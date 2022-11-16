Marto Brewing Company

- Home
930 4th Street
Sioux City, IA 51101
BEER TO Go
16 oz Martoberfest Can
4 loKals 16oz 4pk
Your four local breweries got together at Marto to brew a beer to quench the thirst of all of those bike riders assembling for their journey across Iowa. This Hazy IPA features Citra, Mosaic, Cashmere, & Cryo POP hops.
Almond Enjoy 16oz 2pk Cans
8.6% Pastry stout brewed with almonds, coconut, cocoa nibs, and lactose.
American Girl 16oz 4pk
5.5% ABV Cream Ale. Clean, crisp, & refreshing. Award winning and brewed true to style.
Bruce + Betty 16oz 4pk
This juicy hazy IPA brings tropical fruit, apricot, and citrus notes. We dry hopped this one with NZ grown hops blends of The Bruce and The Betty. We also added a bit of Mosaic hops for good measure. 7.2% ABV
Chanter 16oz 4pk
6% ABV This slightly brown Scottish Export ale is brewed with all European malts and Scottish yeast. Malty notes of caramel, toffee and toasted bread are complemented with subtle noble hop character.
Dort (for short) 16oz 4pk
The Dortmunder Export Lager has the malt-forward flavor and sweetness of a Helles, but the bitter base of a Pilsner. A supremely balanced German lager, it is full-bodied with a slightly higher ABV but at the same time crisp and easy-to-drink. We used all German ingredients and Dortmund's water profile to craft this authentic version.
Helms Pils 16oz 4pk
Here’s hoping our German ancestors would appreciate our take on an authentic German Pils. Brewed with all German malts, German yeast and hops, this classically clear Pils features pleasant bready malt flavors and a crisp hop character. Time consuming lagering results in clean, crushable beer. Prost!
Iowa Sunrise 16oz 4pk
5.2% ABV Our Vienna Lager is a perfectly balanced light amber colored like our beautiful sunrises in the Hawkeye state. All German malts and yeast, a slightly malty lager perfect for patio drinking!
Mardelo 16oz 4pk Cans
4.9% Our version of a Mexican Style Lager, Mardelo is an easy drinking light lager brewed with 2 row barley & maize. Expect a crisp refreshing lager with light flavor and aroma of lime zest, from the special hops we used during the brewing process.
Martoberfest 16oz 4pk Cans
5.4% ABV Oktoberfest Style Marzen. Brewed with all German malt, hops, and lager yeast. Prost!
Maximum Deviation 16oz 2pk Can
8.2% ABV Stout w/ raw & toasted coconut and vanilla beans. 16oz 2pk cans.
Member Berries 16oz 4pk
5.5% ABV fruited sour with raspberry, blackberry, & cherry. Contains lactose.
Musketeers GOALden Ale 16 oz 4 Pack
4.9% ABV This light, refreshing Golden Ale is easy to drink while taking in a good hockey game! Brewed to help celebrate 50 years of Musketeer hockey in Sioux City!
Plush 25oz Crowler
a malty robust porter brewed with all English malts, hops, and yeast, expect rich chocolate, coffee, caramel and toasty beer
RetroMade 16oz 4pk
8.2% ABV A classic West Coast IPA, just like you remember. It's not hazy... it's a clean crisp hop show supported by just the right amount of malt. Brewed w/ Centennial, Simcoe, Citra, & Columbus hops.
Salted Caramel Brownie Adventure 22oz bottle
10.9% ABV. Brewed with and inspired by the new Girl Scout cookie, Adventurefuls™. With cocoa nibs, caramel & sea salt...a chocolate brownie beer! A portion of the proceeds goes to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.
Slider Shandy 16oz 4pk Cans
Baseball Sioux City Style! We teamed up with the Sioux City Explorers to bring you a refreshing lemon ginger shandy, perfect for evenings at the ball park or on your deck. 4.9% ABV
Light the Lamp 16oz 4pk Cans
6.2% ABV Hazy IPA double dry hopped with Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops.
Be The Reason 16oz 4pk Cans
Smell of Money - Motueka 16oz 4pk
8% ABV Hazy Double IPA featuring Motueka hops. Expect refreshing citrus with juicy tropical fruit flavor and aroma.
Smell of Money - Strata 16oz 4pk
Whammo 16oz 4pk Cans
5.7% ABV German Hefeweizen. Wheat beer brewed with German malts and a classic German Hefeweizen yeast. Banana notes with a touch of clove.
Ravenette 16oz 4pk Cans
4.9% ABV Schwarzbier A medium bodied dark lager with a hint of roast malt balanced by an easy drinking malt body.
Monday Night Football
Appetizers
Angus Sliders
Certified Angus Beef patties, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll
Bavarian Pretzel
Giant Bavarian pretzel, with Pilsner cheese sauce, spicy IPA mustard
Charcuterie Board
hot soppressata, prosciutto, stone fruits, strawberry jam, cheddar cheese, peppercorn gouda, Mallet Bees' creamed honey, marinated olives, toasted Naan bread, bacon jam
Hummus Platter
roasted garlic red pepper hummus, toasted Naan bread, heirloom carrots, cucumbers, radishes
Pretzel Bites
Pilsner cheese sauce, spicy IPA mustard
Tacos Verde
corn tortillas, seasoned woodfired steak, pico de gallo, salsa verde
Wood Fired Wings
choice of: house dry rub, "street heat" pepper sauce, or porter glaze with blue cheese or ranch
Braised Pork Sliders
Slow roasted pork shoulder, house nickels, sweet and spicy BBQ, brioche buns
Lamb Pops
3 wood fired Colorado lamp pops. "COMES MED RARE" parsnip puree, arugula, Calabrese peppers, cherry IPA gastrigue.
Loaded Pretzel Bites
Pilsner cheese sauce, braised pork shoulder, green onions, creme fraiche, jalapeño
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Roasted garlic Boursin cream sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichokes, toasted naan bread
Chicken and Bacon Quesadilla
Grilled naan bread, roasted chicken, gouda cheese, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli and bacon.
Salads
Black + Bleu
arugula, baby greens, blackened steak, bleu cheese, marinated red onions, heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
House Salad
spring mix, arugula, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, served with a choice of ranch, blue cheese, strawberry shandy vinaigrette, or caesar dressing
Strawberry Cedar Salmon Salad
Baby greens, arugula , fresh strawberries, brie cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, strawberry shandy vinaigrette
Farro And Radish Salad
Romaine heart, arugula, toasted almonds, shoved radish, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, pearled farro, lemon apple vinaigrette.
Pizza
Andouillie & Pepper
fresh mozzarella, red sauce, andouille sausage, calabrese peppers, marinated olives
O.G.
fresh mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cold pressed olive oil, basil, pecorino romano, fleur de sel
Pear & Proscuitto
olive oil, pears, mozzarella, thin sliced prosciutto, figs, arugula
Hot Soppressata & Honey
mozzarella, red sauce, Mallet Bees' honey, soppressata
Marto's Meats
mozzarella, red sauce, capicola, soppressata, house Italian sausage
Fungus Pie
blend of woodland mushrooms, balsamic reduction, olive oil, mozzarella, arugula
Cauliflower Pie
cauliflower crust, olive oil, roasted caulilini and brussels sprouts, mozzarella, calabrese peppers, finished with peppercorn gouda
Build & Bake
Street Heat Chicken
fresh mozzarella, roasted chicken, street heat sauce, red onions, blue cheese, arugula
Sicilian Pepperoni
fresh mozzarella cheese, red sauce, thin sliced pepperoni, calabrese peppers, basil, pecorino romano
Thai Pie
fresh mozzarella, roasted chicken, sweet chili sauce, green onions, carrots, roasted caulilini
Pepperoni
Pasta
Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
burrata cheese, peppercorn gouda sauce, roasted chicken, woodland mushrooms, peppercorn gouda, pecorino romano
Marto's Pasta
burrata cheese, red sauce, house made italian sausage, capicola, soppressata, pecorino romano
Sausage & Rigatoni Pasta
burrata cheese, red sauce, andouille sausage, calabrese peppers, pecorino romano
Steak Diablo
Burrata cheese, peppercorn gouda sauce, roasted chicken, woodland mushrooms, peppercorn gouda cheese, pecorino Romano.
Tap Your Keg
Erik's Brew Burger
brisket and bacon ground patty, bacon jam, marinated onions, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, kettle chips
Cuban
In house citrus braised pork shoulder / capicola / Swiss Cheese / mustard / pickles -Served with kettles chips
Woodfired New York Strip
CAB 12oz woodfired New York Strip, Three cheese potatoes , topped with caramelized onions
The Barnyard
CAB ground round and bacon ground patty, apple wood smoked bacon, braised pork shoulder, cheddar cheese , sweet and spicy BBQ with kettle chips
Stuffed Meatloaf
Our signature house ground beef stuffed with roasted red bell peppers, spinach and basil, wild mushroom graves, parmesan crusted fingerling potatoes, roasted asparagus .
Feature Burger
Taproom Treats
Add On's
3 Cheese Potatoes
Bacon Jam
Balsamic Vin
Blue Cheese
Chips
Creamed Honey
IPA Mustard
Ranch
Fruit And Veggie Tray
Naan
Street Heat Side
Strawberry
Cheddar Cheese Triangles
Caulini
Salsa Verde
Sesame Ginger
Basil
Side Sweet Chili
Garlic Aioli
Gravy Side
Honey Mustard
Bar Olives
Side Red Sauce
Side Asparagus
Side Parmesean Fingerling Potatoes
Caesar Dressing
Strawberry Vinaigrette
Lemon Apple Vinaigrette
Side Pizza Sauce
Chipotle Aioli
Balsamic Glaze
Lunch Menu
Rueben Panini
Turkey BLT Panini
Bearded Chicken Panini
The Shorty Panini
Chris P. Bacon BLT
Not Yo Momma's Grilled Cheese
Open Faced New York Steak Sandwich
10oz wood fired New York strip, toasted brioche, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish, kettle chips
Brunch
Glassware
Yopener - Bottle Opener
Patches
16 oz Koozie
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Place an order and we will have it ready for you! Join our rewards with the link provided- https://www.toasttab.com/marto-brewing-company/rewards
930 4th Street, Sioux City, IA 51101