Martin Downs Country Club

3801 SW Greenwood Way

Palm City, FL 34990

BREAKFAST

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$14.00

PICK 3, ADDITIONAL ITEMS $1

DOUBLE STACK PANCAKES

$9.00

FRESH FRUIT PLATE

$11.00

SEASONAL FRUITS, YOGURT, AND PECAN BANANA BREAD

HEALTHY START

$14.00

EGG WHITES, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, ASPARAGUS, SWISS CHEESE, AVOCADO, AND SALSA

HOLE IN ONE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.00

FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND CHOICE OF CANADIAN BACON, SAUSAGE PATTY, HAM OR APPLEWOOD BACON ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN

MARTIN DOWNS EXPRESS BREAKFAST

$10.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH EGG, BACON, CHEESE, AVOCADO

SMOKED SALMON

$10.00

WITH TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, HARD BOILED EGGS, CAPERS, AND CREAM CHEESE ON TOASTED BAGEL

SOUTHERN OATMEAL

$9.00

WITH APPLE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, AND STRAWBERRIES

Two Pancake Breakfast

$14.00

TWO EGGS, CHOICE OF TOAST, AND A CHOICE OF APPLEWOOD BACON, COUNTRY SAUSAGE, HAM, OR CANADIAN BACON

Omelette Station

$17.00

WITH BERRY COMPOTE, CHANTILLY CREAM, AND MAPLE SYRUP

BREAKFAST SIDES

SMOKED BACON

$4.00

SAUSAGE PATTY

$4.00

HAM

$4.00

TURKEY BACON

$4.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE

$4.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.00

TOAST

$4.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$4.00

GRITS

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT

$4.00

ONE EGG ANY STYLE

$4.00

Early Bird

1 Pancake with eggs and coffee

$5.00

Cup of grits with eggs and coffee

$5.00

Side

Toast white

$3.00

Toast wheat

$3.00

Toast rye

$3.00

LUNCH STARTERS

BEEF NACHOS

$9.50

CHIPS PILED WITH BEEF CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE, TOMATOES, ONION, AND JALAPENOS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

4 JUMBO SHRIMP

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

FLOUR TORTILLA WITH MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, ONION, AND BELL PEPPERS. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, PICO, AND GUACAMOLE

WINGS

$12.00

8 WINGS MILD, MEDIUM, HOT, BBQ, GARLIC PARMESAN, OR SWEET & SPICY.

SALSA AND' GUAC

$8.00

CHIPS WITH SALSA AND GUACAMOLE

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.00

JUMBO SHRIMP TOSSED IN COCONUT FLAKES AND BREADCRUMBS, DEEP FRIED UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH A SWEET CHILI SAUCE

FISH DIP

$13.00

MAHI-MAHI DIP SERVED WITH CLUB CRACKERS AND CELERY

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES

$8.00

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER COATED IN A SPICY BUFFALO

Cheff Salad

$13.00

Boys And Girls Club Box Lunch Ham

$8.50

Boys And Girls Club Box Lunch Turkey

$8.50

Box Lunch Ham

$17.00

Box Lunch Turkey

$17.00

Soups and salads

Soup du jour

Chef's chili

House salad

$8.00

Caesar salad

$9.00

LUNCH SIDES

FRIES

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$3.00

POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

COLESLAW

$2.00

POTATO SALAD

$2.00

Side of AVOCADO

$2.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

Fruit

$3.00

Macaroni N Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

HANDHELDS

HOTDOG

$8.50

ALL BEEF HOT DOG GRILLED TO PERFECTION ON A TOASTED BUN

HOTDOG ONLY

$5.00

MARTIN DOWNS BURGER

$10.00

8 OZ BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION SERVED ON A KAISER ROLL

MUSHROOMS SWISS BURGER

$12.00

8 OZ BEEF PATTY WITH SAUTEED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND GARLIC AIOLI

FISH TACOS

$12.00

GRILLED OR BLACKENED MAHI-MAHI ON FLOUR TORTILLAS WITH LETTUCE, AVOCADO, PICO, AND LIME CREMA

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.50

SHREDDED BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND PROVOLONE CHEESE SERVED ON A HOAGIE ROLL

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

BLT

$9.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

MELTED CHEDDAR, AMERICAN, AND SWISS WITH TOMATO ON CHOICE OF BREAD

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$10.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, AND BASIL ON A FLATTENED DOUGH

TURKEY & CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.00

HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.00

TUNA MELT

$9.00

CLUB SANDWHICH

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled chicken sandwich

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork sandwich w\ cheddar

$13.00

PICK TWO

PICK TWO COMBO

$9.50

MDWGA Lunch Menu

Half a blt

$9.00

Half a ham and cheese

$9.00

Half a turkey and cheese

$9.00

Half a chicken salad sandwich

$9.00

6oz burger

$9.00

Half tuna salad sandwich

$9.00

Ladies lunch

Chicken salad sandwich

$10.00

Tuna salad sandwich

$10.00

Chefs salad

$14.00

Bratwurst

$12.00

Early Bird Lunch

Half a blt

$7.50

Half a ham and cheese

$7.50

Half a turkey and cheese

$7.50

Half a chicken salad sandwich

$7.50

Half tuna salad sandwich

$7.50

6oz burger

$7.50

NA Beverages

Alkaline Water Bottle

$0.04

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

Club soda

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$4.00

Grape juice

$2.50

Grapefruit juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

S. PE LLIGRNO

$3.50

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$3.50

Soda water

SPRITE

$2.50

Zephyrhills Water Bottle

$0.99

Water

Grubhub Appetizers

Grubhub Tender Fried Clams

Grubhub Beer Battered Onion Rings

Grubhub Light Affairs

Grubhub French Onion Soup

Grubhub Oysters on the 1\2 Shell

Grubhub Shrimp Cocktail

Grubhub Salads

Grubhub Garden Salad

Grubhub Caesar Salad

Grubhub Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grubhub Cajun Grilled Salmon Salad

Grubhub Wedge Salad

Grubhub Handhelds

Grubhub Cheesesteak Sandwich

Grubhub Hamburger

Grubhub Turkey Sandwich

Grubhub Ham Sandwich

Grubhub BLT Sandwich

Grubhub Tuna Salad Sandwich

Grubhub Chicken Salad Sandwich

Grubhub Mushroom Cheddar Burger

Grubhub Philly Cheesesteak

Grubhub Loaded Philly Cheesesteak

Grubhub Hamburger

Grubhub Hotdog

Grubhub Hotdog Only

Grubhub Hotdog with a Side

Grubhub Kraut Dog

Grubhub Bratwurst and a Side

Grubhub Martin Downs Burger

Grubhub Sides

Grubhub Asparagus

Grubhub Baked Potato

Grubhub Clubhouse Fries

Grubhub Coleslaw

Grubhub French Fries

Grubhub Fresh Fruit

Grubhub Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Grubhub Mashed Potato

Grubhub Onion Rings

Grubhub Sautéed Mushrooms

Grubhub Sautéed Spinach

Grubhub Sweet Potato Fries

Grubhub Steaks

20oz. Cowboy Steak

6oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon Steak

12oz. New York Strip Steak

12oz. Rib-Eye Steak

Angus Ribeye Steak

Grubhub Entrees

Grubhub Piccata

Grubhub Marsala

Grubhub Pork Chop

Grubhub Penned ala Vodka

Grubhub Lasagna all Forno

Grubhub Eggplant Parmesan

Grubhub Fried Shrimp Platter

Grubhub Beef Short Ribs

Grubhub Chicken Marsala

Grubhub Cedar Plank Salmon

Grubhub Shrimp and Lobster Scampi

Grubhub Lobster Tail Dinner

Grubhub Pan-Seared Grouper

Grubhub Fried Seafood Platter

Grubhub Cajun Grilled Fresh Salmon Filet

Grubhub Margarita Shrimp

Grubhub Fried Clams

Grubhub Breakfast

Grubhub Grits

Grubhub Breakfast Potatoes

Grubhub Pancakes

Grubhub Salmon

Grubhub Fresh Fruit Plate

Grubhub Southern Oatmeal

Grubhub Express Breakfast

Grubhub Two Egg Breakfast

Grubhub Healthy Start

Grubhub Starters

Grubhub Cheese Quesadilla

Grubhub Wings

Grubhub Coconut Shrimp

Grubhub 8 Chicken Wings

Grubhub Desserts

Grubhub Keylime Pie

Grubhub Flourless Chocolate Cake

Grubhub Coconut Cake

Grubhub Carrot Cake

Grubhub Beverages

Grubhub Coke

Grubhub Iced Tea

Grubhub Diet Coke

Grubhub Sprite

Grubhub Lemonade

Grubhub Arnold Palmer

Grubhub Coffee

Fire

Fire Entree

Fire second Course

Fire Desserts

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! For reservations either call or see us on OpenTable

3801 SW Greenwood Way, Palm City, FL 34990

