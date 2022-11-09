Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marty B's

No reviews yet

2652 Fm 407

Suite #100

Bartonville, TX 76226

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Stuffed Potato
Hamburger

Lunch Menu

Lunch BBQ Sandwich

$13.99

Choice of meat, topped with red cabbage slaw and smoked jalapenos, smokey chipotle. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun

Lunch Marty's BLT

$13.99

Stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, on a sweet sourdough bun.

Lunch Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served with house made pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.

Lunch Burger

$12.99

Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun

Lunch Turkey Burger

$13.99

Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Thick cut smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Served with fries

Sirloin Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked 44 Farms Sirloin topped with caramelized sweet onions, roasted garlic horseradish sauce and smoked gouda cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Topped with pickles, fresh red cabbage slaw. Served with fries

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Sandwich with a tiger sauce. Served with fries

Lunch Brisket Bowl

$15.99

Rice, Charro Beans, queso, roasted corn, BBQ sauce, Mexican crema, torilla strips, cilantro

Lunch Poblano

$13.99

Stuffed with smoked chicken, three cheeses and green chili. Served with rice and charro beans

Lunch Brisket Enchiladas

$14.99

Topped with green chile cheese sauce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, fresh jalapenos. Served with rice and charro beans

Lunch Fish Tacos

$13.99

Salmon, shredded red cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle sauce, cojita cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and charro beans

BBQ Flat Bread

$14.99

Sweet BBQ sauce, mixed cheese, mexican crema, choice of smoked meat, red onions and cilantro. Side of jalapeno ranch

Lunch Meatloaf

$15.99

Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.

Lunch Tenders

$13.99

Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with two Sides

Fried Tamale Cakes

$13.99

Sweet Corn griddle cakes topped with chicken tenders, drizzled with honey mustard dressing, Valentina hot sauce and cinnamon butter. Served with green chile mac & Cheese

Lunch Stuffed Potato

$12.99

Served with butter, sour cream, cheese and chives, with your choice of smoked meat

Lunch Stuffed GC Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Topped with choice of smoked meat, mexican crema, sweet bbq sauce and cilantro

Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.

Lunch Strawberry Salad

$12.99

Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.

Lunch Southern Fried Salad

$12.99

Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.

Lunch San Antonio Salad

$12.99

Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.

Lunch Marty B's Salad

$12.99

Same great ingredients with smaller chicken portion instead of Brisket.

Texican Combo

$12.99

Choice of taco or tamale cake with a homemade side. Chips and salsa

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and topped with white gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and topped with white gravy

Family Meals

Bryan family Platter

$169.99

Served with a Pound of each: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Turkey and Ribs. Two each of traditional sausage and jalapeno sausage links and four chicken quarters. We add four stuffed jalapenos and two quarts of your favorite sides. BBQ Sauce and pickled vegetables included.

Build Your Own Family BBQ Meal

The perfect way for everyone to order their favorite BBQ in one place. Pick your portion sizes of meats and sides. Other options are available on this menu.

Game Day Special

$99.99

Enjoy 20 wings, 6 smoked jalepenos, 10 smoked meatballs, 3 brisket sliders, 3 pulled pork sliders, a large queso, guacamole, chips and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Fajitas for Four

$72.99

Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more

Steak Fajitas for Four

$96.99

Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more

Combo Fajitas for Four

$92.99

Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more.

Meatloaf for Four

$70.99

Four portions of meatloaf, served with your choice of any eight vegetables

Starters

BBQ Nachos

$15.99

Choice of smoked meat, queso, Mexican Crema, cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of pico de gallo

Brisket Queso

$11.99

Signature queso, brisket, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, BBQ sauce

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

House made salsa, and jalapeno ranch. Served with tortilla chips

Guacamole

$9.99

Served with tortilla chips

Stuffed Jalapenos

$13.99

Four large peppers stuffed with smoked meats and wrapped in bacon. BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Smoked, Deep Fried, Jalapeno ranch, ranch or blue cheese for dipping. Dry rub or Marty B's style

Smoked Meatballs

$11.99

Brisket and pork, croutons, cheese, garlic, onions, BBQ sauce, jalapeno ranch, chives, cilantro

Cheese Fries

$12.99

Topped with shredded cheese, bacon and chives. Add smoked meat for $3.99

One Stuffed Jalapeno

$3.99

Great way to sample our smoked and stuffed jalapenos, or add as a side to your meal

20 Wings

$24.00

20 of our smoked and deep fried wings

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, homemade croutons and fresh italian cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast

Strawberry Salad

$15.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, strawberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Southern Fried Salad

$15.99

Our lettuce mix, chicken tenders, pico de gallo, corn, bacon, cheese. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and homemade ranch dressing

San Antonio Salad

$15.99

Our salad mix, grilled chicken breast, corn, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, cheese, fresh jalapenos, avocado, tortilla strips. Served with jalapeno ranch

Marty B's Salad

$16.99

House salad topped with tomatoes, red onion, cheese, and egg. Topped with smoked brisket. Served with jalapeno ranch

Garden Salad (10-15) servings

$24.99

Caesar Salad (10-15) servings

$24.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$13.99

Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, American cheese and thick cut bacon. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun

BBQ Sandwich

$13.99

Choice of meat, topped with red cabbage slaw and smoked jalapenos, smokey chipotle. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Served with house made pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.

BLT

$14.99

Stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, on a sweet sourdough bun.

Spicy Plum Turkey Burger

$14.99

Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.

Tex Mex

Brisket Tacos

$16.99

Smoked brisket, grilled onions & poblano strips, sweet bbq sauce, smokey chipotle sauce, cilantro, queso fresco, Served with charro beans and tortilla chips

Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Smoked chicken, pickled onions, smoked jalapenos, queso fresco, cilantro, smoky chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.99

Pulled pork, cojita cheese, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, smokey chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips

Quesadillas

$17.99

Choice of Brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken, melted cheese, grilled onion and poblano strips. Served with salsa & jalapeno ranch. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.99

Two homemade tortillas filled with cheese. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips

Tamale Cakes

$17.99

Sweet corn griddle cakes topped with meat, house made slaw and smokey chipotle, Served with charro beans and chips

Chicken Fajitas

$24.99

Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans

Steak Fajitas

$29.99

Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans

Combo Fajitas

$29.99

Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans

Chicken Fajitas for two

$36.99

Full pound of Chicken. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans

Steak Fajitas for Two

$48.99

Full pound of Beef. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans

Combo Fajitas for two

$46.99

Full pound of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans

BBQ

2 Meat Platter

$20.99

Served with a side salad and one side

3 Meat Platter

$23.99

Served with side salad and one side

Stuffed Potato

$13.99

Served with butter, sour cream, cheese and chives, with your choice of smoked meat

Stuffed Greeen Chili Mac

$13.99

Topped with choice of smoked meat, mexican crema, sweet bbq sauce and cilantro

Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$15.99

Stuffed with smoked chicken, three cheeses and green chili. Served with rice and charro beans

Brisket Meatloaf

$17.99

Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.

Chicken Quarter

$5.99

Seasoned, smoked chicken leg and thigh

Sausage Link

$4.99

4oz sausage link

Jalapeno Sausage Link

$4.99

4 oz sausage link

Half Pound Brisket

$13.99

Your choice of lean, moist or both

Half Pound Pulled Pork

$8.99

Half Pound Ribs

$10.99

St. Louis Style pork ribs

Half Pound Turkey

$10.99

Carved from our smoked, all-white, turkey breast

Pound Brisket

$27.99

Your choice of lean, moist or both

Pound Pulled Pork

$17.99

Pound Ribs

$21.99

St. Louis Style pork ribs

Pound Turkey

$21.99

Carved from our smoked, all-white, turkey breast

Michael's Brisket Bowl

$17.99

Rice, Charro Beans, queso, roasted corn, BBQ sauce, Mexican crema, torilla strips, cilantro

Bryan family Platter

$169.99

Served with a Pound of each: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Turkey and Ribs. Two each of traditional sausage and jalapeno sausage links and four chicken quarters. We add four stuffed jalapenos and two quarts of your favorite sides. BBQ Sauce and pickled vegetables included.

Steaks/Pork/Chicken/Fish

Filet 6oz

$36.99

Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

Filet 8oz

$39.99

Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

NY Strip Steak 12oz

$33.99

Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

Ribeye 14oz

$49.99

Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

Bone In Pork Chop

$26.99

Dry aged and finished over the chargrill. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.99

Chargrilled with Marty B's seasoning. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with red cabbage slaw and fries

Salmon

$25.99

Wild Caught. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

Red Snapper

$27.99

Tender and mild. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side

Sides

Asparagus

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Charro Beans

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Au Gratin Potatoes

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Strawberries

$2.99

Street Corn

$2.99

Sweet Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Avocado

$1.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Gaucamole

$2.50

Side Queso

$1.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Chips (Small Bag)

$0.99

Sourdough Bun

$1.99

Great to make your own BBQ sandwiches with

BBQ Roll

$0.50

Great to make your own bbq sliders with.

Extra Tamale Cake

$2.99

Dozen Rolls

$6.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$0.99

3 Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Pint House BBQ Sauce

$2.49

Pint Sweet BBQ Sauce

$2.49

Pint Spicy BBQ Sauce

$2.49

Pint Ranch Dressing

$6.99

Pint Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$6.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.99

Pint Charro Beans

$6.99

Pint Green Beans

$6.99

Pint Potato Salad

$6.99

Pint Street Corn

$6.99

Pint Au Gratin Potatoes

$6.99

Pint Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Pint Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Pint Rice

$6.99

Quart Cole Slaw

$12.99

Quart Charro Beans

$12.99

Quart Green Beans

$12.99

Quart Potato Salad

$12.99

Quart Street Corn

$12.99

Quart Au Gratin Potatoes

$12.99

Quart Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Quart Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Quart Rice

$12.99

Pan Cole Slaw

$31.99

Pan Charro Beans

$31.99

Pan Green Beans

$31.99

Pan Potato Salad

$31.99

Pan Street Corn

$31.99

Pan Au Gratin Potatoes

$31.99

Pan Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$31.99

Pan Mac & Cheese

$31.99

Pan Rice

$31.99

Sweet Endings

Ooey Gooey

$6.99

Served with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Sheet Cake

$6.99

Tradtional chocolate cake topped with chocolate icing and raosted pecans. Served with Blue Bell ice cream

Carrot Cake

$7.99

A Classic, Topped with cream cheese frosting

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.29

Kids Meals

Brooks Burger

$6.99

1/4 lb ground steak burger. Served with fries

Bella Dawg

$6.99

All beef hot dog. served with fries

Madison's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Three Juicy RedBird chicken tenders. Served with fries

McKaley's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Hearty bowl of elbow pasta and our homemade cheese sauce. No side with this one

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Add some brisket for a tasty sandwich. Served with fries

Kid 4oz Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Half a grilled chicken breast, Served with one side

Kid Chz Quesadilla

$6.99

Two homemade tortilla filled with cheese. Add a meat for a bigger meal

Game Day Special

Game Day Special

$99.99

Enjoy 20 wings, 6 smoked jalepenos, 10 smoked meatballs, 3 brisket sliders, 3 pulled pork sliders, a large queso, guacamole, chips and BBQ sauce.

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Btl 20oz

$2.99

Diet Coke Btl 20 oz

$2.99

Sprite Btl 20 oz

$2.99

Dr Pepper Btl 20 oz

$2.99

Root Beer Btl 20 oz

$2.99

Lemonade Btl 20 oz

$2.99

1/2 Gal Tea

$3.29

1/2 Gal Sweet Tea

$3.29

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Bag of Ice

$5.99

20-pound bag.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
We have BBQ, Steaks, Tex-Mex and American food. Get it all to go and pick it up at our new to go restaurant located at Bartonville Town Center by the fountain

2652 Fm 407, Suite #100, Bartonville, TX 76226

