cuban in KC

$12.00

Smoked Salmon BLT

$14.00

Martin City Club

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Melt

$15.00

Thai Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

8" Pizza

8" BYO Pizza

$10.00

8" Aloha Pizza

$12.00

8" Carne Pizza

$12.00

8" Charcuterie Pizza

$12.00

8" Espana Pizza

$12.00

8" MC Margherita Pizza

$12.00

8" Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$12.00

8" Steging Pizza

$12.00

8" Supremo Pizza

$12.00

8" Veggie Pizza

$12.00

8" Apples in Italy Pizza

$12.00

8" Bacon & Eggs Pizza

$12.00

8" Chkn Spanakopita Pizza

$12.00

8" Philly Chzsteak Pizza

$12.00

8" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$12.00

8" Chkn Panini Pizza

$12.00

8" BBQ Pork Pizza

$12.00

8" Heartland Chkn Pizza

$12.00

8" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$12.00

8" Thai Chkn Pizza

$12.00

8" Wildcard Pizza

$12.00

8" Cheese

$10.00

8" Pepperoni

$11.00

Taco Pizza

$12.00

12" Pizza

12" BYO Pizza

$14.00

12" Aloha Pizza

$18.00

12" Carne Pizza

$18.00

12" Charcuterie Pizza

$18.00

12" Espana Pizza

$18.00

12" MC Margherita Pizza

$18.00

12" Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

12" Steging Pizza

$18.00

12" Supremo Pizza

$18.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

12" Apples In Italy Pizza

$18.00

12" Bacon & Eggs Pizz

$18.00

12" Chkn Spanakopita Pizza

$18.00

12" Philly Chzsteak Pizza

$18.00

12" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

12" Chkn Panini Pizza

$18.00

12" BBQ Pork Pizza

$18.00

12" Heartland Chkn Pizza

$18.00

12" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

12" Thai Chicken Pizza

$18.00

12" Wildcard Pizza

$18.00

12" Half & Half

$14.00

12" Cheese

$14.00

12" Pepperoni

$15.75

16" Pizza

16" BYO Pizza

$18.00

16" Aloha Pizza

$23.00

16" Carne Pizza

$23.00

16" Chacuterie Pizza

$23.00

16" Espana Pizza

$23.00

16" MC Margherita Pizza

$23.00

16" Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$23.00

16" Supremo Pizza

$23.00

16" Steging Pizza

$23.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.00

16" Apples In Italy Pizza

$23.00

16" Bacon & Eggs Pizza

$23.00

16" Chkn Spanakopita

$23.00

16" Philly Chzsteak Pizza

$23.00

16" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

16" Chkn Panini Pizza

$23.00

16" BBQ Pork Pizza

$23.00

16" Heartland Chkn Pizza

$23.00

16" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$23.00

16" Thai Chkn Pizza

$23.00

16" Wildcard Pizza

$23.00

16" Half & Half

$18.00

16" Cheese

$18.00

16" Pepperoni

$20.25

Desserts

Beeramisu

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream Pint

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Funnel Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Side Of Chips

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Chz Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Crumbles

$0.75

Sm Side Chicken

$2.00

Lg Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Of Caesar

$0.50

Side Of Crostini (5)

$2.50

Side Of Pasta Salad

$5.00

3oz Marinara (White Bowl)

$1.25

1oz Marinara (Steel Cup)

$0.50

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.50

Single Meatball

$2.00

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Small Portion Salmon

$2.50

Side of Red Wine Dressing

$0.50

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of balsamic

$0.50

Large Portion Salmon

$5.00

3 oz Beer Chz (White Bowl)

$3.75

1oz Beer Chz (Steel Cup)

$0.75

Raw Togo dough 8"

$2.75

Raw Togo dough 12"

$3.75

Raw Togo dough 16"

$4.75

Uncooked Togo Gluten 8" Shell

$4.50

Uncooked Togo Cauliflower Crust

$4.50

Portion of Steak

$5.00

8oz Dressing TOGO

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$7.00

8" Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Inside Alcohol

Hardway IPA

$3.50+

Survival Blond

$3.00+

Abbey

$3.00+

Easy Way IPA

$3.00+

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$4.50+

ALS

$3.00+

Radical Candor

$4.00+

Lotawana Light

$3.50+

Showtime IPA

$3.50+

Fallback Brown

$3.00+

Smoke Herd Of Turtles

$3.00+

Double Berry Sour

$3.00+

Hardway IPA (Copy)

$3.50+

$3 Lotowana Light

$3.00Out of stock

$3 Survival Blond

$3.00Out of stock

Yoga Pants Can

$6.00

Bud Light Btl

$5.00

Busch Light 16oz

$4.00

PBR Tall Boys

$4.00

White Claw

$2.00

Quirk

$4.00

Coors Banquet Btl

$4.50

N/A Beer

$5.50

Mich Ultra Btl

$5.00

Austin East Ciders

$5.50

Coors Light 16oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$5.00

Standard Can

$5.50

Premium Can

$6.50

Gold Rush

$8.00

Tap Guava Sangria

$7.50

The Cherry Limeade

$8.50

Fall From The Tree

$9.00

Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50

Honey Drip

$8.00

Mcbc Bloody Mary

$8.50

Barrel-Aged Manhattan

$10.00

HARVEST MULE

$9.00

Week Drink Special

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Peach Mule

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$2.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Long Island

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Grahams 6 Grape Port

$9.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$11.00Out of stock

Montenegro

$8.00Out of stock

Compari

$7.00Out of stock

Amaretto

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rum Chatta

$5.00Out of stock

ELDERFLOWER

$8.00Out of stock

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mock Mule

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Kaliber

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Capt. Morgan

$6.00

Rum Haven

$6.75

Appleton Estates

$7.50

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00Out of stock

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet Caribbean Cask

$11.00

Capri Sun Shot

$8.50Out of stock

Pineapple Upside-Down Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

New York Bomb

$9.00Out of stock

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.50

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 70 (Premium)

$14.00

Standard Can

$5.50

Watermelon Jap

$8.00Out of stock

Una Familia Blanco

$8.00

Una Familia Repo

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

360 Vanilla

$6.50

360 Lemon

$6.50

360 Cherry

$6.50

Deep Eddie's Lemon

$6.75

Titos

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Botanical Peach&Orange

$8.00

Botanicals Grapefruit Rose

$8.00

Botanicals Cucumber&Mint

$8.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.00

Fireball

$6.50

Skrewball

$7.00

Jack Daniel

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.25

Templeton Rye

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Riegers

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Journeyman Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

House White

$7.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Eve Chardonnay

$9.00

Conundrum White

$9.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$9.00

Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc

$9.00

House Red

$7.00

Apothic Merlot

$9.00

Conundrum Red

$9.00

Meiomi Pin Noir

$12.00

Unshackled Cab

$15.00

Moscato

$7.50Out of stock

Charles & Charles Rosé

$9.00

Moscato

$7.50

Corking Fee

$15.00

House Chard Btl

$24.00

Ruffino Pin Grig Btl

$28.00

Eve Chard Btl

$32.00

Conundrum White Btl

$32.00

Kim Crawford Btl

$36.00

Sea Pearl Sauv Blc Btl

$32.00

House Cab Btl

$24.00

Apothic Merlot Btl

$32.00

Conundrum Red Blend Btl

$32.00

Meiomi Pin Noir Btl

$44.00

Unshackled Cab Btl

$55.00

Charles & Charles Btl

$32.00

Prosecco

$28.00

Outside Alcohol

Pina Colada

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

50/50 Mix

$8.00

Stawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Yoga Pants Can

$6.00

Bud Light Btl

$5.00

Busch Light 16oz

$4.00

White Claw

$2.00

Quirk

$4.00

Coors Banquet Btl

$5.00

PBR 16oz

$5.00

MARTIN CITY Premium

$6.00

MARTIN CITY Standard

$5.00

Miller High Life 16oz Can

$5.00

Hardway Can

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

1/2 shot Captain Morgan

$2.00

1/2 shot of Tito's

$2.00

1/2 shot of RumHaven Coconut

$2.00

House Red

$6.00

House White

$6.00

Coozies

$2.00

Retail

Chili Oil Bottle Glass

$18.00

Chili Oil Bottle Refill

$12.00

Hardway Light Sign

$180.00

MCBC BAR LIGHT

$100.00

FREE Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

Beer Stein

$8.00

Tulip Glass

$7.00

Mini Mason SHOTZ Glass

$4.00

BUCKET

$8.00

Retail Bundle

$45.00

Most Wonderful Bundle

$25.00

MCBC Sticker

$3.00

Hat

$20.00

Stocking Hat

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Station7 Hoodie

$40.00

GREY KIDS Sweatshirt

$28.00

Metal Coozie

$15.00

Windbreaker

$32.00

Coozie

$3.00

Visor

$15.00

Sherpa Hoodie

$45.00

Love Hoodie

$40.00

6 pack

Abbey

$9.00

Survival Blond

$9.00

EasyWay

$9.00

Double Berry

$9.00

Curveball

$9.00

Yoga Pants

$11.00

Hardball

$9.00

Lemongrass Saison

$9.00

Shaka IPA

$9.00

Mixed Sampler

$17.50

Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Oktoberfest

$9.00

Rich With Love

$11.00

GROWLER

Abbey Growler

$15.00

Rich W/ Love Growler

$20.00

Survival Growler

$15.00

MC Social GR

$15.00

Easy Way Growler

$15.00

Hardway Growler

$15.00

Lotowana Growler

$15.00

Lemongrass Growler

$15.00Out of stock

Love Coffee Growler

$15.00Out of stock

Pink Lem Growler

$15.00

Café Blond Growler

$15.00

Curveball Growler

$15.00

TAP SANGRIA GROWLER

$65.00

Herd O Turtles Growler

$15.00

CROWLERS

CROWLER HARDWAY

$8.00

CROWLER LOTOWANA

$8.00

CROWLER ABBEY

$8.00

CROWLER BLOND

$8.00

CROWLER CURVEBALL

$8.00

CROWLER MC SOCIAL

$8.00

CROWLER CAFÉ BLOND

$8.00

CROWLER PINK LEMONADE

$8.00

CROWLER HERD O TURTLES

$8.00

CROWLER EASY WAY

$8.00

CROWLER APPLE

$8.00Out of stock

CROWLER ONE HOP

$8.00Out of stock

CROWLER PURPLE

$8.00Out of stock

CROWLER MOCHA

$8.00Out of stock

CROWLER LOVE COFFEE

$8.00Out of stock

CROWLER SHOWTIME

$8.00Out of stock

CROWLER RICH W LOVE

$12.00

ToGo Misc.

Togo Parmesan

Togo Pepper Flakes

Togo Chili Oil

Paper Plates

Napkins

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Shot in the Dark

$3.75+

Cafe' Au Lait

$3.95+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

N\A

$3.75+Out of stock

Coffee Refill

$1.50

Blended Drinks

Love Shake

$5.50+

Smoothie

$6.00+

Slush

$3.25+

Food

Burrito

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Pastry

$3.75

Love Ball

$3.00

Banana

$1.00

Cookie

$3.00

Ice Cream Pint

$7.50

Cake Pop

$3.50

Retail

12oz Coffee Beans

$16.75

96oz Coffee Togo

$20.00

The Works-Coffee Togo

$6.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Mugs

$10.00

Sweatshirt

$38.00

Miir Water bottle

$22.00

Mothers Day Bundle

$20.00

12oz Cafe Blond Beans

$16.75

CC BUNDLE: mug + 12oz bag

$20.00

Espresso Drinks

Shakers

$6.45+

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.45+

Flavored Latte

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Flat White

$4.45+

Mocha

$4.95+

Eggnog

Specialty Drinks

Chai Tea

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.45+

Hot Tea

$2.95

London Fog

$3.45+

Black Iced Tea

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Steamer

Kids

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Steamer

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50+

Coffee (Copy)

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Shot in the Dark

$3.75+

Cafe' Au Lait

$3.95+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

N\A

$3.75+Out of stock

Espresso Drinks (Copy)

Shakers

$6.45+

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.45+

Flavored Latte

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Flat White

$4.45+

Mocha

$4.95+

Specialty Drinks (Copy)

Chai Tea

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.45+

Hot Tea

$2.95

London Fog

$3.45+

Black Iced Tea

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Steamer

Mon Drafts

16oz Hardway IPA

$4.00

16oz Survival Blond

$4.00

16oz Abbey

$4.00

16oz Easy Way IPA

$4.00

16oz Ales for ALS

$4.00

16oz Shaka IPA

$4.00

16oz MC Social

$4.00

16oz Lotowana Light

$4.00

16oz Showtime IPA

$4.00

16oz Double Berry Sour

$4.00

16oz Herd o Turtles

$4.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Jingle Bell Brownie

$4.50

Holly Jolly Cookie

$4.50

Grinch's Heart

$4.50

Pumpkin Doodle

$4.50

Ice Cream Pint

$7.00

Sampler Box

$24.00

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Chocolate IN MUG

$15.00

Shooter/Floater shot

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Retail

Adult Sweatshirt

$40.00

Youth Sweatshirt

$28.00

Mug

$12.00

Charity Ornament

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, beer and coffee

Location

9418 S MO Hwy 7, Lees Summit, MO 64064

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

