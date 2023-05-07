Restaurant header imageView gallery

Martini Restaurant Bar and Hookah Lounge

No reviews yet

6763 Wilson Boulevard R3

Falls church, VA 22044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Main Food Menu

Appetizers

Hummus

$7.00

Baba Ghanoush

$7.00

Labneh

$8.00

Spicy Meze

$7.00

Tabouli

$6.00

Tzatziki Yogurt (Cacick)

$6.00

Grape Leaves

$8.00

Mixed Meze

$20.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Wings 10 Pieces

$16.00

Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese or ranch sauce

Chicken Wings 20 Pieces

$26.00

Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese or ranch sauce

Chicken Wings 30 Pieces

$36.00

Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese or ranch sauce

Chicken Tender with Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeño Poppers with Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Jalapeño Poppers with Ranch Dressing

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Falafel

$10.00

Served with tahini sauce, French fries

Fries

$6.00

Soups

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Served with caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens over bed of lettuce served with house dressing

Shepherd's Salad

$12.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, and parsley served with house dressing

Main Course

Martini Mix Grill

$49.00

2 lamb chop, 1 lamb kabob skewer, 1 chicken kabob, skewer, 1 beef kabob skewer served over rice and grilled vegetables

Lamb Chop

$34.00

4 pieces of lamb chops served over rice, garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables

Lamb Shank

$22.00

Served over rice

Kabob Skewer Ground Meat

$26.00

2 ground meat kabob skewer served over rice and grilled vegetables

Chicken Kabob Tika Skewer

$21.00

2 marinated chicken breast served over rice and grilled vegetables

Lamb Beef Shawarma (Gyro)

$22.00

Served over rice or fries

Lamb Kabob Tika Skewer

$29.00

2 marinated lamb served over rice and grilled vegetables

Baked Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Served over rice and sweet plantains

Grilled Half Chicken

$16.00

Served over rice and baby carrots

Shrimp Florentine

$24.00

White garlic sauce, and spinach topped with parmesan and romaine cheese

Baked Lasagna

$22.00

Pasta layers of seasoned ground beef ricotta, mozzarella with marinara sauce baked and topped with more melted mozzarella

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Sautéed mushrooms in creamy alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettuccine

Pesto Pasta

$19.00

Creamy pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes

House Cheeseburger

$16.00

8 oz served with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, mayo, and a side of fries

Desserts

Kadiyif

$8.00

Baklava

$8.00

Turkish Custard

$8.00

(Kazan Dibi) Milk Pudding Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Napoleon

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

House Cake

$3.00

Cookies and Crackers

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sushi Menu

Starters

Edamame

$7.00

Japanese soybeans steamed, topped with flaky salt

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Japanese soybeans wok fried with garlic butter and chili sauce

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan seared chicken gyoza, served with gyoza sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Tempura fried shrimp served with tempura sauce

Crab Fries

$10.00

Tempura fried crab topped with house sauce, furikake, and cilantro

Crab Tower

$12.00

Avocado, crab meat, and rice topped with 3 sauces

Tuna Tower

$14.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, and rice finished with 3 sauce and side of house chips

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$12.00

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, and spicy mayo

Ceviche

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, and ebi shrimp with mango, jalapenos, and avocado finished with garlic ponzu served with house chips

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Tempura soft shell crab cajun dusted served with house sauce

Chili Hamachi

$21.00

Sliced hamachi with garlic ponzu topped with jalapeños and citrus pulp

House Rolls

Kickin' Cali Roll

$10.00

Spicy shredded crab meat, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo and crispy onions

Heavenly Crunch Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, shredded crab, and avocado topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, and masago

Hot Tuna Roll

$14.00

Tuna, spicy shredded crab, avocado, jalapeño,topped with citrus pulp and spicy mayo

Salmon Crunch Roll

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and crispy onions topped with eel sauce

Cajun Dynamite Roll

$14.00

Red snapper, ebi shrimp and cream cheese deep fried topped with spicy mayo and cilantro

Unagi Roll

$12.00

BBQ eel, shredded crab, and cucumber topped with eel sauce and scallions

Charred Salmon Roll

$16.00

Cream cheese, crab meat, and cucumber, topped with salmon, eel sauce, cilantro, and scallion pulp

Killer Hamachi Roll

$18.00

Charred hamachi with avocado, jalapeño, topped with citrus pulp, house sauce and cilantro

Garden Roll

$10.00

Tempura sweet potato, charred asparagus, spring mix, avocado, and yamagobo finished with wasabi mayo

Umi Roll

$21.00

Crab stick, charred asparagus, and avocado topped with hamachi, jalapeño, citrus pulp

Sashimi (3/6 Piece)

Salmon Sashimi 3 Pieces

$15.00

Salmon Sashimi 6 Pieces

$25.00

Tuna Sashimi 3 Pieces

$18.00

Tuna Sashimi 6 Pieces

$30.00

Hamachi Sashimi 3 Pieces

$21.00

Hamachi Sashimi 6 Pieces

$35.00

Madai Sashimi 3 Pieces

$18.00

Madai Sashimi 6 Pieces

$30.00

Unagi Sashimi 3 Pieces

$15.00

Unagi Sashimi 6 Pieces

$25.00

Nigiri (2 Piece)

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Tuna Nigiri

$12.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$14.00

Madai Nigiri

$12.00

Unagi Nigiri

$10.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

Sushi Sides

Miso Soup

$4.00

Tofu and seaweed topped with scallions

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed topped with house ponzu

House Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cucumber, and tomato topped with sesame dressing and crispy onions

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

House Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Soda / Juice / Hot Bev

Soda / Juice

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Smoothie

$7.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Bottle Water Bucket (5 Bottles)

$15.00

Hot Bev

Reg Coffee

$6.00

American Coffee

$6.00

Espresso Coffee

$6.00

Turkish Coffee

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Reg Tea

$6.00

Spice Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Redbull

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Red Bull Coconut

$6.00

Red Bull Package

$20.00

Red Bull SF Package

$20.00

Red Bull Coconut Package

$20.00

Mix Red Bull Package

$20.00

Shots

Birthday Cake

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Car Bomb

$14.00

Chocolate Pretzel

$10.00

Fireball

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Gummy Bear

$11.00

White Tea Shot

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6763 Wilson Boulevard R3, Falls church, VA 22044

Directions

