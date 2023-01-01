Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe Tuckahoe

477 Reviews

$$

10 Fisher ave

tuckahoe, NY 10707

Pies & Tarts

Key Lime Tart

$38.00

Mango Tart

$38.00

Apple Pie

$31.00

Mini Peach Pie

$5.00

Decorations

Balloons

Balloons - 7"

$10.00

Balloons - 10"

$12.00

Balloons - 12"

$15.00

Balloons - 1/2 Sheet

$18.00

Balloons - 3/4 Sheet

$20.00

Balloons - Full Sheet

$25.00

Flowers

Flowers - 7"

$10.00

Cascading Flowers -7"

$20.00

Top Covered Flowers - 7"

$25.00

Flowers - 10"

$18.00

Cascading Flowers - 10"

$36.00

Top Covered Flowers -10"

$45.00

Flowers - 12"

$28.00

Cascading Flowers - 12"

$45.00

Flowers - 1/2 Sheet

$32.00

Cascading Flowers - 1/2 Sheet

$48.00

Flowers - 3/4 Sheet

$36.00

Cascading Flowers - 3/4 Sheet

$50.00

Flowers - Full Sheet

$40.00

Cascading Flowers - Full Sheet

$60.00

Choco / Macaron Shells

Choco / Macaron shells - 7"

$5.00

Choco / Macaron shells - 10"

$7.00

Choco / Macaron shells - 12"

$10.00

Choco / Macaron shells - 1/2 Sheet

$12.00

Choco / Macaron shells - 3/4 Sheet

$15.00

Choco / Macaron shells - Full Sheet

$18.00

Cross

Cross - 7"

$7.00

Cross - 10"

$12.00

Cross - 12"

$15.00

Cross - 1/2 Sheet

$22.00

Cross - 3/4 Sheet

$25.00

Cross - Full Sheet

$25.00

Graduation Cap

Graduation Cap - 7"

$12.00

Graduation Cap - 10"

$12.00

Graduation Cap - 12"

$22.00

Graduation Cap - 1/2 Sheet

$22.00

Graduation Cap - 3/4 Sheet

$28.00

Graduation Cap - Full Sheet

$28.00

Miscellaneous

Baby Booties

$18.00

Birthday Candles

$2.00

Extra Plaque Charge

$1.75

Easter

Italian Cheese Cake

$29.00

Pizza Rustica

$38.00

3 Egg Bread

$18.00

7 Layer

7 Layer -Standard

$30.00

7 Layer - up to 20 ppl

$60.00

7 Layer - 1/2 sheet

$175.00

7 Layer - Full Sheet

$295.00

Catering

Sandwiches

Israeli Breakfast Sandwich

$12.25

Sabich

$12.25

English Muffin Panini

$8.25

Turkey Sausage English Muffin Panini

$9.25

French Toast -Original

$12.50

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$8.75

Tuna Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Glassic

$5.50

Grilled Cheeze , Bac/Tom

$7.75

Grilled Cheese, Guac + Bacon

$9.75

Falafel Pita

$11.75

Chicken Pita

$12.50

Chicken Ciabatta

$12.50

Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Cape Cod Wrap

$12.50

Med. Kebab

$12.75

Fancy Shawarma

$12.50

Healthy Lunch

$12.25

Tal's Favorite

$7.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.25

Santorini

$12.50

Merguez Pita

$12.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

B.L.T.

$7.95

Turkey Avocado

$11.25

Grilled Vegetable Mozzarella

$11.25

Grilled Chicken

$11.25

Mozzarella Fiecelle

$6.95

Ham Swiss Fiecelle

$6.95

Brie Fiecelle

$6.95

Croiss Ham & Swiss

$6.85

Multi Croiss. Turkey & Swiss

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Salmon Baguette (Copy)

$11.95

Gruyere & Tomato

$5.95

Goat Cheese on Beet Baguette

$11.25

Morning Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Multigrain Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Carrot Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Corn Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Raspberry Muffin

$4.00

Choco Nutella Muffin

$4.00

Glazed Doughnut

$2.50

Boston Cream Doughnut

$4.05

Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut

$2.50

Jelly Doughnut

$2.95

Catering Sized Soup

Soup flavor availability must be checked before placing order. Serving size 1 gallon. About 10 servings. Includes home made croutons

Moroccan Chicken Soup

$70.00

Green Split Pea Soup

$70.00

Red Lentil W/ Cauliflower Soup

$70.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$70.00

Lentil Soup

$70.00

Mixed Bean Soup

$70.00

Spinach W/ Chickpea Soup

$70.00

Escarole / White Bean Soup

$70.00

Mushroom Barley Soup

$70.00

Chicken Yuca Soup

$70.00

Tomato with Rice Soup

$70.00

Catering Sized Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering size

$85.00

Harvest Salad - Catering size

$85.00

Vernazza Salad - Catering Size

$85.00

Asian Fusion Salad - Catering size

$85.00

Greek Salad - Catering size

$85.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 4:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 6:45 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Fisher ave, tuckahoe, NY 10707

Directions

Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe image

Map
