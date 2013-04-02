Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream

Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit

1,446 Reviews

$$

160 W Fort St

Detroit, MI 48226

Popular Items

Crunchy Shrimp
Miso Soup
Spicy Tuna

Sharing Plates

Bulgogi Sliders

Bulgogi Sliders

$15.00

marinated ribeye on a challah bun, pickled shishito relish, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, yellow onion, kewpie mayo, honey wasabi aioli

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$10.00

fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$15.00

crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips

Crabby Mushrooms

Crabby Mushrooms

$15.00

panko fried shiitake mushroom, crab salad, cream cheese, scallion, teriyaki

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

steamed soybeans, salt

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

tempura shrimp, japanese seven pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$9.00

(vegetarian) sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce

Roasted Shishito Peppers

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00

sweet garlic sauce, lemon, furikake

Signature Rolls

A New Hope

$19.00Out of stock
Archer

Archer

$16.00

(vegetarian) tofu, mango, roasted red pepper, avocado, asparagus, green goddess dressing, chef's salad

Avatar

Avatar

$18.00

choice of salmon, tuna, or yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, thai chili sauce, scallion

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$19.00

spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko

Boogie Veggie

Boogie Veggie

$16.00

(vegetarian) avocado, asparagus, kampyo, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, maru dressing

Cosmo

Cosmo

$19.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tuna or salmon (or both), avocado, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Crazy Salmon

Crazy Salmon

$19.00Out of stock

spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$20.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ex Girlfriend

Ex Girlfriend

$17.00

panko fried albacore, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, candied garlic crunch

Madagascar

Madagascar

$19.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil

Mangolorian

Mangolorian

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, mango, red pepper, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, crunchy onion, honey wasabi aioli, gochujang, hoisin

Nirvana

Nirvana

$15.00

tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ocean's 11

Ocean's 11

$21.00

albacore, salmon, cucumber, pickled daikon, radish sprouts, kampyo, avocado, gochujang, basil oil, edamame, spicy chef’s salad

Papa Crema

Papa Crema

$16.00

smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce

Soy Joy

Soy Joy

$18.00

spicy tuna, masago, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, scallion, edamame, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce

Simple Rolls

Atlantic

Atlantic

$10.00

salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning

Cali

Cali

$11.00

crab salad, cucumber, avocado

Crunchy Crab

Crunchy Crab

$12.00

crabstick, avocado, seasoned crunchy flakes, grilled inari, rooster sauce, garlic eel sauce

Crunchy Shrimp

Crunchy Shrimp

$13.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Flaming Crab

Flaming Crab

$9.00

crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce

Philly

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Simply Green

Simply Green

$9.00

(vegetarian) avocado, kampyo, cucumber, mixed greens, maru dressing

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$12.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri

$11.00

Ika Nigiri

$10.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Kanpachi (Amberjack) Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Octopus Nigiri

$13.00

Okykodon

$25.00Out of stock
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$8.00

Tomago Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$11.00

Uni Nigiri

$16.00Out of stock

Wasabi Tobiko Nigiri

$8.00
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Caramelized Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$16.00

Eel Sashimi

$17.00

Hotate (Scallop) Sashimi

$18.00

Ika Sashimi

$17.00Out of stock

Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Rainbow Carpaccio

$30.00

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Seared Scallop Carpaccio

$25.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Tuna Crudo

$30.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi

$19.00

Yellowtail Ceviche

$28.00

Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Add-on

Maru Fried Rice

Maru Fried Rice

$12.00

roasted purple cauliflower, sauteed shiitake, roasted pepper, scallion, egg, yumyum sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, edamame, carrot, ginger dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

silken tofu, wakame, scallion, shiitake flower mushroom

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

sweet soy glaze, pomegranate, shiitake powder

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

Entree

Bulgogi Donburi

Bulgogi Donburi

$25.00

seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, yellow onion, carrot, scallion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed white rice

Grilled Tofu & Veggies

Grilled Tofu & Veggies

$18.00

grilled tofu, cippolini onions, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, fried sweet potato, cauliflower, steamed rice

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$24.00

bone-in grilled chicken, grilled cipollini onion, ginger teriyaki glaze, burnt orange gastrique, micro greens

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$16.00

stir-fried udon noodles, cauliflower, shiitake mushrooms, green beans

Soba Yaki

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$11.00

rich, dark chocolate with berries, almonds, raspberry sauce and a waffle crisp

Mango Sorbet

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

mango sorbet, sweet toasted coconut, citrus syrup, berries, mint

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$12.00

creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, an oat crust, lavender blueberry jam, shortbread cookie crumble

Special Dessert

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are committed to using high-quality ingredients for each dish we create, from the sushi rice used to the garnishes we finish with. Each unique roll, handcrafted cocktail, and Japanese-inspired dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

Website

Location

160 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
Maru Sushi & Grill image
Maru Sushi & Grill image
Maru Sushi & Grill image
Maru Sushi & Grill image

