- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- Italian
- /
- Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
Martini Italian Bistro The Paddock Shops
958 Reviews
$$
4021 Summit Plaza Drive
Louisville, KY 40241
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasti Platter
marinated tomatoes & olives, roasted red peppers, asparagus, artichokes, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella & feta cheeses,
Baked Goat Cheese
creamy goat cheese baked until bubbly over caramelized onions with marinara and parmesan cheese with homemade crostinis
Beef Carpaccio
sliced raw tenderloin accompanied by dijon shallot aioli, fried capers & roasted pepper salad
Breaded Cheese Sticks
hand-breaded provolone batons fried and served with house-made marinara
Bruschetta
grilled focaccia with portabella mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, and prosciutto- topped with asiago cheese & balsalmic drizzle
Calamari
tender milk-marinated calimari, lightly breaded & fried crispy, and served with marinara & garlic aioli for dipping
Mussels
prince edward island mussels and shallots steamed in white wine garlic sauce and served over garlic croutons
Spinach Al Forno
spinach, sun-dried, tomatoes, & artichokes simmered in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan bread crumbs, and toasted
Zuchini Fries
lightly breaded and fried until golden brown, with fresh herbs, parmesan & spicy ranch dipping sauce
Gluten Free Crackers
Salads
House Salad
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, lemon caesar dressing, herb croutons, kalamata olives & parmesan cheese
Caprese Salad
marinated beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and red onion topped with basil, aged balsamic & chive oil
Wedge Salad
topped with chopped egg, diced tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, crispy pancetta & parmesan ranch dressing
Americana
Romaine lettuce with apples, walnuts, grapes, gorgonzola cheese & curry buttermilk dressing
Antipasti Salad
chopped romaine tossed with italian meats, mozzarella & feta cheeses, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, & balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad
Arugula.Apple.Sundried Cranberries.Candied Pecans.Goat Cheese...Fig Balsamic Dressing
Classico
sauteed mushrooms, chopped egg, red onion, tomatoes, bacon & provolone cheese over fresh spinach tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Spinach.Red Onion. Strawberry. Bacon. Candied Pecans. Goat Cheese.Strawberry Vinegarette. Balsalmic Drizzle
Tuscan Salad
Romaine. Feta. Sundried Tomato. Cucucumber .Red Onion. Kalamata Olive. Basil ....White Balsalmic Vinegarette
Pint House Dressing
Soups
Giardenio Soup Bowl
vegetable based broth with garden veggies, garbanzo beans & italian herbs. Vegetarian & Vegan friendly
Giardenio Soup Cup
vegetable based broth with garden veggies, garbanzo beans & italian herbs. Vegetarian & Vegan friendly
Minestrone Soup Bowl
traditional italian broth with pork, potatoes and vegetables, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Minestrone Soup Cup
traditional italian broth with pork, potatoes and vegetables, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Creamy Tomato Soup Bowl
FLOUR, Carrots, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Tomato, Bay Leaf, Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, Salt n Pepper
Tomato Soup Cup
FLOUR, Carrots, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Tomato, Bay Leaf, Vegetable Stock, Cream, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, Salt n Pepper
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
provolone & fresh mozzarella cheeses, topped with sliced tomatoes & basil
Melazana Pizza
provolone cheese over homemade marinara topped with mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, roasted red pepper, & caramelized onion
Pepperoni Pizza
hand sliced pepperoni, banana peppers, & roasted tomatoes over provolone cheese & marinara
Pollo Al Forno Pizza
creamy goat cheese spread covered with provolone cheese, chicken, caramelized onions, tomatoes & aged balsamic drizzle
Sicilian Pizza
italian sausage, pepperoni, salami & carmelized onions over provolone cheese & marinara
Sandwich
Burger
8oz fresh beef patty cooked to order, topped with gorgonzola cheese mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Codwich
6 oz cod filet, beer battered & fried crispy, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic aioli served with fries mushy peas & a side of tartar sauce
Eggplant Sandwich
two pieces of fresh eggplant, breaded & lightly fried topped with provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic aioli
Grilled Chicken Sand
fresh grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, mushroom, provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion & balsamic vinaigrette
Meatball Sandwich
extra large, house-made meatballs covered with melted provolone & marinara, topped with lettuce & onion
Italian Panini
italian sausage, pepperoni & salami topped with provolone cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato & onion - grilled up toasty
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
chicken breast lightly breaded in parmesan bread crumbs and fried, topped with mariana & melted provolone cheese, lettuce & onion
Tilapia Sand
flaky tilapia filet fried, grilled or blackened to order, with roasted garlic ailoi, lettuce tomato & onion
Tomato Sandwich
fresh, thick-sliced tomatoes, with kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce, & house made pesto
Lunch Entrees
Rigatoni Bolognese
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
Chicken Carbonara
pappardelle pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon & spinach
Chicken Fingers Adult
5 piece chicken Tender and Fries
Eggplant Parmesan
2 eggplant slices lightly fried & stacked with ricotta cheese, marinara and provolone over linguine alfredo
Fish n Chips
6 oz cod filet beer battered & fried golden brown with parmesan fries, mushy peas and tartar sauce
Chicken Fresca
2 chicken breast cutlets, sauteed with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & spinach in garlic cream sauce over mashed potatoes
Lasagna
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces
Linguine Alfredo
Linguine Alfredo with Chicken
Chicken Marsala
2 fresh chicken medallions sauteed with mushrooms savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Veal Marsala
2 flavorful veal cutlets sauteed with mushrooms and savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Meatballs
2 extra large meatballs made by hand with fresh ground beef & veal, covered in marinara over garlic butter tossed spaghetti noodles
Mediterranean Penne
mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes tossed in house-made white wine garlic sauce and penne pasta with pine nuts & feta cheese
Chicken Milanese
parmesan crusted chicken breast covered with marinara & melted provolone cheese served over linguine alfredo with diced tomatoes & chive oil
Pasta Rosa
chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, & tomatoes tossed in creamy roasted red pepper sauce over penne pasta
Picatta Chicken
2 sauteed chicken breast medallions with artichokes, diced tomatoes & crispy fried capers in white wine garlic sauce over herb buttered linguine
Picatta Veal
2-2oz Slice Veal.Artichokes.Lemon Slices.Chopped Tomato.Crispy Capers.White Wine Garlic Sauce.Herb Linguine
Spaghetti Pomodoro
spaghetti tossed with sauteed shallots in a light tomato garlic sauce topped with fresh mozzarella & basil
Prosciutto & Pea Pesto
italian prosciutto, peas, carrots, roasted tomatoes tossed in white wine garlic sauce & pesto with penne pasta, topped with fresh parmesan
Broiled Atlantic Salmon
fresh atlantic salmon filet broiled & served with lemon butter sauce, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and topped with crispy onion straws
Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
Shrimp Pappardelle
4 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese
Shrimp Scampi
4 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese
Tilapia Grilia
5 to 7 oz Tilapia Grilled Sauteed Spinach,Roasted Tomato. Chive Oil and Balsalmic Drizzle
Veal Parmesan
Parmesan breadcrumb crusted veal fried and covered with Marinara melted provolone, served over a bed of linguine with herb butter, surrounded with alfredo suace and topped with pesto
Arrostito Vegetali
assortment of "side portions" of our favorite italian veggies - including eggplant parmesan, sauteed green beans, roasted red pepper, cremini mushrooms, spaghetti squash, & a gorgonzola polenta cake, topped with aged balsamic & chive oil
Dinner Entrees
Sausage Arrabiatta
italian sausage, shallots & kalamata olives tossed with spicy marinara and penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese
Blackened Chicken Valdostana
Rigatoni Bolognese
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
Chicken Carbonara
pappardelle pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon & spinach
Chicken Fingers Adult
5 pc Chicken Tender and Fries
Eggplant Parmesan
3 eggplant slices lightly fried & stacked with ricotta cheese, marinara and provolone over linguine alfredo
Chicken Fresca
3-3oz Chicken Breast,Broccolini,Roasted Tomato,Kalamata Olive,Mozzarella Olive Oil and Angel Hair
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lasagna
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
Linguine Alfredo
Linguine Alfredo/Chicken
Marsala Chicken
3 fresh chicken medallions sauteed with mushrooms and savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Marsala Veal
3 flavorful veal cutlets sauteed with mushrooms and savory marsala sauce over linguine with tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Meatballs
3 extra large meatballs made by hand with fresh ground beef & veal, covered in marinara over garlic butter tossed spaghetti noodles
Mediterranean Penne
mushrooms, spinach, & sun-dried tomatoes tossed in house-made white wine garlic sauce and penne pasta with pine nuts & feta cheese
Chicken Milanese
2 parmesan crusted chicken breasts covered with marinara & melted provolone cheese served over linguine alfredo with diced tomatoes & chive oil
Picatta Chicken
3 sauteed chicken breast medallions with artichokes, diced tomatoes & crispy fried capers in white wine garlic sauce over herb buttered linguine
Picatta Veal
3-2oz Slice of Veal, White Wine Garlic Sauce, Artichokes,Chopped Tomato,Crispy Capers, Parmesan and Parsley..Herb Linguine
Pomodoro
White Wine Garlic Sauce, Marinara, Shallots Spaghetti Pasta , Mozzarella ,Basil
Three Cheese Ravioli
6 ravioli overstuffed with italian cheese blend covered in creamy alfredo and parmesan bread crumbs and baked, drizzled with marinara & pesto
Pasta Rosa
chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, & tomatoes tossed in creamy roasted red pepper sauce over penne pasta
Broiled Atlantic Salmon
fresh 7oz atlantic salmon filet broiled & served with lemon butter sauce, parmesan mashed potatoes, asparagus, and topped with crispy onion straws
Salmon Pasta
chopped atlantic salmon, cremini mushrooms, peas, carrots, & roasted tomatoes sauteed with passion-fruit-thyme cream sauce and penne noodles
Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
Shrimp Pappardelle
6 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese
Shrimp Scampi
5 sauteed shrimp tossed with sundried tomatoes & fried capers in a lemony white wine sauce & linguine, topped with parmesan cheese
Blackened Tilapia
Mild, flaky tilapia blackened and drizzled with garlic aioli served with sauteed italian green beans and creamy risotto
Veal Parmesan
2 pieces of parmesan breadcrumb crusted veal fried and covered with Marinara melted provolone, served over a bed of linguine with herb butter, surrounded with alfredo suace and topped with pesto
Arrostito Vegatali
assortment of "side portions" of our favorite italian veggies - including Eggplant Parmesan, sauteed green beans, roasted red pepper, cremini mushrooms, spaghetti squash, & a gorgonzola polenta cake, topped with aged balsamic & chive oil
Kids
Sides
Angel Hair
Asparagus
Brocolli
Fries
Gluten Free Pasta
Green Beans
Linguine
Mash Pots
Meatball One
Pappardelle
Penne
Rigatoni
Risotto
Roast Pots
Sauce Alfredo
Sauce Bolognese
Sauce Marinara
Sauce Meat Sauce
Sauce Rosa
Sauce White Wine Garlic
Spaghetti
Spaghetti Squash
Spinach
Wheat Lingine
Wheat Penne
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Welcome to Martini Italian Bistro, where our made from-scratch kitchen and award winning cocktails make us the place to be. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner to savor the generously portioned and exquisitely flavored pastas, pizzas, meats and seafood dishes, Martini Italian Bistro is everything you love Italy for.
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40241