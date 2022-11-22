Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm to Fork 8839 Cowenton Ave

8839 Cowenton Ave

Perry Hall, MD 21128

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Double Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

The Mega Platter

$10.00

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Sandwich

$5.00

Scrapple & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

The Mega Sandwich

$8.00

2 Eggs

$2.50

Pit Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Bologna & Egg

$8.00

Keto Mega Platter

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich with egg & cheese

$10.00

A fried chicken breast on a brioche roll with an egg and your choice of cheese. Add butter or jelly if you wish

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Turkey bacon on your choice of bread. Choose how you want your egg cooked and your cheese.

Sausage Gravy on Texas Toast

$10.00

Turkey Mega

$10.00

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Pit Beef & Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Chopped Pit Beef & Gravy

$10.00

Sides

Bacon

$2.50

Toast

$1.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Cold Drinks

Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

8839 Cowenton Ave, Perry Hall, MD 21128

Directions

