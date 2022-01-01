Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Maru Sushi & Grill - Cherry Street

1,096 Reviews

$$

927 Cherry St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Popular Items

Crouching Tiger
Cali
Chicken Gyoza

Sharing Plates

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$9.00

fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

steamed soybeans, kosher salt

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.00

(vegetarian) sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips

Crabby Mushrooms

Crabby Mushrooms

$14.00

panko fried shiitake mushroom, crab salad, cream cheese, scallion, teriyaki

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

tempura shrimp, japanese seven pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili sauce

Roasted Shishito Peppers

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00

sweet garlic sauce, lemon, furikake

Yellowtail Carpaccio

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$21.00

yellowtail, serrano pepper, spicy scallion, micro greens, maru dressing, ponzu

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

shiro maguro

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

nama sake

Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

hotategai

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

ebi

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

hamachi

Saba Nigiri

$8.00

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

shiro maguro

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

nama sake

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

hotategai

Shrimp Sashimi

$10.00

ebi

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

maguro

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

hamachi

Saba Sashimi

$18.00

Signature Rolls

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko

Boogie Veggie

Boogie Veggie

$15.00

(vegetarian) avocado, asparagus, kampyo, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, maru dressing

Cosmo

Cosmo

$19.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tuna or salmon (or both), avocado, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Avatar

Avatar

$18.00

choice of salmon, tuna, or yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ex-Girlfriend

Ex-Girlfriend

$16.00

panko fried albacore, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, candied garlic crunch

Madagascar

Madagascar

$18.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil

Mangolorian

Mangolorian

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, mango, red pepper, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, crunchy onion, honey wasabi aioli, gochujang, hoisin

Miss Saigon

Miss Saigon

$16.00

shrimp, avocado, red pepper, cucumber, radish sprouts, cilantro, soy paper, fried onion, thai chili sauce, hoisin

Nirvana

Nirvana

$15.00

tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ocean's 11

Ocean's 11

$20.00

albacore, salmon, cucumber, pickled daikon, radish sprouts, kampyo, avocado, gochujang, basil oil, edamame, spicy chef’s salad

Papa Crema

Papa Crema

$15.00

smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce

Sexy Bacon

Sexy Bacon

$17.00

smoked bacon, crab stick, cucumber, asparagus, tempura crunch, soy paper, fantasy sauce, garlic eel sauce, creamy garlic sauce

Soy Joy

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, masago, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, edamame, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce

Super Mario

Super Mario

$16.00

(vegetarian) marinated shiitake mushroom, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, asparagus, tempura crunch, mushroom, pickled radish, chef’s salad

Noon-Chi

$20.00

Simple Rolls

Atlantic

Atlantic

$10.00

salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning

Cali

Cali

$10.00

crab salad, cucumber, avocado

Crunchy Crab

Crunchy Crab

$12.00

crabstick, avocado, seasoned crunchy flakes, grilled inari, rooster sauce, garlic eel saauce

Crunchy Shrimp

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Flaming Crab

Flaming Crab

$9.00

crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce

Philly

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Simply Green

Simply Green

$9.00

(vegetarian) avocado, kampyo, cucumber, mixed greens, maru dressing

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Add-on

Fried Rice

$8.00

corn, peas, carrot

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, red cabbage. Comes with our homemade ginger dressing.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

silken tofu, wakame, scallion

Pint Eel Sauce

$9.00

Pint Ginger Dressing

$9.00

Pint Spicy Mayo

$9.00

Pint Yum Yum

$9.00

Quart Ginger Dressing

$13.00

Quart Yum Yum

$13.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

Sushi Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Pork Belly Add

$8.00

Entree

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (New Recipe)

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (New Recipe)

$24.00

teriyaki glazed bone-in chicken served with grilled seasonal vegetables, rice and YumYum sauce

Hibachi Veggie

Hibachi Veggie

$20.00

tempura sweet potato, teriyaki fried tofu, grilled seasonal vegetables, rice, and YumYum sauce

Beef Tenderloin Hibachi

Beef Tenderloin Hibachi

$33.00

with miso butter, served with grilled seasonal vegetables, rice, and YumYum sauce

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$15.00

stir fried udon noodles, zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, seasonal vegetables (add fried tofu, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp)

Kaiteki Noodles

$20.00

Maki

Asparagus Maki

$7.00

Avocado Maki

$7.00

Crab Maki

$7.00

Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Kampyo Maki

$5.00

Negi Hama Maki

$9.00

yellowtail, scallion

Radish Maki

$5.00

Salmon Maki

$9.00

Sweet Potato Maki

$5.00

Desserts

Ube Creme Brulee

Ube Creme Brulee

$9.00

cookie crumble, coconut cream, key lime

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$10.00

rotating flavors

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$11.00

creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, and an oat crust! Unfortunately during our take-out only due to Covid-9, this will NOT come with the lavender blueberry topping.

Beer

22oz Sapporo

22oz Sapporo

$5.00Out of stock

Japanese Lager. Clean and Refreshing.

12oz Long Drink

12oz Long Drink

$4.00

The Finnish Long Drink. Gin and Grapefruit.

12oz Kirin Ichiban

12oz Kirin Ichiban

$4.00

Japanese Lager.

16oz Blakes Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Rotating Cider from Blake's

12oz Sapporo

$4.00

Wine

Albertoni Merlot BTB

Albertoni Merlot BTB

$32.00

On the palate, its smooth but complex body brings forth flavors of plum and black cherry, followed by a soft, satisfying finish.

Albertoni Cabernet BTB

Albertoni Cabernet BTB

$32.00

On the palate, this wine has a jammy body with a hint of lightly toasted oak and licorice, followed by a soft, elegant finish

Albertoni Pinot Grigio BTB

Albertoni Pinot Grigio BTB

$32.00

Pinot Grigio is light, easy to drink and very refreshing!

Albertoni Chardonnay BTB

Albertoni Chardonnay BTB

$32.00

It delivers a rich, full-bodied, creamy savor that leads to its extraordinarily smooth finish.

Harken Chardonnay

$31.00

Oaky, Buttery, and Bold.

High Heaven Riesling

High Heaven Riesling

$32.00

Light, refreshing and drinkable. Crisp, balanced and clean flavors overtake the pure fruit aromas, with pink lady apple notes and a balanced acidity.

Hybrid Pinot Noir

Hybrid Pinot Noir

$28.00Out of stock

a velvety smooth, plump, pliant, softly delicious burgundian colored wine

Highlands 41 Cabernet

Highlands 41 Cabernet

$29.00

Experience the forces that shape the wine: warm days, cool nights, and limestone-rich soils. You are taken on a roller coaster of plum and cocoa the nose, followed by exciting flavors of black cherry, blackberry and a long smooth finish.

Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

soft, round, velvety tannins. aromas of violets, blackberry, blueberry. notes of pie spice, bramble.

Lola Chardonnay

$42.00

pale gold in color with flavors of tropical fruits and citrus, complimented by delicate floral aromas and a bright, crisp mouth-feel.

Vina Robles Cabernet

$42.00

Full-bodied with juicy dark fruits, dark chocolate, and textured chewy tannins

Colli Euganei Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Fresh, intense and aromatic, this straw colored wine with green nuances is dry but well balanced with a good intense flavor of powerful fruit.

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Expressive aromatics of dark lime, lemongrass, fresh cut rocket and sweet bay leaf combine with a succulent ripe citrus palate.

Poppy Reserve Pinot Noir

$56.00

distinctive aromas of raspberries, dried strawberries, backing spices and violets in a lovely coat of mocha, sweet vanilla and a splash of bacon fat resting on the plush, silky finish.

Barnard Griffin Port

$31.00

Sake

Blossom Of Peace

Blossom Of Peace

$32.00Out of stock

Aromas of almond and marzipan followed by plum, apricot, and cherry on the palate. The soft tartness and acidity balance the finish with a slightly sweet smoothness.

Snow Maiden

$32.00

Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body.

Living Jewel

Living Jewel

$32.00

Aromas of white grape, anise, and a hint of sweet rice. On the palate you will find citrus, white pepper, and fresh herbal notes with a long, clean finish.

Wandering Poet

Wandering Poet

$47.00

Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body. The lingering finish moves from juicy fruitiness to green, herbal notes making it a great food companion.

Divine Droplets

Divine Droplets

$82.00

Refreshing and pure with notes of pineapple, white peach, green apple, lily and a hint of white pepper

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

Website

Location

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

Gallery
Maru Sushi & Grill image
Maru Sushi & Grill image
Maru Sushi & Grill image

