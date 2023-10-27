Restaurant info

Crafted in Kansas City, for Kansas City. What began in 2013 as a small brewpub in Martin City is today a Kansas City staple. We craft beer for our city to love and serve the most delicious apps, pizza and entrees to enjoy alongside of it. With four Pizza & Taproom locations across the KC metro and our Coast to Coast Pub at its original location in Martin City, we’d love to have you join us for pizza and beer, watch the game or simply send you home with all the food and beer to enjoy a night in. We are so lucky to call KC our home and want to welcome you to our Martin City Brewing Company family.

Website