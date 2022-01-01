Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Martin's Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

214 south state street

Jackson, MS 39201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish
Steak Bites
Fresh Gulf Shrimp

Appetizers

Bone- In Hot Wings

$10.95

Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$10.95

Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homeamade ranch or bleu cheese.

Boss Hawg Fries

Boss Hawg Fries

$9.00

Smoked pork ends covered in white queso, jalapenos, drizzled with bbq sauce atop a bed of fries.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Six fried mozzarella sticks served with house made marinara.

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Chips, queso & salsa... oh my!

Fried Pickle

$6.00

Sliced dill pickles lightly battered and fried served with ranch.

Gumbo Bowl

$8.00

Our famous New Orleans style seafood gumbo served over rice with French bread.

Gumbo Cup

$3.00

Our famous New Orleans style seafood gumbo served over rice.

Just Chips

$3.00
Loaded Hushpuppies

Loaded Hushpuppies

$6.00

Six hush puppies stuffed with sharp crumbled bacon, jalapenos and served with a side of queso.

Loaded Pork Rinds

Loaded Pork Rinds

$5.00

BBQ seasoned pork rinds, topped with queso cheese & jalapenos.

NACHOS

$9.00

Chicken: grilled chicken, white queso, shredded lettuce, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream. Pork: smoked pork ends, white queso, shredded lettuce, salsa, jalapenos and bbq sauce.

Pimento Cheese Fritters

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$7.00

Five of our homemade pimento cheese fritters fried to perfection.

Shrimp App

$8.95

Five fried or grilled fresh fulf shrimp; choose your sauce: cocktail, tartar, homemade comeback.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

5 hand breaded tomatoes served with comeback. Add crawfish and mushroom cream sauce for $3.

Comeback & Crackers

$1.00

Aunt Cindy's homemade comeback and crackers

Burgers, Po-Boys, Sandwiches

1/2 & 1/2 Po - Boy

$12.95

Half Oyster & Half Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cocktail or tartar sauce.

Blt & P

$10.95

Homemade pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato served with your choice of side.

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.95

Mississippi raised catfish filet served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.

Chicago Style Sausage Dog

Chicago Style Sausage Dog

$10.95

Grilled County Pleasing' Smoked Sausage, creole mustard, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini peppers, served on Gambino bread

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried or grilled, dressed lettuce, tomato & pickle, served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side.

Cindy's Comeback Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried or grilled, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Cindy's Homemade Comeback, jack cheese, served on brioche bun with choice of side.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$12.95

Fried or grilled served with ham, jack cheese, dressed with lettuce, pickle and honey mustard, served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side.

Martin’s Signature Club

$11.95

Served on Texas toast with smoked ham, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses, lettuce and tomatoes . Your choice of side.

Oyster Poboy

Oyster Poboy

$12.95

Fried gulf oysters dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Hand-patted beef dressed with grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese served on texas toast

Philly Steak & Cheese

$12.95

Served with jack cheese, peppers & onions, homemade au jus. Your choice of side.

Redfish Sandwich

$13.95

Blackened redfish served on french bread with remoulade, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Your choice of side.

Ribeye Gyro

Ribeye Gyro

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce, onion, served on pita.

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$13.95

Our 1953 burger decked out with cheddar cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, fried onion straws, and pickles served on a brioche bun.

Shrimp Po- Boy

Shrimp Po- Boy

$12.95

Fried gulf shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce and your choice of side.

Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich

Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich

$12.95

Pork shoulder burnt ends tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with onion straws, cole slaw, pickles, served on brioche bun.

The 1953 Hamburger

$12.95

Hand-patted angus beef dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion served on brioche bun. Your choice of side.

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Chess Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Chess Pie, a southern favorite!

Cheesecake

$3.00

Homemade, click to find out our seasonal flavors!

Key Lime

Key Lime

$3.00

Homemade Key Lime! Pucker up!

Lemon Ice Box

Lemon Ice Box

$3.00

Homemade Lemon Ice Box, need we say more?

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Homemade Pecan Pie made with love!

Strawberry Trifle

$3.00

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Fried chicken breast, jack cheese, topped with house made marinara, served over linguini with french bread & a side salad.

Crawfish Julie Pasta

Crawfish Julie Pasta

$15.95

Our crawfish cream sauce over linguine, served with french bread and a side salad.

Mardi Gras Pasta

Mardi Gras Pasta

$15.95

Fresh gulf shrimp, country pleasin' sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions & bell peppers, sauteed in creole cream sauce served over linguini.

Platters

16 Oz Hand Cut Ribeye

16 Oz Hand Cut Ribeye

$29.95

Stockyards angus beef, wet aged, hand cut, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with your choice of two sides.

6 Oz Filet

$29.95

Stockyards angus beef, wet aged, hand cut, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with your choice of two sides.

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

Breaded cutlet fried and served with white or brown gravy and choice of two sides.

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

$13.95

Six gulf shrimp fried or grilled, served with tartar, homemade comeback or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.

Catfish

$13.95

Hand breaded Mississippi farm raised catfish, fried and served with tartar or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.

Chicken Strips

$13.95

Hand cut and battered tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and two sides.

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy and choice of two sides.

Oyster Platter

$13.95

Nine fried gulf oysters, served with tartar, homemade comeback or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.

Redfish Kathleen

Redfish Kathleen

$17.95

6- ounce redfish filet topped with our crawfish cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and one additional side.

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$13.95

Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.

Salads

Custom House Salad

$11.95

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, applewood smoked bacon, cheese, pepperoncini peppers. Choose grilled or fried chicken or shrimp.

Deluxe Chef Salad

$10.95

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, pepperoncini peppers.

House Salad

$5.95

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pepperoncini peppers.

Caesar salad

$6.95

Fresh romaine and grated parmesan served with crostini.

Black & Bleu

$12.95

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini peppers, topped with tenderloin medallions, bleu cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.

Sides

A Shrimp

$1.50

Baked Potato

$2.95

Black Eyed Peas

$2.95

Butter Beans

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Extra Dressing

$0.50

French Fries

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Hash Brown Casserole

$2.95

Mac and Cheese

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.95

No Side

Onion Rings

$2.95

Rice & Gravy

$2.95

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Sweet Fries

$2.95

Vegetable Of The Day

$2.95

Beverage

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Na/Bev

Soda/Tea

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.83

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Red Bull

$4.59

Togo Cup

$0.50

Water

BEER

Key City Death On Two Legs

$6.00

Colsons Draft

$4.00

Fertile Ground Octoberfest

$6.00

Crowd Control Draft

$5.50

Cucumber Lime

$5.50

Fat Tire Draft

$5.00

Ghost in the Machine Draft

$7.00

Fertile Ground Pale Ale

$6.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.00

YH Spirit Guide

$5.00

Amberbock

$3.44

Bud

$3.44

Bud Light

$3.44

Bud Lt Lime

$3.44

Busch

$2.29

Coors

$3.44

Coors Light

$3.44

Mich Ultra

$3.90

Mich Ultra Gold

$3.90

Miller Lite

$3.44

Milller High Life

$3.21

Natural Light

$2.29

Odouls

$3.21

PBR

$3.21

Rolling Rock

$3.21Out of stock

Yuengling Bottle

$3.44

Yuengling Flight

$3.44

Yuengling Light

$3.44

Abita AndyGator

$4.13

Abita Barney

$4.13

Abita Strawberry

$4.13

Abita Strawgator

$4.13

Ace Guava

$3.67

Ace Pear

$3.67

Ace Pineapple

$3.67

Angry Orchard

$4.13

Angry Orchard Green Apple

$4.13

Bells 2 Hearted Ale

$4.13

Berserker Mode

$4.59

Blue Moon

$4.13

Cathead Sparkling

$5.05

Chandeleur Freemason

$4.13

Chandeleur H 90

$5.05

Chandeleur Lil Ms Sour

$4.59

Corona

$4.13

Corona Light

$4.13

Corona Premier

$4.13

Crowd Control Can

$4.13

Destihl Dead Head IPA

$4.13

Devils Harvest

$4.13

Dog Days

$4.13

Dominga Mimosa Sour

$4.13

Dos Equis

$4.13

Fat Tire Bottle

$4.13

Gerst

$5.50

Ghost In Machine Bottle

$6.42

Ghost River Golden Ale

$4.13

Gotta Get Up to Get Down

$4.36

Guiness

$5.05

Heineken

$4.13

Heineken 00

$4.13

High Noon

$5.96

Hoegaarden

$4.13

Lagunita IPA

$4.13

Lagunita Lil Sumpin

$4.13

Lucky Chompers

$4.13

Mango Cart

$4.13

Melon Cart

$4.13

Modelo

$4.13

New Castle

$4.13

Nola Tangerine Squeeze

$4.13

Pacifico

$4.13

Parish Landmass

$7.34

Parish Nova Vert

$7.34

Press

$4.13

Rasputin Stout

$6.42

Redstripe

$4.13

Sam Smith Organic Chocolate

$7.11

Shiner Bock

$4.13

SN Wild Little Thing

$4.36

So Pro Berserker (Deep Copy)

$4.59

So Pro Fire Ant

$4.59

So Pro Juicy Icebox

$9.17

So Pro Suzy B

$4.13

Sol

$4.13

Stella

$4.13

Truly

$4.13

Twisted Tea

$3.21

UA Bushel

$4.13

UA Spyglass

$4.13

UA Teak

$4.59

UA The Gadget

$5.05

Urban South Holy Roller

$4.13

Urban South Oh The Humidity

$9.17

Urban South Paradise Park

$4.59

Urban South Who Dat

$4.59

Vision Board

$4.13

Voodoo Ranger

$4.59

White Claw

$4.13

WW Coastal Love

$4.59

WW Freak of Nature

$4.59

WW Fresh Press

$4.13

WW Pernicious

$4.59

WW Watermelon Burst

$4.13

YH Oktoberfest

$4.59

YH Spirit Guide

$5.00

Abita Purple Haze

$4.13

Bud Light Bucket

$10.09

Budweiser Bucket

$10.09

Coors Light Bucket

$10.09

Miller High Life Bucket

$10.09

Miller Lite Bucket

$10.09

PBR Bucket

$10.09

Busch Bucket

$10.09

Natural Light Bucket

$10.09

Rolling Rock Bucket

$10.09Out of stock

Ultra Bucket

$10.09

Yuengling Bucket

$10.09

Yuengling Light Bucket

$10.09

Yunegling Flight Bucket

$10.09

Cerveza

$10.09

WINE

Champagne

$6.19

Decoy Cabernet

$10.55

Josh Red Blend

$7.80

LaMarca Prosecco

$6.42

Line 39 Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.26

Line 39 Chardonnay

$8.26

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$7.34

Noble Vines 667 Pinot Noir

$7.34

White Zinfidel

$6.19

Woodbridge Merlot

$6.19

COCKTAILS

"I'm Not Sure"

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Feast

$12.00Out of stock

Buttery Nipple

$6.65

Carbomb

$8.26

Flavor of the Hour

$7.50

Grateful Dead

$10.09

Jagerbomb

$8.72

Kamikazi

$8.03

Kill Rona

$6.42

Lime Drop

$7.80

Liquid Mary Jane

$7.25

Make it Strong Iced Tea

$10.00

Manmosa

$7.25

Mic Drop

$7.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow mule

$7.57

Pothole Capital

$7.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.88

Red Snapper

$7.11

Sex on the Beach

$6.19

Spillin' the Tea

$7.25

The Rise

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.68

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.22

Vegas Bomb

$8.72

Vitamin C

$7.50

Walk Me Down

$10.09

White Russian

$6.19

Zugarita

$7.34

LIQUOR

Absolut

$6.88

Cathead

$7.11

Cathead Bitter Orange

$7.11

Cathead HoneySuckle

$7.11

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.42

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.42

Grey Goose

$10.09

Ketel One

$9.17

Sky

$6.88

Stoli

$8.26

Titos

$6.88

Well Vodka

$5.96

Avation

$7.25Out of stock

Bombay

$6.88

Bombay Saphire

$7.34

Botanist

$8.26

Bristow

$8.72

Hendricks

$8.26

McQueen and the Violet Fog

$10.09

Monkey 47

$10.09

Tanqueray

$6.88

Uncle Val

$8.72

Well Gin

$5.96

Bumbu

$11.01

Captain Morgan

$6.65

Don Q

$6.65

Don Q Coconut

$6.65

Sailor Jerry

$6.65

Well Rum

$5.96

Espolon Anejo

$11.93

Espolon Reposado

$10.09

Exotico Silver

$7.34

Jose

$6.88

Maestro Dobel

$15.60

Monte Alban

$7.34

Patron Anejo

$17.43

Patron Silver

$14.22

Prospero

$9.17

Well Tequila

$5.96

Don Julio

$14.50

1792

$7.34Out of stock

American Prairie

$8.26Out of stock

Blantons

$20.18

Buffalo Trace

$9.17

Bulleit

$7.80

Bulleit 10 Year

$15.60

Bulliet Rye

$7.80

Clyde Mays 85

$5.96

Clyde Mays 92

$7.80

Crown

$7.11

Crown Apple

$7.11

Crown Caramel

$7.11Out of stock

Crown Reserve

$10.09Out of stock

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.11

Dickel

$6.88

Eagle Rare

$10.09

Elijah Craig

$8.26

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.76

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.63

Gentleman Jack

$8.26

High West

$8.26Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$7.11

Jameson

$7.80

Jameson Orange

$7.34

Jefferson Small Batch

$13.76

Jefferson's Ocean 90

$22.94

Jim Beam

$6.65

Knob Creek

$10.09

Maker's 46

$11.93

Makers Mark

$7.11

McConnell's

$8.26

Old Charter

$6.88

Old Forester

$7.34

Old Soul

$9.17

Pappy 10 yr

$35.00Out of stock

Russells

$9.17

Sazarac

$11.01

Seagrams 7

$6.65

Southern Comfort

$6.65

Tullamore

$7.34

Well Boubon

$5.96

Weller 12

$35.00Out of stock

Weller Antique 107

$15.00Out of stock

Weller Sp Reserve

$13.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey

$6.65

Wild Turkey 101

$8.26

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$13.76

Woodford

$10.09

Dewars

$6.65

Glenlivit 12

$11.93

J & B

$6.65Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.55

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.11

Jonnie Wlker Blue

$41.28

Monkey Shoulder

$10.55

Well Scotch

$5.50

Amaretto

$5.50

Carolans

$5.50

Domaine De Canton

$6.42

Fireball

$6.65

Goldschalger

$7.11

Jagermeister

$6.65

Kahlua

$7.11

Kamora

$5.50

Rumchatta

$6.65

Rumplemints

$6.65

Skrewball

$6.65

Doubles

Absolut

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Cathead

$13.00

Cathead HoneySuckle

$13.00

Grey Goose

$19.00

Hangar One

$14.00

Ketel One

$16.50

Nemeroff

$11.00

Sky

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Avation

$13.50

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Bristow

$16.50

Hendricks

$15.00

Monkey 47

$19.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Uncle Val

$16.50

Well Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Don Q

$12.00

Don Q Coconut

$12.00

Sailer Jerry

$12.00

Jose

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.42

Patron

$23.00

Patron Anejo

$28.50

1792

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Clyde Mays 85

$10.00

Clyde Mays 92

$14.50

Crown

$13.00

Crown Reserve

$16.50

Dickel

$12.00

Well Boubon

$10.00

Four Roses

$15.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.50

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$14.50

Jim Beam

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$19.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Old Charter

$12.00

Old Soul

$16.50

Russells

$14.50

Sazarac

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Tin Cup

$13.00

Tullamore

$13.50

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

Woodford

$21.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

J & B

Johnie Walker Platinum

$55.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Jonnie Wlker Blue

$75.50

Scotch

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Carolans

$10.00

Domaine De Canton

$14.50

Fireball

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Goldschalger

$13.00

Kamora

$10.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Rumplemints

$12.00

Rumchatta

$14.50

Merch

Black Long Sleeve

$15.60

Grey Long Sleeve

$15.60

Black Short Sleeve

$15.60

Grey Short Sleeve

$15.60

Paddy's Shirts

$15.00+

Koozie

$1.83

Coffee Cup

$9.17

Hat

$18.35
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Martin's Downtown! Serving up the best Eats, Drinks and Beats in downtown Jackson. Won't you join us?

Website

Location

214 south state street, Jackson, MS 39201

Directions

Gallery
Martin's Downtown image
Martin's Downtown image
Martin's Downtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Daiquiri Bar
orange starNo Reviews
208 W. Capitol St Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext
4th Avenue Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
209 S Lamar St Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext
Elvie's
orange star5.0 • 83
809 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Fenian's Pub - 901 E. Fortification St.
orange star4.5 • 415
901 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - JACKSON
orange starNo Reviews
200 District Boulevard Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jackson

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
orange star4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Capitol Grill - Jackson
orange star4.0 • 424
5050 I-55 North Suite F Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Fenian's Pub - 901 E. Fortification St.
orange star4.5 • 415
901 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston