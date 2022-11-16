Marto Brewing Company

Dort (for short) 16oz 4pk

$13.99

The Dortmunder Export Lager has the malt-forward flavor and sweetness of a Helles, but the bitter base of a Pilsner. A supremely balanced German lager, it is full-bodied with a slightly higher ABV but at the same time crisp and easy-to-drink. We used all German ingredients and Dortmund's water profile to craft this authentic version.