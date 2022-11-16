Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Marto Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

930 4th Street

Sioux City, IA 51101

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel
House Salad
Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta

BEER TO Go

16 oz Martoberfest Can

$6.00

4 loKals 16oz 4pk

$18.99

Your four local breweries got together at Marto to brew a beer to quench the thirst of all of those bike riders assembling for their journey across Iowa. This Hazy IPA features Citra, Mosaic, Cashmere, & Cryo POP hops.

Almond Enjoy 16oz 2pk Cans

$18.00

8.6% Pastry stout brewed with almonds, coconut, cocoa nibs, and lactose.

American Girl 16oz 4pk

$12.99

5.5% ABV Cream Ale. Clean, crisp, & refreshing. Award winning and brewed true to style.

Bruce + Betty 16oz 4pk

$18.99

This juicy hazy IPA brings tropical fruit, apricot, and citrus notes. We dry hopped this one with NZ grown hops blends of The Bruce and The Betty. We also added a bit of Mosaic hops for good measure. 7.2% ABV

Chanter 16oz 4pk

$13.99

6% ABV This slightly brown Scottish Export ale is brewed with all European malts and Scottish yeast. Malty notes of caramel, toffee and toasted bread are complemented with subtle noble hop character.

Dort (for short) 16oz 4pk

$13.99

The Dortmunder Export Lager has the malt-forward flavor and sweetness of a Helles, but the bitter base of a Pilsner. A supremely balanced German lager, it is full-bodied with a slightly higher ABV but at the same time crisp and easy-to-drink. We used all German ingredients and Dortmund's water profile to craft this authentic version.

Helms Pils 16oz 4pk

$13.99

Here’s hoping our German ancestors would appreciate our take on an authentic German Pils. Brewed with all German malts, German yeast and hops, this classically clear Pils features pleasant bready malt flavors and a crisp hop character. Time consuming lagering results in clean, crushable beer. Prost!

Iowa Sunrise 16oz 4pk

$13.99

5.2% ABV Our Vienna Lager is a perfectly balanced light amber colored like our beautiful sunrises in the Hawkeye state. All German malts and yeast, a slightly malty lager perfect for patio drinking!

Mardelo 16oz 4pk Cans

$13.99

4.9% Our version of a Mexican Style Lager, Mardelo is an easy drinking light lager brewed with 2 row barley & maize. Expect a crisp refreshing lager with light flavor and aroma of lime zest, from the special hops we used during the brewing process.

Martoberfest 16oz 4pk Cans

$13.99

5.4% ABV Oktoberfest Style Marzen. Brewed with all German malt, hops, and lager yeast. Prost!

Maximum Deviation 16oz 2pk Can

$18.00

8.2% ABV Stout w/ raw & toasted coconut and vanilla beans. 16oz 2pk cans.

Member Berries 16oz 4pk

$24.99

5.5% ABV fruited sour with raspberry, blackberry, & cherry. Contains lactose.

Musketeers GOALden Ale 16 oz 4 Pack

$12.99

4.9% ABV This light, refreshing Golden Ale is easy to drink while taking in a good hockey game! Brewed to help celebrate 50 years of Musketeer hockey in Sioux City!

Plush 25oz Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

a malty robust porter brewed with all English malts, hops, and yeast, expect rich chocolate, coffee, caramel and toasty beer

RetroMade 16oz 4pk

$16.99

8.2% ABV A classic West Coast IPA, just like you remember. It's not hazy... it's a clean crisp hop show supported by just the right amount of malt. Brewed w/ Centennial, Simcoe, Citra, & Columbus hops.

Salted Caramel Brownie Adventure 22oz bottle

$18.00

10.9% ABV. Brewed with and inspired by the new Girl Scout cookie, Adventurefuls™. With cocoa nibs, caramel & sea salt...a chocolate brownie beer! A portion of the proceeds goes to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.

Slider Shandy 16oz 4pk Cans

$12.99

Baseball Sioux City Style! We teamed up with the Sioux City Explorers to bring you a refreshing lemon ginger shandy, perfect for evenings at the ball park or on your deck. 4.9% ABV

Light the Lamp 16oz 4pk Cans

$18.99

6.2% ABV Hazy IPA double dry hopped with Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops.

Be The Reason 16oz 4pk Cans

$19.99

Smell of Money - Motueka 16oz 4pk

$18.99

8% ABV Hazy Double IPA featuring Motueka hops. Expect refreshing citrus with juicy tropical fruit flavor and aroma.

Smell of Money - Strata 16oz 4pk

$18.99

Whammo 16oz 4pk Cans

$13.99

5.7% ABV German Hefeweizen. Wheat beer brewed with German malts and a classic German Hefeweizen yeast. Banana notes with a touch of clove.

Ravenette 16oz 4pk Cans

$13.99

4.9% ABV Schwarzbier A medium bodied dark lager with a hint of roast malt balanced by an easy drinking malt body.

Monday Night Football

AM Girl Pitcher

$15.00

Helms Pils Pitcher

$16.50

Iowa Sunrise Pitcher

$16.50

Martoberfest Pitcher

$16.50Out of stock

Whammo Pitcher

$16.50

Ravenette Pitcher

$16.50

Appetizers

Angus Sliders

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef patties, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel, with Pilsner cheese sauce, spicy IPA mustard

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

hot soppressata, prosciutto, stone fruits, strawberry jam, cheddar cheese, peppercorn gouda, Mallet Bees' creamed honey, marinated olives, toasted Naan bread, bacon jam

Hummus Platter

$11.00

roasted garlic red pepper hummus, toasted Naan bread, heirloom carrots, cucumbers, radishes

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Pilsner cheese sauce, spicy IPA mustard

Tacos Verde

$13.00

corn tortillas, seasoned woodfired steak, pico de gallo, salsa verde

Wood Fired Wings

$13.00

choice of: house dry rub, "street heat" pepper sauce, or porter glaze with blue cheese or ranch

Braised Pork Sliders

$12.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder, house nickels, sweet and spicy BBQ, brioche buns

Lamb Pops

$16.00

3 wood fired Colorado lamp pops. "COMES MED RARE" parsnip puree, arugula, Calabrese peppers, cherry IPA gastrigue.

Loaded Pretzel Bites

$14.00

Pilsner cheese sauce, braised pork shoulder, green onions, creme fraiche, jalapeño

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Roasted garlic Boursin cream sauce, fresh baby spinach, artichokes, toasted naan bread

Chicken and Bacon Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled naan bread, roasted chicken, gouda cheese, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli and bacon.

Salads

Black + Bleu

$15.00

arugula, baby greens, blackened steak, bleu cheese, marinated red onions, heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

House Salad

$6.00

spring mix, arugula, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, served with a choice of ranch, blue cheese, strawberry shandy vinaigrette, or caesar dressing

Strawberry Cedar Salmon Salad

$15.00

Baby greens, arugula , fresh strawberries, brie cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, strawberry shandy vinaigrette

Farro And Radish Salad

$13.00

Romaine heart, arugula, toasted almonds, shoved radish, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, pearled farro, lemon apple vinaigrette.

Pizza

Andouillie & Pepper

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, red sauce, andouille sausage, calabrese peppers, marinated olives

O.G.

$14.00

fresh mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cold pressed olive oil, basil, pecorino romano, fleur de sel

Pear & Proscuitto

$15.00

olive oil, pears, mozzarella, thin sliced prosciutto, figs, arugula

Hot Soppressata & Honey

$15.00

mozzarella, red sauce, Mallet Bees' honey, soppressata

Marto's Meats

$17.00

mozzarella, red sauce, capicola, soppressata, house Italian sausage

Fungus Pie

$15.00

blend of woodland mushrooms, balsamic reduction, olive oil, mozzarella, arugula

Cauliflower Pie

$16.00

cauliflower crust, olive oil, roasted caulilini and brussels sprouts, mozzarella, calabrese peppers, finished with peppercorn gouda

Build & Bake

$18.00

Street Heat Chicken

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted chicken, street heat sauce, red onions, blue cheese, arugula

Sicilian Pepperoni

$16.00

fresh mozzarella cheese, red sauce, thin sliced pepperoni, calabrese peppers, basil, pecorino romano

Thai Pie

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted chicken, sweet chili sauce, green onions, carrots, roasted caulilini

Pepperoni

$14.00

Pasta

Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta

$15.00

burrata cheese, peppercorn gouda sauce, roasted chicken, woodland mushrooms, peppercorn gouda, pecorino romano

Marto's Pasta

$15.00

burrata cheese, red sauce, house made italian sausage, capicola, soppressata, pecorino romano

Sausage & Rigatoni Pasta

$15.00

burrata cheese, red sauce, andouille sausage, calabrese peppers, pecorino romano

Steak Diablo

$17.00

Burrata cheese, peppercorn gouda sauce, roasted chicken, woodland mushrooms, peppercorn gouda cheese, pecorino Romano.

Tap Your Keg

Erik's Brew Burger

$16.00

brisket and bacon ground patty, bacon jam, marinated onions, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, kettle chips

Cuban

$16.00

In house citrus braised pork shoulder / capicola / Swiss Cheese / mustard / pickles -Served with kettles chips

Woodfired New York Strip

$32.00

CAB 12oz woodfired New York Strip, Three cheese potatoes , topped with caramelized onions

The Barnyard

$19.00

CAB ground round and bacon ground patty, apple wood smoked bacon, braised pork shoulder, cheddar cheese , sweet and spicy BBQ with kettle chips

Stuffed Meatloaf

$20.00

Our signature house ground beef stuffed with roasted red bell peppers, spinach and basil, wild mushroom graves, parmesan crusted fingerling potatoes, roasted asparagus .

Feature Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Taproom Treats

Cheesecake

$7.00

choice of strawberry compote, or chanter scotch ale caramel

1'scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Keri Cake... Pumpkin Pie Cake

$9.00

Add On's

3 Cheese Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon Jam

$1.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Chips

$2.00

Creamed Honey

$2.00

IPA Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Fruit And Veggie Tray

$5.00

Naan

$0.50

Street Heat Side

$0.50

Strawberry

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese Triangles

$3.00

Caulini

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Basil

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Gravy Side

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Bar Olives

$0.25

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Parmesean Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lemon Apple Vinaigrette

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Lunch Menu

Rueben Panini

$14.00

Turkey BLT Panini

$14.00

Bearded Chicken Panini

$14.00

The Shorty Panini

$15.00

Chris P. Bacon BLT

$14.00

Not Yo Momma's Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Open Faced New York Steak Sandwich

$25.00

10oz wood fired New York strip, toasted brioche, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish, kettle chips

Brunch

Andouilli Sausage

$14.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Fungus

$13.00

Hangover

$15.00

Parfait

$8.00

Pint of Bacon

$14.00

Veg Over Load

$13.00

Waffle

$11.00

French Toast

$12.00

Eggs And Bacon

$8.00

Loess Hills

$12.00

Steak + Eggs

$17.00

2 Eggs And A Toast

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.50

Toast

$0.75

2 Eggs

$3.00

Country Pats

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kid Slider

$9.00

Noodles

$6.00

Stocking Hats

Black Beanie

$20.00

Bottle Stocking Hat

$20.00

Woven Hat`

$20.00

Glassware

Birthday Diva 3 Glass

$10.00

5 oz Taster Glass

$7.00

10 oz Glass

$10.00

12oz Glass

$10.00

14oz Platinum Tumbler

$10.00

14oz Rastal tumbler glass with platinum logo.

16 oz Tulip

$10.00

Pilsner Glass

$12.00

Red Wine Glass

$10.00

White Wine Glass

$10.00

Iowa PINT day

$3.00

Yopener - Bottle Opener

$20.00

Yopener - bottle opener with cap magnet and wax cutter.

Wall Signs

Tin Marto Wall Sign

$25.00

17.5" x 11" Tin Sign

Patches

Iron on Patch

$3.00

16 oz Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

300 West

West/East

$60.00

Christmas Box

12 Days of Christmas Box

$75.00Out of stock

A collaboration with Jackson Street Brewing. 6 beers from each brewery, including a custom bottle opener and pint glass! Please put name of person picking up item. Will be available for pickup Dec. 1st

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Place an order and we will have it ready for you! Join our rewards with the link provided- https://www.toasttab.com/marto-brewing-company/rewards

Website

Location

930 4th Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

Directions

