Martinez Abarrotes & Grill

Popular Items

Lunch Combo Fajitas
4 Taco Plate
Quesadillas

Appetizers (Copy)

Chips & Salsa

$7.29

8oz Salsa with home style made chips

Queso dip & chips

$6.99

White queso dip served with homestyle made chips

8oz Salsa

$5.29

16oz salsa

$6.99

32oz Salsa

$12.99

32oz Queso dip & chips

$20.99

Guacamole salad

$7.29

3 scoops of guacamole on lettuce with homestyle made chips

California Fries

$12.29

Choice of fries or tots topped with steak fajita meat and queso, sauce jalapenos & side of sour cream

Chips

$4.29

Tacos

4 Ricos tacos

$9.59

4 street tacos with 2 choice of meats served with onions and cilantro on corn tortillas

4 Taco Plate

$12.89

4 Street tacos with 2 choice of meats served with onions, cilantro, rice, and beans

3 Taco Plate

$12.29

3 Street tacos with 1 choice of meats served with onions, cilantro, rice, and beans

Crispy chicken tacos

$12.59

3 deep fried crispy chicken & Monterrey cheese tacos served with rice, beans, mexican cream, guacamole & garnish salad

Tacos de Alambre

$13.29

3 beef fajita tacos with bell peppers, onions, and Monterrey cheese served with rice, beans, and guacamole

Tacos Texanos

$12.29

3 homemade hard shells with choice of meat, lettuce & cheese and mexican cream, served with rice and beans

Tacos Campechanos

$12.29

3 street tacos with chorizo and beef fajita served with onions, cilantro, rice, and beans

Fried Fish Tacos

$15.29

3 flour tortilla tacos filled with breaded fish and chipotle sauce served with rice, avocados & garnish salad

Flautas Potosinas

$11.59

4 Chicken flautas covered with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and Mexican sour cream & avocados

Special Plates

Lunch Fajitas

$15.09

Choice of Beef or chicken served with avocado slices,bell peppers, onions, rice and beans.

Lunch Combo Fajitas

$15.99

Combination of beef and chicken fajitas

Dinner Fajita

$16.09

Choice of Beef or chicken served with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans

Combo Dinner fajita

$16.99

Combination of beef and chicken served with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans

Fiesta Dinner Fajita

$17.59

Combination of beef, chicken, and shrimp served with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.59

3 layers of old fashion enchiladas, filled with cheddar cheese and onions, covered in our house mole sauce and your choice of chicken or beef fajita, served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Dinner Plate

$13.59

3 enchiladas with your choice of meat and sauce served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$17.29

10 oz ribeye steak served with rice, beans, guacamole and a garnish salad

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.99

Steak cooked in tomatoes, onions and jalapenos served with rice, beans and side guacamole

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.29

Shrimp marinated in Chile de arbol sauce served with rice & french fries, avocados, garnish salad & Texas Toast

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$15.29

Shrimp marinated in garlic, butter, and mustard sauce served with rice, garnish salad, avocado & Texas Toast

Camarones a la Mexicana

$15.29

Shrimp cooked with butter, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno served with rice, beans & corn tortillas

Fajita Chimichanga

$14.29

Deep fried burrito with chicken or beef fajitas, topped with your choice of sauce served with rice, beans & guacamole

Chile Relleno

$13.89

Poblano pepper filled with cheese, topped with your choice of chicken or beef fajita, served with rice, beans & guacamole

Plato de flautas

$14.29

Crispy flautas topped with mexican sourcream served with rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Monterrey Chicken Breast

$13.29

Caldo de rez (Mexican Beef Soup)

$13.29

Caldo de pollo (Tlalpeno)

$13.29

Shredded chicken soup with chipotle, monterrey cheese and avocado served with rice and corn tortillas

Shrimp & Fish Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.29

Grilled Tilapia, Shrimp marinated in garlic, butter, and mustard sauce, served with rice and mixed vegetables

Menudo

$13.29Out of stock

Enchiladas Potosinas

$13.99

3 homemade red enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with mexican cream and queso fresco served with rice, beans, and garnish salad with avocado slices

Fish Plate

$15.29

Grilled or fried tilapia served with rice, fries, and garnish salad

3 Tostada Plate

$12.69

3 Tostadas de Camaron

$14.29

Nachos/Quesadillas

1/2 Fajita nachos

$13.29

1/2 Combo Fajita Nachos

$13.59

1/2 Beans & Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Fajita Nachos

$15.29

Individual Nachos with beans, mixed shredded cheese and choice of chicken, beef fajita, pastor, or chorizo served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Combo Fajita Nachos

$16.29

Individual Nachos with beans, mixed shredded cheese and 2 choice of meats between chicken fajita , beef fajita, pastor, or chorizo served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Beans & Cheese Nachos

$11.29

Individual Nachos with beans and mixed shredded cheese served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Fiesta Nachos

$15.29

Tortilla chips covered in white queso sauce, with choice of meat

Combo Fiesta Nachos

$16.29

Individual Nachos with beans, mixed shredded cheese and 2 choice of meats between chicken fajita , beef fajita, pastor, or chorizo served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

1/2 Quesadillas

$13.29

1/2 Beans & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

1/2 Combo Quesadilla

$13.59

Shrimp Quesadillas

$16.29

Monterrey cheese wish shrimp served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Quesadillas

$15.29

Monterrey cheese with choice of meat served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Beans & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.29

Beans & Monterrey Jack served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Combo Quesadillas

$16.29

Monterrey cheese and 2 choice of meats between chicken, beef fajita, pastor, or chorizo served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Burgers/Sandwiches/Tortas

Hamburger

$12.99

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and mayo

Cheese Burger

$13.29

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and mayo

Texano Burger

$14.59

Bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and mayo

Mexican Burger

$13.99

Ham, Jalapenos, Avacado and Swiss Cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and mayo

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.29

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and mayo

Turkey club Avacados

$12.29

Hickory smoked Turkey, bacon, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on wheat toast

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.29

Grilled chicken breast, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, and mayo on wheat toast

Texas Club

$12.29

Torta

$12.99

Combinada Torta

$13.29

Torta Cubana

$14.29

Salads & Burritos

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.89

Grilled chicken, roman lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, ceasar dressing

Ensalada Ranchera

$12.29

Grilled chicken, roman lettuce,cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, and jalapenos

Taco Salad

$12.89

Shredded lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour ream, cheddar cheese, red onions, choice of chicken or beef fajita on a taco shell

Mediterranean Salad

$11.89

Roman lettuce, black olives, red onions, Feta cheese, and grilled chicken or fish for 1.99

Burrito Mexicano

$10.59

Choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheese

Burrito Texano

$10.29

Choice of meat, cheese, beans, rice, grilled onions

California Burrito

$10.59

Choice of meat, sour cream, guacamole, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Burrito Plate Supreme

$13.59

Choice of meat and cheese covered in choice of sauce served with rice and beans

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Pound of Meat

1 LB Barbacoa

$24.99

1 LB Chicken

$24.99

1 LB Asada

$27.99

1 LB Lengua

$25.99

Today's Lunch Special

Today's Lunch Special

$12.19

All Served with rice, borracho beans & a regular drink -Monday: Cheese Enchilada & Beef Fajitas -Tuesday: Monterrey Chicken Breast -Wednesday: Chicken Fajitas - Enchilada Potosina with Beef Fajitas -Friday: Chile Relleno

Popusa Plate

$12.29Out of stock

Kids Meal (Copy)

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.59

Kids size hamburger patty and American cheese served with fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.29

2 cheese quesadillas served with fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.29

4 chicken nuggets served with fries

A La Carte (Copy)

Single Rico Taco

$2.59

Single Taco Texano

$2.89

Single Fried Fish Taco

$2.99

Single Taco Campechano

$2.89

Single Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.99

Single Taco de Alambre

$2.99

Single Flauta

$2.69

Single Enchilada Potosina

$2.99

Single Cheese Enchilada

$2.59

Single Chicken Enchilada

$2.89

Single Beef Enchilada

$2.89

Single Tostada

$3.89

Single Tostada de Camaron

$4.29

Hamburger Patty

$7.99

Chile Relleno a la Carte

$5.99

10oz Ribeye Steak

$13.99

Fish a la carte

$5.99

Sides (Copy)

Bacon

$2.99

Borracho Beans

$3.29

Mixed Vegetables

$3.39

Tator Tots

$3.69

Onion Rings

$3.99

French Fries

$3.69

Corn Tortillas

$2.39

Flour Tortillas

$2.39

Rice

$3.09

Beans

$3.09

Guacamole

$2.99

Ranch

$1.49

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.29

Sour Cream

$1.69

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.19

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.29

Wheat Toast

$2.39

Texas Toast

$2.39

Jalapeno Toreado

$1.50

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Extra Regular

$0.60

Extra Cremosa

$0.60

Extra Roja

$0.60

Side Salad

$3.09

Limes

$1.19

Mexican Crema

$1.39

Fresh Onions

$1.19

Diced Tomates

$1.19

Churros

Single Churro

$2.79

1/2 Dozen Churros

$14.99

Dozen Churros

$25.99

Drinks

Large Drink

$2.99

Regular Drink

$2.69

Large Agua Fresca

$4.19

Small Agua Fresca

$3.49

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Coffee

$2.99

Monster

$3.69

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.59

Sangria

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Water 20oz

$1.79

Can Coke

$1.59

Regular Cup Ice

$0.60

Large Cup Ice

$0.75

Juice

$1.69

Gatorade

$2.89Out of stock

Topo Chico

$2.99

Large Nesquick

$2.89
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

788 S Mill Street, Lewisville, TX 75057

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

