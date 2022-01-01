Martin's Downtown
No reviews yet
214 south state street
Jackson, MS 39201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bone- In Hot Wings
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homeamade ranch or bleu cheese.
Boss Hawg Fries
Smoked pork ends covered in white queso, jalapenos, drizzled with bbq sauce atop a bed of fries.
Cheese Sticks
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with house made marinara.
Chips and Queso
Chips, queso & salsa... oh my!
Fried Pickle
Sliced dill pickles lightly battered and fried served with ranch.
Gumbo Bowl
Our famous New Orleans style seafood gumbo served over rice with French bread.
Gumbo Cup
Our famous New Orleans style seafood gumbo served over rice.
Just Chips
Loaded Hushpuppies
Six hush puppies stuffed with sharp crumbled bacon, jalapenos and served with a side of queso.
Loaded Pork Rinds
BBQ seasoned pork rinds, topped with queso cheese & jalapenos.
NACHOS
Chicken: grilled chicken, white queso, shredded lettuce, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream. Pork: smoked pork ends, white queso, shredded lettuce, salsa, jalapenos and bbq sauce.
Pimento Cheese Fritters
Five of our homemade pimento cheese fritters fried to perfection.
Shrimp App
Five fried or grilled fresh fulf shrimp; choose your sauce: cocktail, tartar, homemade comeback.
Fried Green Tomatoes
5 hand breaded tomatoes served with comeback. Add crawfish and mushroom cream sauce for $3.
Comeback & Crackers
Aunt Cindy's homemade comeback and crackers
Burgers, Po-Boys, Sandwiches
1/2 & 1/2 Po - Boy
Half Oyster & Half Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cocktail or tartar sauce.
Blt & P
Homemade pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato served with your choice of side.
Catfish Po-Boy
Mississippi raised catfish filet served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.
Chicago Style Sausage Dog
Grilled County Pleasing' Smoked Sausage, creole mustard, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini peppers, served on Gambino bread
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled, dressed lettuce, tomato & pickle, served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side.
Cindy's Comeback Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Cindy's Homemade Comeback, jack cheese, served on brioche bun with choice of side.
Chicken Cordon Blue
Fried or grilled served with ham, jack cheese, dressed with lettuce, pickle and honey mustard, served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side.
Martin’s Signature Club
Served on Texas toast with smoked ham, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses, lettuce and tomatoes . Your choice of side.
Oyster Poboy
Fried gulf oysters dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.
Patty Melt
Hand-patted beef dressed with grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese served on texas toast
Philly Steak & Cheese
Served with jack cheese, peppers & onions, homemade au jus. Your choice of side.
Redfish Sandwich
Blackened redfish served on french bread with remoulade, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Your choice of side.
Ribeye Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce, onion, served on pita.
Rodeo Burger
Our 1953 burger decked out with cheddar cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, fried onion straws, and pickles served on a brioche bun.
Shrimp Po- Boy
Fried gulf shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce and your choice of side.
Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich
Pork shoulder burnt ends tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with onion straws, cole slaw, pickles, served on brioche bun.
The 1953 Hamburger
Hand-patted angus beef dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion served on brioche bun. Your choice of side.
Desserts
Brownie
Cake
Chess Pie
Chocolate
Chocolate Chess Pie, a southern favorite!
Cheesecake
Homemade, click to find out our seasonal flavors!
Key Lime
Homemade Key Lime! Pucker up!
Lemon Ice Box
Homemade Lemon Ice Box, need we say more?
Peanut Butter Pie
Pecan Pie
Homemade Pecan Pie made with love!
Strawberry Trifle
Pastas
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast, jack cheese, topped with house made marinara, served over linguini with french bread & a side salad.
Crawfish Julie Pasta
Our crawfish cream sauce over linguine, served with french bread and a side salad.
Mardi Gras Pasta
Fresh gulf shrimp, country pleasin' sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions & bell peppers, sauteed in creole cream sauce served over linguini.
Platters
16 Oz Hand Cut Ribeye
Stockyards angus beef, wet aged, hand cut, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with your choice of two sides.
6 Oz Filet
Stockyards angus beef, wet aged, hand cut, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with your choice of two sides.
Country Fried Steak
Breaded cutlet fried and served with white or brown gravy and choice of two sides.
Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Six gulf shrimp fried or grilled, served with tartar, homemade comeback or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.
Catfish
Hand breaded Mississippi farm raised catfish, fried and served with tartar or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.
Chicken Strips
Hand cut and battered tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and two sides.
Hamburger Steak
Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy and choice of two sides.
Oyster Platter
Nine fried gulf oysters, served with tartar, homemade comeback or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.
Redfish Kathleen
6- ounce redfish filet topped with our crawfish cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and one additional side.
Steak Bites
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
Salads
Custom House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, applewood smoked bacon, cheese, pepperoncini peppers. Choose grilled or fried chicken or shrimp.
Deluxe Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, pepperoncini peppers.
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pepperoncini peppers.
Caesar salad
Fresh romaine and grated parmesan served with crostini.
Black & Bleu
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini peppers, topped with tenderloin medallions, bleu cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.
Sides
A Shrimp
Baked Potato
Black Eyed Peas
Butter Beans
Cole Slaw
Extra Dressing
French Fries
Fried Okra
Green Beans
Hash Brown Casserole
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
No Side
Onion Rings
Rice & Gravy
Rice Pilaf
Side Salad
Sweet Fries
Vegetable Of The Day
Beverage
BEER
Key City Death On Two Legs
Colsons Draft
Fertile Ground Octoberfest
Crowd Control Draft
Cucumber Lime
Fat Tire Draft
Ghost in the Machine Draft
Fertile Ground Pale Ale
Yuengling Draft
YH Spirit Guide
Amberbock
Bud
Bud Light
Bud Lt Lime
Busch
Coors
Coors Light
Mich Ultra
Mich Ultra Gold
Miller Lite
Milller High Life
Natural Light
Odouls
PBR
Rolling Rock
Yuengling Bottle
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Light
Abita AndyGator
Abita Barney
Abita Strawberry
Abita Strawgator
Ace Guava
Ace Pear
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Angry Orchard Green Apple
Bells 2 Hearted Ale
Berserker Mode
Blue Moon
Cathead Sparkling
Chandeleur Freemason
Chandeleur H 90
Chandeleur Lil Ms Sour
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Crowd Control Can
Destihl Dead Head IPA
Devils Harvest
Dog Days
Dominga Mimosa Sour
Dos Equis
Fat Tire Bottle
Gerst
Ghost In Machine Bottle
Ghost River Golden Ale
Gotta Get Up to Get Down
Guiness
Heineken
Heineken 00
High Noon
Hoegaarden
Lagunita IPA
Lagunita Lil Sumpin
Lucky Chompers
Mango Cart
Melon Cart
Modelo
New Castle
Nola Tangerine Squeeze
Pacifico
Parish Landmass
Parish Nova Vert
Press
Rasputin Stout
Redstripe
Sam Smith Organic Chocolate
Shiner Bock
SN Wild Little Thing
So Pro Berserker (Deep Copy)
So Pro Fire Ant
So Pro Juicy Icebox
So Pro Suzy B
Sol
Stella
Truly
Twisted Tea
UA Bushel
UA Spyglass
UA Teak
UA The Gadget
Urban South Holy Roller
Urban South Oh The Humidity
Urban South Paradise Park
Urban South Who Dat
Vision Board
Voodoo Ranger
White Claw
WW Coastal Love
WW Freak of Nature
WW Fresh Press
WW Pernicious
WW Watermelon Burst
YH Oktoberfest
YH Spirit Guide
Abita Purple Haze
Bud Light Bucket
Budweiser Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Miller High Life Bucket
Miller Lite Bucket
PBR Bucket
Busch Bucket
Natural Light Bucket
Rolling Rock Bucket
Ultra Bucket
Yuengling Bucket
Yuengling Light Bucket
Yunegling Flight Bucket
Cerveza
WINE
COCKTAILS
"I'm Not Sure"
Bloody Mary
Bloody Feast
Buttery Nipple
Carbomb
Flavor of the Hour
Grateful Dead
Jagerbomb
Kamikazi
Kill Rona
Lime Drop
Liquid Mary Jane
Make it Strong Iced Tea
Manmosa
Mic Drop
Mimosa
Moscow mule
Pothole Capital
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Sex on the Beach
Spillin' the Tea
The Rise
Top Shelf Long Island
Top Shelf Margarita
Vegas Bomb
Vitamin C
Walk Me Down
White Russian
Zugarita
LIQUOR
Absolut
Cathead
Cathead Bitter Orange
Cathead HoneySuckle
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Sky
Stoli
Titos
Well Vodka
Avation
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Botanist
Bristow
Hendricks
McQueen and the Violet Fog
Monkey 47
Tanqueray
Uncle Val
Well Gin
Bumbu
Captain Morgan
Don Q
Don Q Coconut
Sailor Jerry
Well Rum
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Reposado
Exotico Silver
Jose
Maestro Dobel
Monte Alban
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Prospero
Well Tequila
Don Julio
1792
American Prairie
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit 10 Year
Bulliet Rye
Clyde Mays 85
Clyde Mays 92
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Caramel
Crown Reserve
Crown Royal Vanilla
Dickel
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Gentleman Jack
High West
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jefferson Small Batch
Jefferson's Ocean 90
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's 46
Makers Mark
McConnell's
Old Charter
Old Forester
Old Soul
Pappy 10 yr
Russells
Sazarac
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tullamore
Well Boubon
Weller 12
Weller Antique 107
Weller Sp Reserve
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Woodford
Dewars
Glenlivit 12
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Jonnie Wlker Blue
Monkey Shoulder
Well Scotch
Amaretto
Carolans
Domaine De Canton
Fireball
Goldschalger
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Kamora
Rumchatta
Rumplemints
Skrewball
Doubles
Absolut
Well Vodka
Cathead
Cathead HoneySuckle
Grey Goose
Hangar One
Ketel One
Nemeroff
Sky
Stoli
Titos
Well Gin
Avation
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Bristow
Hendricks
Monkey 47
Tanqueray
Uncle Val
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Don Q
Don Q Coconut
Sailer Jerry
Jose
Well Tequila
Patron
Patron Anejo
1792
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulliet Rye
Clyde Mays 85
Clyde Mays 92
Crown
Crown Reserve
Dickel
Well Boubon
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Old Charter
Old Soul
Russells
Sazarac
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tin Cup
Tullamore
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnie Walker Platinum
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Jonnie Wlker Blue
Scotch
Amaretto
Carolans
Domaine De Canton
Fireball
Jagermeister
Goldschalger
Kamora
Kahlua
Rumplemints
Rumchatta
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Welcome to Martin's Downtown! Serving up the best Eats, Drinks and Beats in downtown Jackson. Won't you join us?
214 south state street, Jackson, MS 39201