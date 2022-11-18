Seafood
Martin Fish Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. - 211 Atlantic Ave
4.4 • 634
211 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
No Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ocean City
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
More near Ocean City