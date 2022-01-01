A map showing the location of Martin City Brewing - Lenexa LenexaView gallery

Martin City Brewing - Lenexa Lenexa

review star

No reviews yet

8802 Renner Blvd

Lenexa, KS 66219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Water

Starters

Pretzels

$10.00

Xtra Pretzel

$1.50

Stuffed Chz Bread

$11.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

Wings

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Xtra Meatball

$2.00

Rib Tips

$13.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Taste of Italy Salad

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Steak & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Salad

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Spicy Chkn Wrap

$13.00

Italian Grinder

$13.00

Open-Faced Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened Steak Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chkn Pesto

$13.00

Cuban in KC

$12.00

Smoked Salmon BLT

$14.00

Mission Farms Club

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Thai Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Brisket Melt

$15.00

8" Pizza

8" BYO Pizza

$10.00

8" Aloha Pizza

$12.00

8" Carne Pizza

$12.00

8" Charcuterie Pizza

$12.00

8" España Pizza

$12.00

8" MC Margherita Pizza

$12.00

8" Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$12.00

8" Steging Pizza

$12.00

8" Supremo Pizza

$12.00

8" Veggie Pizza

$12.00

8" Apples in Italy Pizza

$12.00

8" Bacon & Eggs Pizza

$12.00

8" Spanakopita Pizza

$12.00

8" Philly Chzsteak Pizza

$12.00

8" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$12.00

8" Panini Pizza

$12.00

8" BBQ Pork Pizza

$12.00

8" Heartland Chkn Pizza

$12.00

8" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$12.00

8" Thai Chkn Pizza

$12.00

8" Buffalo (Wildcard) Pizza

$12.00

8" Cheese

$10.00

8" Pepperoni

$11.00

12" Pizza

12" BYO Pizza

$14.00

12" Aloha Pizza

$18.00

12" Carne Pizza

$18.00

12" Charcuterie Pizza

$18.00

12" España Pizza

$18.00

12" MC Margherita Pizza

$18.00

12" Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

12" Steging Pizza

$18.00

12" Supremo Pizza

$18.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

12" Apples In Italy Pizza

$18.00

12" Bacon & Eggs Pizza

$18.00

12" Spanakopita Pizza

$18.00

12" Philly Chzsteak Pizza

$18.00

12" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

12" Panini Pizza

$18.00

12" BBQ Pork Pizza

$18.00

12" Heartland Chkn Pizza

$18.00

12" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

12" Thai Chicken Pizza

$18.00

12" Buffalo (Wildcard) Pizza

$18.00

12" Half & Half

$14.00

12" Cheese

$14.00

12" Pepperoni

$16.50

16" Pizza

16" BYO Pizza

$18.00

16" Aloha Pizza

$23.00

16" Carne Pizza

$23.00

16" Chacuterie Pizza

$23.00

16" España Pizza

$23.00

16" MC Margherita Pizza

$23.00

16" Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$23.00

16" Supremo Pizza

$23.00

16" Steging Pizza

$23.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.00

16" Apples In Italy Pizza

$23.00

16" Bacon & Eggs Pizza

$23.00

16" Spanakopita

$23.00

16" Philly Chzsteak Pizza

$23.00

16" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

16" Panini Pizza

$23.00

16" BBQ Pork Pizza

$23.00

16" Heartland Chkn Pizza

$23.00

16" Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$23.00

16" Thai Chkn Pizza

$23.00

16" (Buffalo) Wildcard Pizza

$23.00

16" Half & Half

$18.00

16" Cheese

$18.00

16" Pepperoni

$21.00

Desserts

Beeramisu

$6.00

Turtke Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

Side Of Avocado

$1.00

Side Of Chips

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Chz Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Crumbles

$0.75

Sm Side Chicken

$1.50

Lg Side Chicken

$2.50

Side Of Caesar

$0.50

Side Of Crostini (5)

$2.50

Side Of Pasta Salad

$3.00

3oz Marinara (White Bowl)

$1.25

1oz Marinara (Steel Cup)

$0.50

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.50

Single Meatball

$2.00

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Side of Salmon

$7.00

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Parm//Pepper Packets

Chili Oil Cup

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$7.00

8" Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Alcohol

Hardway IPA

$3.50+

Survival Blond

$3.00+

Abbey

$3.00+

Easy Way IPA

$3.00+

Yoga Pants

$3.50+

Per Diem

$3.00+

Brew 39

$3.00+

Little Red Carr IPA

$3.50+

Atlas Steam

$3.50+

MC Wheat

$3.00+

Pink Lemonade

$3.00+

Showtime

$3.00+

Radical Candor

$4.00+

Coffee Stout

$3.50+

Hazy Way

$3.50+

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Blood Orange Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Blackberry Cider

$5.00

Pineapple Cider

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.50

Athletic NA IPA

$6.00

Athletic NA Golden

$6.00

Glass

Employee Domestic Btl

$1.00

Yoga Pants Can

$5.00

UH Rider Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Boot Hill

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Builder's Gin

$8.00

Tom's Town Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Pendleton Irish

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

J. Rieger Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Old Forrester 1920

$13.50

Union Horse Rolling Standard

$7.00

Union Horse Bourbon

$9.00

Union Horse Rye

$10.00

Union Horse Rivalist

$13.00

Stonebreaker Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Fireball "Whiskey"

$6.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$11.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold Bourbon

$14.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye

$11.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Ardbeg 10

$14.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Capt. Morgan

$6.50

Diplomatico Reserve

$10.00

RumHaven Coconut

$6.50

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Una Familia Reposado

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

818 Reposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Dahlia Cristalino

$8.00

El Silencio Espadin (Mezcal)

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Midori

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Red Sangria (On Tap)

$7.00Out of stock

Harvest Sangria (On Tap)

$9.00

Blackberry Mule (On Tap)

$9.00

"The" Cherry Limeade (On Tap)

$8.00Out of stock

Margarita (On Tap)

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Gold Rush

$8.00

UH Old Fashioned

$10.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan (On Tap)

$12.00

Cucumber Marg

$10.00Out of stock

Poma-groni

$9.00

Zolo

$9.00

Conundrum White Blend

$9.00

Bread And Butter Chard

$10.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Traversa Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Kim Crawford SB

$13.00

Labella Prosecco

$8.00

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Federalist Cab

$9.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00

A To Z P.N.

$13.00

Chop Shop Cab Sauv

$10.00

Urgency Pinot Noir

$10.00

Unshackled Cab

$15.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$10.00

Erath Rose

$10.00

Zolo Chard Btl

$32.00

Conundrum White Btl

$32.00

Bread And Butter Btl

$36.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio Btl

$36.00

Kim Crawford SB Btl

$48.00

Traversa Sauv Blanc Btl

$36.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$36.00

La Bella Prosecco Btl

$28.00

Erath Rose Btl

$36.00

Alamos Malbec Btl

$32.00

Conundrum Red Btl

$32.00

Urgency Pinot Noir Btl

$36.00

Chop Shop Cab Sauv Btl

$36.00

A To Z PN BTL

$48.00

Unshackled Cab Btl

$55.00

Prisoner Btl

$85.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$95.00

Artemis Cab Btl

$95.00

Caymus Cab Btl

$115.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Tang Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Pineapple Upside-down

$7.00

Salty Nuts

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

PBJ Shot

$7.00

Capri Sun

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mock Mule

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

6 Packs To Go

$8.00+

Regular Crowler

$8.00+

Premium Crowler

$15.00+

Growler Refills

$12.00+

Employee 6 Pack

$5.00

Blue 42

Game Day Pizza Special

$45.99

Retail

Chili Oil Bottle

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$7.00

FREE Pint Glass

Hat

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

MCBC Sticker

$3.00

MCBC Stocking Hat

$15.00

Christmas Mug

$10.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Shirt

$20.00

Tulip Glass

$7.00

MCBC Bandana

$5.00

Gift Bundle

$25.00

Tie Dye Tshirts

$30.00

St Paddy Shirt

$10.00

12oz Ground Coffee

$18.00

12oz Whole Bean Coffee

$18.00

Martin City Bar Light

$100.00

Deposit

$50.00+

Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00

BBQ Sauce

$8.00

BBQ Rub

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8802 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS 66219

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cosmo Burger - Lenexa Public Market - Cosmo Burger - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
8750 Penrose Lane Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Red Kitchen KC
orange starNo Reviews
8750 Penrose Ln Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
orange starNo Reviews
8750 Penrose Lane Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
15918 W. 88th Street Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Eggtc. - Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
7182 Renner Road Shawnee, KS 66217
View restaurantnext
Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
16649 Midland Dr. Shawnee, KS 66217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lenexa

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Grinders Stonewall
orange star4.3 • 653
10240 Pflumm Rd. Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Zarda Bar-B-Q - Lenexa
orange star4.3 • 478
11931 W 87th Street Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lenexa
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston