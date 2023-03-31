Main picView gallery

Martinys BBQ 5808 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035

review star

No reviews yet

5808 Columbus Pike

Lewis Center, OH 43035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Boxes

Half Chicken Box

$18.00

Pulled Pork Box

$16.00

Brisket Box

$22.00

Kids Box

$10.00

Cauliflower Box

$16.00

Rib Box

$20.00

Bowl

Mac Bowl

Potato Bowl

Specialty

The Kitchen Sink

$35.00

A sample of our most popular items, including all sides.

Hot Dog

$7.00

BULKS

1# Beef Brisket

$32.00

1# Pulled Pork

$22.00

Half Chicken

$10.00

Half# Beef Brisket

$16.00

Half# Pulled Pork

$11.00

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Half# Cauliflower

$9.00

1# Cauliflower

$18.00

Sides

Baked Beans

German Potato Salad

Mac n' Cheese

Slaw

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

Soda Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5808 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yabo's - Evans Farms
orange starNo Reviews
5875 Evans Farm Drive Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
GENJIGO
orange starNo Reviews
8599 Columbus Pike Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
724 Polaris Pkwy Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
CJ's Soul Food - 1262 E Powell Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1262 East Powell Road Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center
orange star4.6 • 265
1182 E Powell Rd Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
orange star4.4 • 1,106
15 E Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewis Center

The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center
orange star4.6 • 265
1182 E Powell Rd Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
Sam's Bar - 4819 Columbus Pike
orange star4.4 • 103
4819 Columbus Pike Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewis Center
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston