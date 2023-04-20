Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hazel

No reviews yet

75 Elliot St

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza (BYO)
Arugula Salad
5 Piece Wings

Food

Appetizers

Meatballs

$9.00

Meatball appetizer featuring three house-made meatballs with marinara & parmesan cheese!

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Maplebrook Farms burrata, Vermont Salumi capocollo, dried fig, pistachios, arugula, honey & balsamic glaze.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fried tossed in salt & pepper, served with a truffle aioli & bacon.

Olives

$6.00

Castelvetrano olives warmed in garlic oil and herbs.

Caponata

$8.00

Slow cooked eggplant, red pepper, garlic, tomato, olives, & capers served with toasted bread.

Artichoke Hearts

$7.00

Crispy golden fried artichoke hearts served with a lemon pesto aioli.

Proscuitto & Melon

$12.00

Proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, basil, cantaloupe, and balsamic glaze!

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$10.00

House-smoked chicken wings, choose your favorite sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

10 Piece Wings

$18.00

House-smoked chicken wings, choose your favorite sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

20 Piece Wings

$34.00

House-smoked chicken wings, choose your favorite sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Salads

Arugula Salad

$6.00+

Arugula, crispy onions, Vermont Creamery goat cheese, & dried cranberries tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine hearts, parmesan, house-made garlic croutons & sun-dried tomato tossed in Caesar dressing (anchovies).

Blood Orange Salad

$7.00+

Blue cheese, candied walnuts, blood orange, red onion, & arugula tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$14.00

6 oz beef patty with your choice of Cabot cheddar, swiss or bleu cheese crumble, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with house-cut french fries & choice of dipping sauce.

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Vermont Beancrafters VEGAN black bean burger, & your choice of cheddar, swiss, or bleu cheese, with lettuce, tomato, and onion & pickle.

BYO Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Pizza

Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$12.00+

Simple cheese pizza on our house-made crust featuring Vermont-made King Arthur Flour.

Special Pizza

$16.00+

Olive oil & garlic base, shredded mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic vinegar glaze!

Margherita

$14.00+

Light tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Eggplant Pizza

$16.00+

Roasted eggplant (currently featuring Dutton's farm eggplant) with house marinara, shredded mozzarella and shaved parmesan.

The Veggie Pie

$15.00+

Roasted red pepper, mushrooms, garlic, kalamata olives, and spinach.

The Pesto Pie

$15.00+

Pesto base, garlic, artichoke hearts, roasted tomato, spinach.

The S&P Pie

$15.00+

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms.

The Meat Pie

$16.00+

Italian sausage, bacon, and pepperoni.

Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00+

Choose your pie style!

Calzones

Eggplant Parmesan Calzone! House marinara base, ricotta, mozzarella, eggplant, and parmesan on our house-made crust!

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and our house-made dough featuring Vermont-made King Arthur Flour. Served with house marinara.

Margherita Calzone

$15.00

Light tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

Pesto Calzone

$16.00

Pesto base, garlic, artichoke hearts, roasted tomato, spinach, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

The S&P Calzone

$16.00

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

Eggplant Calzone

$17.00

Roasted eggplant (currently featuring Dutton's farm eggplant) with house marinara, shredded mozzarella and shaved parmesan.

Veggie Calzone

$17.00

Roasted red pepper, mushrooms, garlic, kalamata olives, spinach, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

The Meat Pie Calzone

$17.00

Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00+

House cut fries served with ketchup.

Parmesan Herb Fries

$5.00+

Desserts

Vanilla genoise, cream cheese buttercream, espresso & chocolate whipped cream & chocolate ganache

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Root Beer and Gifford's vanilla ice cream!

Gifford Ice Cream

$6.00

Three scoops served with a cherry on top!

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$7.00

Take Out Add Ons

Utensils (includes a napkin)

Extra Napkins

$2.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Dutton's Apple Cider

$3.00+

Fresh pressed weekly! Dutton's famous apple cider!

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

French Press Coffee (12 oz)

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00+

Hot Cocoa

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Opening April 2023! Italian American food in downtown Brattleboro. Same great dough you loved from Hazel surrounded by a fresh new menu marrying old-school Italian dishes with locally available products!

Location

75 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Directions

