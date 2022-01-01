- Home
Station 7 9418 S MO Hwy 7
No reviews yet
9418 S MO Hwy 7
Lees Summit, MO 64064
N/A Bevs
Starters
Salads
Sandwiches
Spicy Chkn Wrap
$13.00
Italian Grinder
$13.00
Open-Faced Meatball Sandwich
$12.00
Blackened Steak Wrap
$14.00
Grilled Chkn Pesto
$13.00
Cuban in KC
$12.00
Smoked Salmon BLT
$14.00
Martin City Club
$13.00
Grilled Cheese
$9.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$12.00
Brisket Melt
$15.00
Thai Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.00
8" Pizza
8" BYO Pizza
$10.00
8" Aloha Pizza
$12.00
8" Carne Pizza
$12.00
8" Charcuterie Pizza
$12.00
8" Espana Pizza
$12.00
8" MC Margherita Pizza
$12.00
8" Sausage & Peppers Pizza
$12.00
8" Steging Pizza
$12.00
8" Supremo Pizza
$12.00
8" Veggie Pizza
$12.00
8" Apples in Italy Pizza
$12.00
8" Bacon & Eggs Pizza
$12.00
8" Chkn Spanakopita Pizza
$12.00
8" Philly Chzsteak Pizza
$12.00
8" Wild Mushroom Pizza
$12.00
8" Chkn Panini Pizza
$12.00
8" BBQ Pork Pizza
$12.00
8" Heartland Chkn Pizza
$12.00
8" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
$12.00
8" Thai Chkn Pizza
$12.00
8" Wildcard Pizza
$12.00
8" Cheese
$10.00
8" Pepperoni
$11.00
Taco Pizza
$12.00
12" Pizza
12" BYO Pizza
$14.00
12" Aloha Pizza
$18.00
12" Carne Pizza
$18.00
12" Charcuterie Pizza
$18.00
12" Espana Pizza
$18.00
12" MC Margherita Pizza
$18.00
12" Sausage & Peppers
$18.00
12" Steging Pizza
$18.00
12" Supremo Pizza
$18.00
12" Veggie Pizza
$18.00
12" Apples In Italy Pizza
$18.00
12" Bacon & Eggs Pizz
$18.00
12" Chkn Spanakopita Pizza
$18.00
12" Philly Chzsteak Pizza
$18.00
12" Wild Mushroom Pizza
$18.00
12" Chkn Panini Pizza
$18.00
12" BBQ Pork Pizza
$18.00
12" Heartland Chkn Pizza
$18.00
12" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
$18.00
12" Thai Chicken Pizza
$18.00
12" Wildcard Pizza
$18.00
12" Half & Half
$14.00
12" Cheese
$14.00
12" Pepperoni
$15.75
16" Pizza
16" BYO Pizza
$18.00
16" Aloha Pizza
$23.00
16" Carne Pizza
$23.00
16" Chacuterie Pizza
$23.00
16" Espana Pizza
$23.00
16" MC Margherita Pizza
$23.00
16" Sausage & Pepper Pizza
$23.00
16" Supremo Pizza
$23.00
16" Steging Pizza
$23.00
16" Veggie Pizza
$23.00
16" Apples In Italy Pizza
$23.00
16" Bacon & Eggs Pizza
$23.00
16" Chkn Spanakopita
$23.00
16" Philly Chzsteak Pizza
$23.00
16" Wild Mushroom Pizza
$23.00
16" Chkn Panini Pizza
$23.00
16" BBQ Pork Pizza
$23.00
16" Heartland Chkn Pizza
$23.00
16" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
$23.00
16" Thai Chkn Pizza
$23.00
16" Wildcard Pizza
$23.00
16" Half & Half
$18.00
16" Cheese
$18.00
16" Pepperoni
$20.25
Desserts
Add-Ons
Side Of Avocado
$2.00
Side Of Chips
$3.00
Side Of Ranch
$0.50
Side Of Bleu Chz Dressing
$0.50
Side Of Bleu Crumbles
$0.75
Sm Side Chicken
$2.00
Lg Side Chicken
$3.00
Side Of Caesar
$0.50
Side Of Crostini (5)
$2.50
Side Of Pasta Salad
$5.00
3oz Marinara (White Bowl)
$1.25
1oz Marinara (Steel Cup)
$0.50
Side Of BBQ
$0.50
Side Of Jalapenos
$0.50
Single Meatball
$2.00
Side Of Honey
$0.50
Small Portion Salmon
$2.50
Side of Red Wine Dressing
$0.50
Side of Italian Dressing
$0.50
Side of balsamic
$0.50
Large Portion Salmon
$5.00
3 oz Beer Chz (White Bowl)
$3.75
1oz Beer Chz (Steel Cup)
$0.75
Raw Togo dough 8"
$2.75
Raw Togo dough 12"
$3.75
Raw Togo dough 16"
$4.75
Uncooked Togo Gluten 8" Shell
$4.50
Uncooked Togo Cauliflower Crust
$4.50
Portion of Steak
$5.00
8oz Dressing TOGO
$4.00
Inside Alcohol
Hardway IPA
$3.50+
Survival Blond
$3.00+
Abbey
$3.00+
Easy Way IPA
$3.00+
Austin Eastciders Pineapple
$4.50+
ALS
$3.00+
Radical Candor
$4.00+
Lotawana Light
$3.50+
Showtime IPA
$3.50+
Fallback Brown
$3.00+
Smoke Herd Of Turtles
$3.00+
Double Berry Sour
$3.00+
Hardway IPA (Copy)
$3.50+
$3 Lotowana Light
$3.00Out of stock
$3 Survival Blond
$3.00Out of stock
Yoga Pants Can
$6.00
Bud Light Btl
$5.00
Busch Light 16oz
$4.00
PBR Tall Boys
$4.00
White Claw
$2.00
Quirk
$4.00
Coors Banquet Btl
$4.50
N/A Beer
$5.50
Mich Ultra Btl
$5.00
Austin East Ciders
$5.50
Coors Light 16oz
$5.00
Miller Lite 16oz
$5.00
Standard Can
$5.50
Premium Can
$6.50
Gold Rush
$8.00
Tap Guava Sangria
$7.50
The Cherry Limeade
$8.50
Fall From The Tree
$9.00
Lavender Lemonade
$9.00
Strawberry Margarita
$9.50
Honey Drip
$8.00
Mcbc Bloody Mary
$8.50
Barrel-Aged Manhattan
$10.00
HARVEST MULE
$9.00
Week Drink Special
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Peach Mule
$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
$2.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$7.50
Long Island
$10.00
White Russian
$9.00
Aperol
$7.00
Baileys
$8.00
Grahams 6 Grape Port
$9.00Out of stock
Grand Marnier
$11.00Out of stock
Montenegro
$8.00Out of stock
Compari
$7.00Out of stock
Amaretto
$5.50
Peach Schnapps
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Rum Chatta
$5.00Out of stock
ELDERFLOWER
$8.00Out of stock
New Amsterdam
$6.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Mock Mule
$4.00
Tonic
$3.00
Virgin Bloody
$5.00
Kaliber
$5.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Capt. Morgan
$6.00
Rum Haven
$6.75
Appleton Estates
$7.50
Johnny Walker Red
$8.00Out of stock
Dewars
$10.00
Glenlivet Caribbean Cask
$11.00
Capri Sun Shot
$8.50Out of stock
Pineapple Upside-Down Shot
$8.00
Vegas Bomb
$9.00
Green Tea Shot
$8.00
New York Bomb
$9.00Out of stock
Lunazul Blanco
$6.00
Espolon Blanco
$7.00
Espolon Reposado
$7.50
Don Julio Silver
$10.00
Don Julio 70 (Premium)
$14.00
Standard Can
$5.50
Watermelon Jap
$8.00Out of stock
Una Familia Blanco
$8.00
Una Familia Repo
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
360 Vanilla
$6.50
360 Lemon
$6.50
360 Cherry
$6.50
Deep Eddie's Lemon
$6.75
Titos
$7.00
Belvedere
$9.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Botanical Peach&Orange
$8.00
Botanicals Grapefruit Rose
$8.00
Botanicals Cucumber&Mint
$8.00
Jim Beam Bourbon
$6.00
Fireball
$6.50
Skrewball
$7.00
Jack Daniel
$7.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Maker's Mark
$8.25
Templeton Rye
$8.50
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Angel's Envy
$11.00
Bulliet
$9.00
Bulliet Rye
$9.00
Riegers
$10.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Journeyman Rye
$10.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
House White
$7.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Prosecco
$8.00
Eve Chardonnay
$9.00
Conundrum White
$9.00
Kung Fu Girl Riesling
$9.00
Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc
$9.00
House Red
$7.00
Apothic Merlot
$9.00
Conundrum Red
$9.00
Meiomi Pin Noir
$12.00
Unshackled Cab
$15.00
Moscato
$7.50Out of stock
Charles & Charles Rosé
$9.00
Moscato
$7.50
Corking Fee
$15.00
House Chard Btl
$24.00
Ruffino Pin Grig Btl
$28.00
Eve Chard Btl
$32.00
Conundrum White Btl
$32.00
Kim Crawford Btl
$36.00
Sea Pearl Sauv Blc Btl
$32.00
House Cab Btl
$24.00
Apothic Merlot Btl
$32.00
Conundrum Red Blend Btl
$32.00
Meiomi Pin Noir Btl
$44.00
Unshackled Cab Btl
$55.00
Charles & Charles Btl
$32.00
Prosecco
$28.00
Outside Alcohol
Pina Colada
$8.00
Peach Bellini
$8.00
50/50 Mix
$8.00
Stawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Yoga Pants Can
$6.00
Bud Light Btl
$5.00
Busch Light 16oz
$4.00
White Claw
$2.00
Quirk
$4.00
Coors Banquet Btl
$5.00
PBR 16oz
$5.00
MARTIN CITY Premium
$6.00
MARTIN CITY Standard
$5.00
Miller High Life 16oz Can
$5.00
Hardway Can
$5.00
Michelob Ultra Btl
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
1/2 shot Captain Morgan
$2.00
1/2 shot of Tito's
$2.00
1/2 shot of RumHaven Coconut
$2.00
House Red
$6.00
House White
$6.00
Coozies
$2.00
Retail
Chili Oil Bottle Glass
$18.00
Chili Oil Bottle Refill
$12.00
Hardway Light Sign
$180.00
MCBC BAR LIGHT
$100.00
FREE Pint Glass
Pint Glass
$5.00
Beer Stein
$8.00
Tulip Glass
$7.00
Mini Mason SHOTZ Glass
$4.00
BUCKET
$8.00
Retail Bundle
$45.00
Most Wonderful Bundle
$25.00
MCBC Sticker
$3.00
Hat
$20.00
Stocking Hat
$15.00
Employee T-Shirt
$10.00
T-Shirt
$20.00
Station7 Hoodie
$40.00
GREY KIDS Sweatshirt
$28.00
Metal Coozie
$15.00
Windbreaker
$32.00
Coozie
$3.00
Visor
$15.00
Sherpa Hoodie
$45.00
Love Hoodie
$40.00
6 pack
GROWLER
Abbey Growler
$15.00
Rich W/ Love Growler
$20.00
Survival Growler
$15.00
MC Social GR
$15.00
Easy Way Growler
$15.00
Hardway Growler
$15.00
Lotowana Growler
$15.00
Lemongrass Growler
$15.00Out of stock
Love Coffee Growler
$15.00Out of stock
Pink Lem Growler
$15.00
Café Blond Growler
$15.00
Curveball Growler
$15.00
TAP SANGRIA GROWLER
$65.00
Herd O Turtles Growler
$15.00
CROWLERS
CROWLER HARDWAY
$8.00
CROWLER LOTOWANA
$8.00
CROWLER ABBEY
$8.00
CROWLER BLOND
$8.00
CROWLER CURVEBALL
$8.00
CROWLER MC SOCIAL
$8.00
CROWLER CAFÉ BLOND
$8.00
CROWLER PINK LEMONADE
$8.00
CROWLER HERD O TURTLES
$8.00
CROWLER EASY WAY
$8.00
CROWLER APPLE
$8.00Out of stock
CROWLER ONE HOP
$8.00Out of stock
CROWLER PURPLE
$8.00Out of stock
CROWLER MOCHA
$8.00Out of stock
CROWLER LOVE COFFEE
$8.00Out of stock
CROWLER SHOWTIME
$8.00Out of stock
CROWLER RICH W LOVE
$12.00
Coffee
Blended Drinks
Food
Retail
Espresso Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Coffee (Copy)
Espresso Drinks (Copy)
Specialty Drinks (Copy)
Sweets
Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pizza, beer and coffee
Location
9418 S MO Hwy 7, Lees Summit, MO 64064
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
