Seafood

Martin Fish Company

review star

No reviews yet

12929 Harbor Rd

Ocean City, MD 21842

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Fillet 16 oz.
Rock Fillet (16 oz/1lb)
16-20 Shrimp (1 lb)

Shrimp

U-15 Shrimp (1 lb.)

U-15 Shrimp (1 lb.)

$21.95

Gulf Shrimp U-15 Size (15 or less Shrimp in a pound) We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.

U-15 Shrimp (5 lb)

U-15 Shrimp (5 lb)

$95.00

Gulf Shrimp U-15 Size (15 or less Shrimp in a pound) Package Size 5 lbs.

16-20 Shrimp (1 lb)

16-20 Shrimp (1 lb)

$18.95

Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound). We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.

16-20 Shrimp (5 lb)

16-20 Shrimp (5 lb)

$84.00

Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound). Package Size 5 lbs.

21-25 Shrimp (1 lb)

21-25 Shrimp (1 lb)

$15.95

Gulf Shrimp 21-25 Size (21-25 shrimp in a pound) We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.

21-25 Shrimp (5 lb)

21-25 Shrimp (5 lb)

$69.00

Gulf Shrimp 21-25 Size (21-25 shrimp in a pound) Package Size 5 lbs.

Crab

Backfin Fresh

$40.00

Jumbo Lump (MD) Frozen

$50.00

Snow Crab (1 lb.)

$28.95

Backfin Crabmeat Frozen

$40.00

Jumbo Lump Fresh

$50.00

Fish Fillets

Cod Fillet 16 oz.

$12.95

Salmon Fillet 16 oz.

$17.95

Sword (1 lb)

$19.95

Rock Fillet (16 oz/1lb)

$22.95

Flounder Fillet

$22.95

Flounder Fillet (Fluke Fillet)

$19.95Out of stock

Summer Flounder Fillet a local favorite. a.k.a. Fluke Fillet

Mahi

$7.95Out of stock

Mahi Fillet 16 Oz

$20.95Out of stock

Grey Tile Fillet

$18.95Out of stock

Local Grey Tile Fillet Caught by F/V Sea Born Sold per pound

Steakfish

$4.00Out of stock

Sheepshead Fillet

$12.95Out of stock

Lobster

Lobster By The Pound

Lobster By The Pound

$17.95

Live Lobster lb. (price per lobster) We will steam your lobster for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.

Lobster Tails (Frozen Local) Sold By Lb (8 - 14 Oz)

$35.95Out of stock

Lobster Claws

$9.95Out of stock

Shellfish

Scallops, 10-20

$28.95

Fresh 10/20 Dry Pack Scallops

Mussels (per pound)

$5.95

Prince Edward Island Mussels Sold by the Pound Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.

Little Necks (dozen)

$5.95

Little Necks (50 count)

$22.50Out of stock

Top Necks (dozen)

$8.95Out of stock

Top Necks (50 count)

$32.95Out of stock

Oysters (dozen)

$12.95Out of stock

Oysters Pints

$21.00Out of stock

Chincoteague Oysters 50

$46.00

Fresh Prepared

Crab Cake (1 )

$14.95Out of stock

Crab Dip (8 Oz.) Frozen

$14.95

Cole Slaw (16oz)

$4.95Out of stock

Cole Slaw 8 Oz

$2.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Crab Cakes

$15.95

Crab Cake (each) Frozen

$14.95

Beverage (Copy)

Barq's Root Beer 20 oz.

$1.75

Cherry Coke 20 oz.

$1.75

Coca Cola 20 oz.

$1.75

Dasani Water 10 oz.

$1.15Out of stock

Dasani Water 20 oz.

$1.50

Diet Coca Cola 20 oz.

$1.75

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$1.75

Diet Pepsi 20oz.

$1.69Out of stock

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.69

Golden Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 oz.

$2.99

Golden Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5 oz.

$2.59Out of stock

Minute Maid Apple Juice 10 oz.

$1.50

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$1.75

Minute Maid Fruit Punch 10 oz.

$1.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.75

Sprite 20 oz.

$1.75

Pierrer

$1.95

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$1.75

Bait

Bunker - 50lb Flat

$30.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Martin Fish Company image
Martin Fish Company image
Martin Fish Company image

