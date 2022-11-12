Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Martone's Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

16 Main Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole
Half
Wrap

Build your own Sandwich

Half

$9.95

Whole

$11.25

Wrap

$10.95

Special Sandwiches

House smoked pork butt served with coleslaw, house BBQ sauce, choice of cheese and veggies served on a grinder roll.

Vermonter

Maple Ham, Maple Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, & Honey Mustard (Don’t be afraid to get your Vermonter HOT!)

Italian

Capicolla, Salami, & Mortadella

Billy

Egg Salad & Bacon

Old Smokey

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, & Smoked Gouda Cheese

Ragin’ Cajun

Cajun Roast Beef, Pepper Turkey, & Pepper Jack Cheese

Veggie

Any or All of the Vegetables we offer plus Cheese of your choice

Veggie with Hummus

Any or All of the Vegetables we offer plus Cheese of your choice, with Hummus

Veggie Nirvana

Any or All of the Vegetables we offer plus Cheese of your choice, with Hummus and Tabouli

Benny

Roast Beef, Onions, and American Cheese – Served Hot

Elizabeth

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauer Kraut, & Russian Dressing – Served Hot

Club

Turkey, Ham, & Bacon

BLT

Do we have to say what’s in it?

Tuna

Solid white albacore

Cajun Tuna

Homemade cajun spice

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

Chicken Salad

Made from Fresh Chicken Breast

The Dark Side

Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss, Coleslaw, and Russian dressing. Heated

The Turkey Bacon Guacamole

Turkey bacon and guacamole

Southwestern

Hummus and black bean salad with cheese and vegetables of your choice.

Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella

Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella

Sides

Chef Salad

$11.95

Garden Salad

$8.75

Mac N' Cheese

$4.35+Out of stock

Tabouli

$3.60+

Cole Slaw

$1.80+

Tuna Pasta Salad

$3.49+Out of stock

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.49+

Macaroni Salad

$2.40+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.39+Out of stock

Monster Deli Pickle

$2.25

Twice Baked Potato

$3.29Out of stock

Bread And Butter

$2.40

Black Bean

$7.59+

Bacon

$2.95

Banana

$1.00

Chips

Deep River

$1.95

Funions

$2.29

Ruffles Cheddar

$2.29

Fritos

$2.29

Smart Food Popcorn

$2.29

Baked BBQ

$3.99

Baked Sour Cream & Onion

$3.99

Sun Chips Cheddar

$2.29+

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$4.19Out of stock

Wavy Lays

$4.59

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$4.59

Baked Plain

$2.29+

Doritos Nacho

$2.29+

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29+

Lays Plain

$2.29+

Lays Salt & Vinegar

$2.29+

Lays BBQ

$2.29+

Ruffles Plain

$2.29+

Cheetos Puffs

$2.29+

Cheetos Flamin Hot

$2.29+

Soups

Tomato Cheddar Bisque

$4.35+Out of stock

Baked Goods

Large Cookie

$3.30Out of stock

Scone

$4.85

Muffin

$3.30

Sweetbread Slice

$3.30

Espresso

Single

$2.75

Double

$2.95

Coffee Drinks

Brewed

$2.55+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Macciato

$3.45+

Americano

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.45+

Road Runner

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Vermonter

$5.05+

Hot Tea

Tea

$2.55

Drinks

Soda Liter

$4.50

Soda 20 oz.

$2.25

Nantucket Nectar

$2.60

Stewarts Soda

$1.80

Reeds Gingerale

$3.05

Joes

$2.95

Clean

$3.80

Red Bull

$3.89

Pelegrino Can

$2.10

Smart Water 20 oz.

$2.55

Smart Water Ltr.

$3.50

Dasani 20 oz.

$1.50

Dasani Ltr.

$2.95Out of stock

Minute Made

$2.25

Gold Peak

$2.80

Powerade

$2.80Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.75

Poland Spring 20 oz.

$1.30Out of stock

Poland Spring Liter

$2.60

Vitamin Water

$2.90

Honest Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Brewtus

$5.25

Stowe Cider

$2.95Out of stock

Spindrift

$2.80

Dairy

Pint of Milk

$1.79

Quart of Milk

$2.99

Nestle Quick

$2.95

Pint 1/2 + 1/2

$2.99Out of stock

Quart 1/2 + 1/2

$4.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

