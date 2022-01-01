Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Martini Italian Bistro The Paddock Shops

958 Reviews

$$

4021 Summit Plaza Drive

Louisville, KY 40241

Popular Items

House Salad
Blackened Tilapia
Rigatoni Bolognese

Appetizers

Antipasti Platter

Antipasti Platter

$18.00

marinated tomatoes & olives, roasted red peppers, asparagus, artichokes, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella & feta cheeses,

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.00

creamy goat cheese baked until bubbly over caramelized onions with marinara and parmesan cheese with homemade crostinis

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

sliced raw tenderloin accompanied by dijon shallot aioli, fried capers & roasted pepper salad

Breaded Cheese Sticks

Breaded Cheese Sticks

$11.00

hand-breaded provolone batons fried and served with house-made marinara

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

grilled focaccia with portabella mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, and prosciutto- topped with asiago cheese & balsalmic drizzle

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

tender milk-marinated calimari, lightly breaded & fried crispy, and served with marinara & garlic aioli for dipping

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

prince edward island mussels and shallots steamed in white wine garlic sauce and served over garlic croutons

Spinach Al Forno

Spinach Al Forno

$14.00

spinach, sun-dried, tomatoes, & artichokes simmered in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan bread crumbs, and toasted

Zuchini Fries

Zuchini Fries

$13.00

lightly breaded and fried until golden brown, with fresh herbs, parmesan & spicy ranch dipping sauce

Gluten Free Crackers

$1.50

Salads

All To-Go salads served with dressing on the side.
House Salad

House Salad

$4.00+

chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

romaine lettuce, lemon caesar dressing, herb croutons, kalamata olives & parmesan cheese

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.00

marinated beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and red onion topped with basil, aged balsamic & chive oil

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

topped with chopped egg, diced tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, crispy pancetta & parmesan ranch dressing

Americana

Americana

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with apples, walnuts, grapes, gorgonzola cheese & curry buttermilk dressing

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine tossed with italian meats, mozzarella & feta cheeses, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, & balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula.Apple.Sundried Cranberries.Candied Pecans.Goat Cheese...Fig Balsamic Dressing

Classico

Classico

$14.00

sauteed mushrooms, chopped egg, red onion, tomatoes, bacon & provolone cheese over fresh spinach tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach.Red Onion. Strawberry. Bacon. Candied Pecans. Goat Cheese.Strawberry Vinegarette. Balsalmic Drizzle

Tuscan Salad

Tuscan Salad

$11.00

Romaine. Feta. Sundried Tomato. Cucucumber .Red Onion. Kalamata Olive. Basil ....White Balsalmic Vinegarette

Pint House Dressing

$9.00

Soups

Giardenio Soup Bowl

$6.00

vegetable based broth with garden veggies, garbanzo beans & italian herbs. Vegetarian & Vegan friendly

Giardenio Soup Cup

$4.00

vegetable based broth with garden veggies, garbanzo beans & italian herbs. Vegetarian & Vegan friendly

Minestrone Soup Bowl

$6.00

traditional italian broth with pork, potatoes and vegetables, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Minestrone Soup Cup

$4.00

traditional italian broth with pork, potatoes and vegetables, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Creamy Tomato Soup Bowl

Creamy Tomato Soup Bowl

$6.00

FLOUR, Carrots, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Tomato, Bay Leaf, Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, Salt n Pepper

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.00

FLOUR, Carrots, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Tomato, Bay Leaf, Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, Salt n Pepper

Pizzas

10" hand tossed crust wheat crust available +$2
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

provolone & fresh mozzarella cheeses, topped with sliced tomatoes & basil

Melazana Pizza

Melazana Pizza

$16.00

provolone cheese over homemade marinara topped with mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, roasted red pepper, & caramelized onion

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

hand sliced pepperoni, banana peppers, & roasted tomatoes over provolone cheese & marinara

Pollo Al Forno Pizza

Pollo Al Forno Pizza

$17.00

creamy goat cheese spread covered with provolone cheese, chicken, caramelized onions, tomatoes & aged balsamic drizzle

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$17.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, salami & carmelized onions over provolone cheese & marinara

Sandwich

Burger

Burger

$14.00

8oz fresh beef patty cooked to order, topped with gorgonzola cheese mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Codwich

$13.00

6 oz cod filet, beer battered & fried crispy, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic aioli served with fries mushy peas & a side of tartar sauce

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

two pieces of fresh eggplant, breaded & lightly fried topped with provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic aioli

Grilled Chicken Sand

$14.00

fresh grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, mushroom, provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion & balsamic vinaigrette

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

extra large, house-made meatballs covered with melted provolone & marinara, topped with lettuce & onion

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$14.00

italian sausage, pepperoni & salami topped with provolone cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato & onion - grilled up toasty

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

chicken breast lightly breaded in parmesan bread crumbs and fried, topped with mariana & melted provolone cheese, lettuce & onion

Tilapia Sand

$14.00

flaky tilapia filet fried, grilled or blackened to order, with roasted garlic ailoi, lettuce tomato & onion

Tomato Sandwich

$12.00

fresh, thick-sliced tomatoes, with kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce, & house made pesto

Lunch Entrees

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$15.00

roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$15.00

pappardelle pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon & spinach

Chicken Fingers Adult

$14.00

5 piece chicken Tender and Fries

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

2 eggplant slices lightly fried & stacked with ricotta cheese, marinara and provolone over linguine alfredo

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$13.00

6 oz cod filet beer battered & fried golden brown with parmesan fries, mushy peas and tartar sauce

Chicken Fresca

Chicken Fresca

$16.00Out of stock

2 chicken breast cutlets, sauteed with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & spinach in garlic cream sauce over mashed potatoes

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.00

italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine Alfredo

$13.00

Linguine Alfredo with Chicken

$17.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

2 fresh chicken medallions sauteed with mushrooms savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Veal Marsala

$20.00

2 flavorful veal cutlets sauteed with mushrooms and savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

2 extra large meatballs made by hand with fresh ground beef & veal, covered in marinara over garlic butter tossed spaghetti noodles

Mediterranean Penne

Mediterranean Penne

$14.00

mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes tossed in house-made white wine garlic sauce and penne pasta with pine nuts & feta cheese

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$15.00

parmesan crusted chicken breast covered with marinara & melted provolone cheese served over linguine alfredo with diced tomatoes & chive oil

Pasta Rosa

Pasta Rosa

$15.00

chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, & tomatoes tossed in creamy roasted red pepper sauce over penne pasta

Picatta Chicken

Picatta Chicken

$17.00

2 sauteed chicken breast medallions with artichokes, diced tomatoes & crispy fried capers in white wine garlic sauce over herb buttered linguine

Picatta Veal

$20.00

2-2oz Slice Veal.Artichokes.Lemon Slices.Chopped Tomato.Crispy Capers.White Wine Garlic Sauce.Herb Linguine

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$14.00

spaghetti tossed with sauteed shallots in a light tomato garlic sauce topped with fresh mozzarella & basil

Prosciutto & Pea Pesto

$14.00

italian prosciutto, peas, carrots, roasted tomatoes tossed in white wine garlic sauce & pesto with penne pasta, topped with fresh parmesan

Broiled Atlantic Salmon

Broiled Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

fresh atlantic salmon filet broiled & served with lemon butter sauce, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and topped with crispy onion straws

Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno

Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno

$18.00

shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes

Shrimp Pappardelle

Shrimp Pappardelle

$17.00

4 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

4 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese

Tilapia Grilia

Tilapia Grilia

$16.00

5 to 7 oz Tilapia Grilled Sauteed Spinach,Roasted Tomato. Chive Oil and Balsalmic Drizzle

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$17.00

Parmesan breadcrumb crusted veal fried and covered with Marinara melted provolone, served over a bed of linguine with herb butter, surrounded with alfredo suace and topped with pesto

Arrostito Vegetali

Arrostito Vegetali

$16.00

assortment of "side portions" of our favorite italian veggies - including eggplant parmesan, sauteed green beans, roasted red pepper, cremini mushrooms, spaghetti squash, & a gorgonzola polenta cake, topped with aged balsamic & chive oil

Dinner Entrees

Sausage Arrabiatta

Sausage Arrabiatta

$19.00

italian sausage, shallots & kalamata olives tossed with spicy marinara and penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese

Blackened Chicken Valdostana

$26.00
Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

pappardelle pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon & spinach

Chicken Fingers Adult

$17.00

5 pc Chicken Tender and Fries

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

3 eggplant slices lightly fried & stacked with ricotta cheese, marinara and provolone over linguine alfredo

Chicken Fresca

Chicken Fresca

$25.00Out of stock

3-3oz Chicken Breast,Broccolini,Roasted Tomato,Kalamata Olive,Mozzarella Olive Oil and Angel Hair

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$20.00

italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine Alfredo

$16.00

Linguine Alfredo/Chicken

$18.00
Marsala Chicken

Marsala Chicken

$23.00

3 fresh chicken medallions sauteed with mushrooms and savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Marsala Veal

$26.00

3 flavorful veal cutlets sauteed with mushrooms and savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Meatballs

Meatballs

$18.00

3 extra large meatballs made by hand with fresh ground beef & veal, covered in marinara over garlic butter tossed spaghetti noodles

Mediterranean Penne

Mediterranean Penne

$17.00

mushrooms, spinach, & sun-dried tomatoes tossed in house-made white wine garlic sauce and penne pasta with pine nuts & feta cheese

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

2 parmesan crusted chicken breasts covered with marinara & melted provolone cheese served over linguine alfredo with diced tomatoes & chive oil

Picatta Chicken

Picatta Chicken

$23.00

3 sauteed chicken breast medallions with artichokes, diced tomatoes & crispy fried capers in white wine garlic sauce over herb buttered linguine

Picatta Veal

$26.00

3-2oz Slice of Veal, White Wine Garlic Sauce, Artichokes,Chopped Tomato,Crispy Capers, Parmesan and Parsley..Herb Linguine

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$17.00

White Wine Garlic Sauce, Marinara, Shallots Spaghetti Pasta , Mozzarella ,Basil

Three Cheese Ravioli

Three Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

6 ravioli overstuffed with italian cheese blend covered in creamy alfredo and parmesan bread crumbs and baked, drizzled with marinara & pesto

Pasta Rosa

Pasta Rosa

$18.00

chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, & tomatoes tossed in creamy roasted red pepper sauce over penne pasta

Broiled Atlantic Salmon

Broiled Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

fresh 7oz atlantic salmon filet broiled & served with lemon butter sauce, parmesan mashed potatoes, asparagus, and topped with crispy onion straws

Salmon Pasta

Salmon Pasta

$20.00

chopped atlantic salmon, cremini mushrooms, peas, carrots, & roasted tomatoes sauteed with passion-fruit-thyme cream sauce and penne noodles

Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno

Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno

$23.00

shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes

Shrimp Pappardelle

Shrimp Pappardelle

$20.00

6 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

5 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese

Blackened Tilapia

Blackened Tilapia

$25.00

Mild, flaky tilapia blackened and drizzled with garlic aioli served with sauteed italian green beans and creamy risotto

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$23.00

2 pieces of parmesan breadcrumb crusted veal fried and covered with Marinara melted provolone, served over a bed of linguine with herb butter, surrounded with alfredo suace and topped with pesto

Arrostito Vegatali

Arrostito Vegatali

$19.00

assortment of "side portions" of our favorite italian veggies - including Eggplant Parmesan, sauteed green beans, roasted red pepper, cremini mushrooms, spaghetti squash, & a gorgonzola polenta cake, topped with aged balsamic & chive oil

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.00
Kid Butter Noodle

Kid Butter Noodle

$6.00
Kid Cheese Pizza

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00
Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00
Kid P'sketti

Kid P'sketti

$6.00

Kid Parmesan linguine

$6.00
Kid Pepperoni Pizza

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kid Scrambled eggs

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Lasagna

$6.00

Sides

Angel Hair

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Brocolli

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$5.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$5.00

Linguine

$5.00

Mash Pots

$4.00

Meatball One

$2.75

Pappardelle

$5.00

Penne

$5.00

Rigatoni

$5.00

Risotto

$4.00

Roast Pots

$4.00

Sauce Alfredo

$2.00

Sauce Bolognese

$3.00

Sauce Marinara

$2.00

Sauce Meat Sauce

$3.00

Sauce Rosa

$2.00

Sauce White Wine Garlic

$2.00

Spaghetti

$5.00

Spaghetti Squash

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Wheat Lingine

$5.00Out of stock

Wheat Penne

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Martini Italian Bistro, where our made from-scratch kitchen and award winning cocktails make us the place to be. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner to savor the generously portioned and exquisitely flavored pastas, pizzas, meats and seafood dishes, Martini Italian Bistro is everything you love Italy for.

Website

Location

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40241

Directions

Gallery
Martini Italian Bistro image
Martini Italian Bistro image
Martini Italian Bistro image

Map
