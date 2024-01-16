Martin's Livingston
106 Livingston Church Road
Flora, MS 39071
Appetizers
- Bone- In Hot Wings
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.$12.95
- Boneless Buffalo Wings
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homeamade ranch or bleu cheese.$11.95
- Boss Hawg Fries
Smoked pork ends covered in white queso, jalapenos, drizzled with bbq sauce atop a bed of fries.$11.95OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Sticks
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with house made marinara.$9.95
- Chicken Nachos
Chicken: grilled chicken, white queso, shredded lettuce, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream.$11.95
- Chips and Queso
Chips, queso & salsa... oh my!$6.95
- Comeback & Crackers
Aunt Cindy's homemade comeback and crackers$1.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
5 hand breaded tomatoes served with comeback. Add crawfish and mushroom cream sauce for $3.$8.95
- Fried Pickle
Sliced dill pickles lightly battered and fried served with ranch.$7.95
- Gumbo Bowl
Our famous New Orleans style seafood gumbo served over rice with French bread.$9.95
- Gumbo Cup
Our famous New Orleans style seafood gumbo served over rice.$4.95
- Just Chips$3.00
- Loaded Hushpuppies
Six hush puppies stuffed with sharp crumbled bacon, jalapenos and served with a side of queso.$7.95
- Loaded Pork Rinds
BBQ seasoned pork rinds, topped with queso cheese & jalapenos.$6.95
- Pimento Cheese Fritters
Five of our homemade pimento cheese fritters fried to perfection.$8.95
- Pork Nachos
Smoked pork ends, white queso, shredded lettuce, salsa, bbq sauce and jalapenos.$12.95OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp App
Five fried or grilled fresh fulf shrimp; choose your sauce: cocktail, tartar, homemade comeback.$10.95
- Turnip Green Bites$9.95
Burgers, Po-Boys, Sandwiches
- 1/2 & 1/2 Po - Boy
Half Oyster & Half Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cocktail or tartar sauce.$14.95
- Blt & P
Homemade pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato served with your choice of side.$11.95
- Catfish Po-Boy
Mississippi raised catfish filet served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.$14.95
- Chicken Cordon Blue
Fried or grilled served with ham, jack cheese, dressed with lettuce, pickle and honey mustard, served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side.$14.95
- Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled, dressed lettuce, tomato & pickle, served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side.$13.95
- Cindy's Comeback Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Cindy's Homemade Comeback, jack cheese, served on brioche bun with choice of side.$14.95
- Martin’s Signature Club
Served on Texas toast with smoked ham, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses, lettuce and tomatoes . Your choice of side.$13.95
- Oyster Poboy
Fried gulf oysters dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with cocktail or tartar sauce. Your choice of side.$14.95
- Patty Melt
Hand-patted beef dressed with grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese served on texas toast$12.95
- Philly Steak & Cheese
Served with jack cheese, peppers & onions, homemade au jus. Your choice of side.$14.95
- Redfish Sandwich
Blackened redfish served on french bread with remoulade, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Your choice of side.$15.95
- Ribeye Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce, onion, served on pita.$14.95
- Rodeo Burger
Our 1953 burger decked out with cheddar cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, fried onion straws, and pickles served on a brioche bun.$13.95
- Shrimp Po- Boy
Fried gulf shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce and your choice of side.$14.95
- Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich
Pork shoulder burnt ends tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with onion straws, cole slaw, pickles, served on brioche bun.$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- The 1953 Hamburger
Hand-patted angus beef dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion served on brioche bun. Your choice of side.$12.95
Desserts
- Apple Pie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Pudding$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesecake
Homemade, click to find out our seasonal flavors!$3.00
- Chocolate Pie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cobbler$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Irish Cream Bread Pudding$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Key Lime
Homemade Key Lime! Pucker up!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Ice Box
Homemade Lemon Ice Box, need we say more?$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peanut Butter Pie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Pie
Homemade Pecan Pie made with love!$3.00
- Pineapple Pie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Velvet Cake$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salted Caramel Brownie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Trifler$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Pastas
- Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast, jack cheese, topped with house made marinara, served over linguini with french bread & a side salad.$15.95
- Crawfish Julie Pasta
Our crawfish cream sauce over linguine, served with french bread and a side salad.$19.95
- Mardi Gras Pasta
Fresh gulf shrimp, country pleasin' sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions & bell peppers, sauteed in creole cream sauce served over linguini.$19.95
- Shrimp & Grits
Fresh Gulf shrimp, Country Pleasin' sausage, roasted sundried tomatoes and bell peppers. Sauteed in creole cream sauce over grits. Served with french bread.$16.95OUT OF STOCK
Platters
- 16 Oz Hand Cut Ribeye
Stockyards angus beef, wet aged, hand cut, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with your choice of two sides.$32.95
- 6 Oz Filet
Stockyards angus beef, wet aged, hand cut, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with your choice of two sides.$29.95
- Country Fried Steak
Breaded cutlet fried and served with white or brown gravy and choice of two sides.$17.95
- Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Six gulf shrimp fried or grilled, served with tartar, homemade comeback or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.$15.95
- Catfish
Hand breaded Mississippi farm raised catfish, fried and served with tartar or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.$17.95
- Chicken Strips
Hand cut and battered tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and two sides.$14.95
- Hamburger Steak
Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy and choice of two sides.$13.95
- Oyster Platter
Nine fried gulf oysters, served with tartar, homemade comeback or cocktail sauce and choice of two sides.$15.95
- Redfish Kathleen
6- ounce redfish filet topped with our crawfish cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and one additional side.$19.95
- Steak Bites
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.$16.95
Salads
- Custom House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, applewood smoked bacon, cheese, pepperoncini peppers. Choose grilled or fried chicken or shrimp.$14.95
- Deluxe Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, pepperoncini peppers.$11.95
- House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pepperoncini peppers.$5.95
- Caesar salad
Fresh romaine and grated parmesan served with crostini.$6.95
- Black & Bleu
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini peppers, topped with tenderloin medallions, bleu cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.$14.95
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and chopped tomatoes. Served with your dressing of choice.$7.95
Sides
- A Shrimp$2.20
- Baked Potato$3.95
- Black Eyed Peas$3.95
- Broccoli$2.95OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Beans$3.95
- Cheese Grits$3.95
- Cole Slaw$3.95
- Crawfish Cream Sauce$4.00
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- French Fries$3.95
- Fried Okra$3.95
- Green Beans$3.95
- Hash Brown Casserole$3.95
- Mac and Cheese$3.95
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$3.95
- No Side
- Onion Rings$3.95
- Rice & Gravy$3.95
- Rice Pilaf$3.95
- Side Salad$3.95
- Sweet Fries$3.95
- Vegetable Of The Day$3.95
- 12 oz Comeback$8.95
- 12 oz Ranch$7.95
Specials
Local gastropub mainstay featuring southern cuisine, large beer selection, family atmosphere, and live music!
106 Livingston Church Road, Flora, MS 39071