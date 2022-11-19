Martin City Coffee imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Martin City Coffee 13115 Homes RD

701 Reviews

$

13115 Homes RD

Kansas City, MO 64145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Biscuit Sandwich
Iced Latte

Donuts

Strawberry Cake Donuts

$2.10Out of stock

Donut

$2.10Out of stock

Pastries

Scone

$2.50

These lightly-sweet scones pair perfectly with a fresh cup of hot coffee.

Muffin

$2.85

COOKIE

$2.00

CROISSANT

$3.25

Pop-Tart

$3.25

Danish

$2.85

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25Out of stock

Our supersized cinnamon rolls are coated in cinnamon sugar and topped generously with fluffy white icing.

Vegan Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Made with oats, cocoa, agave, and black beans (shhhhh)

Lemon Bread

$2.00

Protein Balls

Peanut Butter Protein Ball

$1.50

Made with oats, coconut, peanut butter, agave, chocolate chips, and vegan protein powder.

2 Peanut Butter Protein Balls

$2.74

Cashew Mango Energy Bite

$1.50Out of stock

2 Cashew Mango Energy Bites

$2.75Out of stock

Aussie Bite

$1.50Out of stock

Retail Pastries

Flan

Flan

$3.75Out of stock

OVERNIGHT OATS

$7.00Out of stock

Contains: oats, blueberries, peaches, flax seeds, coconut milk, maple syrup, and granola

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Burrito

$3.95

All breakfast burritos are made with eggs, cheese, and your choice of meat. We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!

Avocado Toast

$4.95

Fresh mashed avocado on a fresh slice of buttered cuban-style toast.

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.95

A house favorite. Made with a fresh baked biscuit, melted american cheese, fried egg, and your choice of meat!

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.95

Classic Breakfast Platter

$8.50

Two eggs any style, homestyle diced potatoes, tomato slices, toast, and choice of sausage or bacon.

Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Panini-style toasted sandwich with cuban-style bread, scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, bacon and sriracha mayo.

Breakfast Bowl

$9.25

A bowl of homestyle diced potatoes, and a fresh baked biscuit, topped with sausage gravy, shredded cheese, and bacon.

Paleo Bowl

$9.95

Diced roasted sweet potato, fresh spinach, pico de gallo, two scrambled eggs, and bacon.

Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, tangy capers, and fresh sliced red onion

Breakfast Arepas

$7.95

Lunch Menu

Rice and Beans Bowl

$9.95

HOUSE FAVORITE! Rice, black beans, fresh spinach, pico de Gallo, avocado slices, grilled peppers and onions. You can also add meat: fajita chicken, pulled pork, beef barbacoa, or pork belly.

Super Burrito

$7.50

Originally created as a Super Bowl special, this customer-favorite burrito has been added to the menu permanently! Each burrito contains rice, beans, potatoes, cheese, and pico de gallo.

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$6.95

Chicken salad, fresh arugula, and avocado slices, on a croissant-style bun.

Toasted Bagel Sandwich

$6.95

Swiss cheese and your choice of meat on a buttered and toasted bagel.

Cuban Sandwich

$8.00

THE traditional grilled Cuban sandwich with cuban-style bread, smoked ham, seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles.

Tostones (Fried Green Plantains)

$4.00

Smashed green plantain slices fried to a crisp, served with dipping sauce (Chimichurri is the house favorite sauce!)

Yuca Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Caribbean-style yuca (cassava) fries served with dipping sauce.

Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Our new seasonal chicken tortilla soup makes a fantastic light snack. It comes with a side of crispy tortilla strips- for dipping or snacking!

Venezuelan Arepa

$7.95

Our specialty gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the grill, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!

Sides Menu

Diced Homestyle Potatoes

$1.99

White Rice - Small Side

$1.50

Black Beans - Small Side

$1.50

Bacon - 3 Strips

$2.00

Fajita Chicken

$2.50

Plain Biscuit

$1.50

Plain Tortilla

$1.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Single Egg

$1.50

Coffee

Light Roast Coffee

$2.25+

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

TO GO Coffee for Eight (96 oz)

$25.00Out of stock

96 oz freshly brewed Intelligentsia coffee (Eight 12 oz servings). Light or dark roast available. Please allow 20 minutes for pickup.

Specialty

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Cortado

$2.75

Hot Americano

$2.74+

Iced Americano

$2.74+

Hot Latte

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chai Latte

$3.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Hot Matcha Latte

$3.25+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Hot Mocha

$3.50+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

London Fog Latte

$3.25+

This hot latte is made with rich English Breakfast black tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.

Frappe (Blended)

$5.75

Our blended frappes are made with bright espresso, milk, ice, powder mix, and your choice of flavor. You can combine as many flavors as you want!

Other

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Steamer

$2.50+

Hot, steamed milk with your choice of flavoring. Perfect for kids or for satisfying a sweet craving.

Hot Organic Tea

$3.00+

Iced Organic Tea

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$2.50+

Sparkling water mixed with your choice of flavor.

Ice Water

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City, MO 64145

Directions

Gallery
Martin City Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

McLain's Market - Overland Park, KS
orange star4.0 • 47
10695 Roe Ave Overland Park, KS 66207
View restaurantnext
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Overland Park
orange star4.0 • 147
8001 W 159th St Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurantnext
the JM Kitchen Café
orange starNo Reviews
8330 Ward Parkway Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
orange star4.6 • 548
201 E Gregory Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
McLain's Cakery - Kansas City, MO (Cakery)
orange star4.6 • 548
201 E Gregory Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7911 Santa Fe Drive Overland Park, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston