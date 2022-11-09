Marty B's
No reviews yet
2652 Fm 407
Suite #100
Bartonville, TX 76226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lunch Menu
Lunch BBQ Sandwich
Choice of meat, topped with red cabbage slaw and smoked jalapenos, smokey chipotle. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Lunch Marty's BLT
Stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, on a sweet sourdough bun.
Lunch Chicken Sandwich
Served with house made pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.
Lunch Burger
Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Lunch Turkey Burger
Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.
Smoked Ham Sandwich
Thick cut smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Served with fries
Sirloin Sandwich
Smoked 44 Farms Sirloin topped with caramelized sweet onions, roasted garlic horseradish sauce and smoked gouda cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Topped with pickles, fresh red cabbage slaw. Served with fries
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Sandwich with a tiger sauce. Served with fries
Lunch Brisket Bowl
Rice, Charro Beans, queso, roasted corn, BBQ sauce, Mexican crema, torilla strips, cilantro
Lunch Poblano
Stuffed with smoked chicken, three cheeses and green chili. Served with rice and charro beans
Lunch Brisket Enchiladas
Topped with green chile cheese sauce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, fresh jalapenos. Served with rice and charro beans
Lunch Fish Tacos
Salmon, shredded red cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle sauce, cojita cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and charro beans
BBQ Flat Bread
Sweet BBQ sauce, mixed cheese, mexican crema, choice of smoked meat, red onions and cilantro. Side of jalapeno ranch
Lunch Meatloaf
Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.
Lunch Tenders
Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with two Sides
Fried Tamale Cakes
Sweet Corn griddle cakes topped with chicken tenders, drizzled with honey mustard dressing, Valentina hot sauce and cinnamon butter. Served with green chile mac & Cheese
Lunch Stuffed Potato
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese and chives, with your choice of smoked meat
Lunch Stuffed GC Mac & Cheese
Topped with choice of smoked meat, mexican crema, sweet bbq sauce and cilantro
Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad
Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.
Lunch Strawberry Salad
Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.
Lunch Southern Fried Salad
Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.
Lunch San Antonio Salad
Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.
Lunch Marty B's Salad
Same great ingredients with smaller chicken portion instead of Brisket.
Texican Combo
Choice of taco or tamale cake with a homemade side. Chips and salsa
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and topped with white gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and topped with white gravy
Family Meals
Bryan family Platter
Served with a Pound of each: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Turkey and Ribs. Two each of traditional sausage and jalapeno sausage links and four chicken quarters. We add four stuffed jalapenos and two quarts of your favorite sides. BBQ Sauce and pickled vegetables included.
Build Your Own Family BBQ Meal
The perfect way for everyone to order their favorite BBQ in one place. Pick your portion sizes of meats and sides. Other options are available on this menu.
Game Day Special
Enjoy 20 wings, 6 smoked jalepenos, 10 smoked meatballs, 3 brisket sliders, 3 pulled pork sliders, a large queso, guacamole, chips and BBQ sauce.
Chicken Fajitas for Four
Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more
Steak Fajitas for Four
Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more
Combo Fajitas for Four
Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more.
Meatloaf for Four
Four portions of meatloaf, served with your choice of any eight vegetables
Starters
BBQ Nachos
Choice of smoked meat, queso, Mexican Crema, cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of pico de gallo
Brisket Queso
Signature queso, brisket, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, BBQ sauce
Chips & Salsa
House made salsa, and jalapeno ranch. Served with tortilla chips
Guacamole
Served with tortilla chips
Stuffed Jalapenos
Four large peppers stuffed with smoked meats and wrapped in bacon. BBQ sauce
Chicken Wings
Smoked, Deep Fried, Jalapeno ranch, ranch or blue cheese for dipping. Dry rub or Marty B's style
Smoked Meatballs
Brisket and pork, croutons, cheese, garlic, onions, BBQ sauce, jalapeno ranch, chives, cilantro
Cheese Fries
Topped with shredded cheese, bacon and chives. Add smoked meat for $3.99
One Stuffed Jalapeno
Great way to sample our smoked and stuffed jalapenos, or add as a side to your meal
20 Wings
20 of our smoked and deep fried wings
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, homemade croutons and fresh italian cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast
Strawberry Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, strawberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Southern Fried Salad
Our lettuce mix, chicken tenders, pico de gallo, corn, bacon, cheese. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and homemade ranch dressing
San Antonio Salad
Our salad mix, grilled chicken breast, corn, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, cheese, fresh jalapenos, avocado, tortilla strips. Served with jalapeno ranch
Marty B's Salad
House salad topped with tomatoes, red onion, cheese, and egg. Topped with smoked brisket. Served with jalapeno ranch
Garden Salad (10-15) servings
Caesar Salad (10-15) servings
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, American cheese and thick cut bacon. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
BBQ Sandwich
Choice of meat, topped with red cabbage slaw and smoked jalapenos, smokey chipotle. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with house made pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.
BLT
Stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, on a sweet sourdough bun.
Spicy Plum Turkey Burger
Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.
Tex Mex
Brisket Tacos
Smoked brisket, grilled onions & poblano strips, sweet bbq sauce, smokey chipotle sauce, cilantro, queso fresco, Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Chicken Tacos
Smoked chicken, pickled onions, smoked jalapenos, queso fresco, cilantro, smoky chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Pulled Pork Tacos
Pulled pork, cojita cheese, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, smokey chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Quesadillas
Choice of Brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken, melted cheese, grilled onion and poblano strips. Served with salsa & jalapeno ranch. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Cheese Quesadillas
Two homemade tortillas filled with cheese. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Tamale Cakes
Sweet corn griddle cakes topped with meat, house made slaw and smokey chipotle, Served with charro beans and chips
Chicken Fajitas
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Steak Fajitas
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Combo Fajitas
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Chicken Fajitas for two
Full pound of Chicken. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
Steak Fajitas for Two
Full pound of Beef. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
Combo Fajitas for two
Full pound of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
BBQ
2 Meat Platter
Served with a side salad and one side
3 Meat Platter
Served with side salad and one side
Stuffed Potato
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese and chives, with your choice of smoked meat
Stuffed Greeen Chili Mac
Topped with choice of smoked meat, mexican crema, sweet bbq sauce and cilantro
Stuffed Poblano Pepper
Stuffed with smoked chicken, three cheeses and green chili. Served with rice and charro beans
Brisket Meatloaf
Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.
Chicken Quarter
Seasoned, smoked chicken leg and thigh
Sausage Link
4oz sausage link
Jalapeno Sausage Link
4 oz sausage link
Half Pound Brisket
Your choice of lean, moist or both
Half Pound Pulled Pork
Half Pound Ribs
St. Louis Style pork ribs
Half Pound Turkey
Carved from our smoked, all-white, turkey breast
Pound Brisket
Your choice of lean, moist or both
Pound Pulled Pork
Pound Ribs
St. Louis Style pork ribs
Pound Turkey
Carved from our smoked, all-white, turkey breast
Michael's Brisket Bowl
Rice, Charro Beans, queso, roasted corn, BBQ sauce, Mexican crema, torilla strips, cilantro
Bryan family Platter
Served with a Pound of each: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Turkey and Ribs. Two each of traditional sausage and jalapeno sausage links and four chicken quarters. We add four stuffed jalapenos and two quarts of your favorite sides. BBQ Sauce and pickled vegetables included.
Steaks/Pork/Chicken/Fish
Filet 6oz
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Filet 8oz
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
NY Strip Steak 12oz
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Ribeye 14oz
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Bone In Pork Chop
Dry aged and finished over the chargrill. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chargrilled with Marty B's seasoning. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Chicken Tenders
Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with red cabbage slaw and fries
Salmon
Wild Caught. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Red Snapper
Tender and mild. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Sides
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Charro Beans
French Fries
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
Au Gratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Rice
Strawberries
Street Corn
Sweet Fries
Sweet Potato
Avocado
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Side Gaucamole
Side Queso
Side Salsa
Side Chips (Small Bag)
Sourdough Bun
Great to make your own BBQ sandwiches with
BBQ Roll
Great to make your own bbq sliders with.
Extra Tamale Cake
Dozen Rolls
3 Flour Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
Pint House BBQ Sauce
Pint Sweet BBQ Sauce
Pint Spicy BBQ Sauce
Pint Ranch Dressing
Pint Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Pint Cole Slaw
Pint Charro Beans
Pint Green Beans
Pint Potato Salad
Pint Street Corn
Pint Au Gratin Potatoes
Pint Green Chili Mac & Cheese
Pint Mac N Cheese
Pint Rice
Quart Cole Slaw
Quart Charro Beans
Quart Green Beans
Quart Potato Salad
Quart Street Corn
Quart Au Gratin Potatoes
Quart Green Chili Mac & Cheese
Quart Mac & Cheese
Quart Rice
Pan Cole Slaw
Pan Charro Beans
Pan Green Beans
Pan Potato Salad
Pan Street Corn
Pan Au Gratin Potatoes
Pan Green Chili Mac & Cheese
Pan Mac & Cheese
Pan Rice
Sweet Endings
Kids Meals
Brooks Burger
1/4 lb ground steak burger. Served with fries
Bella Dawg
All beef hot dog. served with fries
Madison's Chicken Tenders
Three Juicy RedBird chicken tenders. Served with fries
McKaley's Mac & Cheese
Hearty bowl of elbow pasta and our homemade cheese sauce. No side with this one
Grilled Cheese
Add some brisket for a tasty sandwich. Served with fries
Kid 4oz Grilled Chicken
Half a grilled chicken breast, Served with one side
Kid Chz Quesadilla
Two homemade tortilla filled with cheese. Add a meat for a bigger meal
Game Day Special
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
We have BBQ, Steaks, Tex-Mex and American food. Get it all to go and pick it up at our new to go restaurant located at Bartonville Town Center by the fountain
2652 Fm 407, Suite #100, Bartonville, TX 76226