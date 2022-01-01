Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo

2,680 Reviews

$$

427 E Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Order Again

Popular Items

Crouching Tiger
Cali
Crunchy Shrimp

Sharing Plates

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

tempura shrimp, japanese seven pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili sauce

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$15.00

crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips

Roasted Shishito Peppers

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00

sweet garlic sauce, lemon, furikake

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$10.00

deep fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce

Bulgogi Beef Sliders

Bulgogi Beef Sliders

$13.00

marinated and seared ribeye, shishito pepper relish, garlic mayo, sliced cucumber, pickled red cabbage, mixed greens, challah bun

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$9.00

sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

(vegetarian) steamed soybeans, kosher salt

Yellowtail Carpaccio

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$21.00Out of stock

yellowtail, serrano pepper, spicy scallion, micro greens, maru dressing, ponzu

Nigiri

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

two pieces per order

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

nama sake (two pieces per order)

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

ebi (two pieces per order)

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

shiro maguro (two pieces per order)

Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

hamachi (two pieces per order)

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

maguro (two pieces per order)

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

tako (two pieces per order)

Eel Nigiri

$9.00

unagi (two pieces per order)

Sashimi

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$20.00

yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore, chef garnish

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Sashimi

$10.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

Eel Sashimi

$18.00

Simple Rolls

Cali

Cali

$10.00

crab salad, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$11.00

cucumber, scallion

Crunchy Shrimp

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Philly

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Crunchy Crab

Crunchy Crab

$12.00

crabstick, avocado, seasoned crunchy flakes, grilled inari, rooster sauce, garlic eel sauce

Simply Green

Simply Green

$9.00

(vegetarian) avocado, kampyo, cucumber, mixed greens, maru dressing

Atlantic

Atlantic

$10.00

salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning

Flaming Crab

Flaming Crab

$9.00

crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce

Signature Rolls

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Soy Joy

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, masago, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, scallion, edamame, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce

Cosmo

Cosmo

$19.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion (tuna currently unavailable due to limited product)

Boogie Veggie

Boogie Veggie

$15.00

(vegetarian) avocado, asparagus, kampyo, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, maru dressing

Papa Crema

Papa Crema

$15.00

smoked salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, deep tried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce

Madagascar

Madagascar

$18.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil

Sexy Bacon

Sexy Bacon

$17.00

smoked bacon, crab stick, cucumber, asparagus, tempura crunch, soy paper, fantasy sauce, garlic eel sauce, creamy garlic sauce

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko

Nirvana

Nirvana

$15.00

tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion

Avatar (Crazy Fish)

Avatar (Crazy Fish)

$18.00

choice of salmon, yellowtail, or tuna, cucumber, avocado, thai chili sauce, scallion

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Twelve

$20.00

spicy salmon, crab salad, yellowtail, asparagus, red pepper, pickled daikon, gochujang, basil oil, honey wasabi aioli, bonito furikake, chef's salad

Archer

Archer

$16.00

tofu, mango, roasted red pepper, avocado, asparagus, green goddess dressing, chef’s salad

FEATURE - Salmon Lover's Dream

$22.00Out of stock

Add-on

Maru Fried Rice

Maru Fried Rice

$13.00

roasted purple cauliflower, sauteed shiitake mushroom, roasted pepper, scallion, egg, yumyum sauce

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

oven roasted brussels sprouts, pomegranate, sweet soy, shiitake mushroom powder

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, wakame, scallion

Neapolitan Potatoes

Neapolitan Potatoes

$9.00

fried fingerlings, shaved romano, honey garlic, green goddess dressing, maldon salt, lime juice

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, edamame, carrot, ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

White Rice

$4.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Bulgogi Beef

$14.00

Entree

Bulgogi Donburi

Bulgogi Donburi

$24.00

seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, yellow onion, carrot, scallion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed white rice

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

stir fried udon noodles, cauliflower, green beans, shiitake mushroom, (add fried tofu, chicken or shrimp)

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (New Recipe)

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (New Recipe)

$22.00

bone-in grilled chicken, grilled cipollini onion, ginger teriyaki glaze, burnt orange gastrique, micro greens

Grilled Tofu + Veggies

$18.00

brussels sprouts, cippolini onion, shiitake mushroom, purple cauliflower, tempura sweet potato, steamed rice

Beef Tenderloin and Veggies

$33.00

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$11.00

creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, an oat crust, lavender blueberry jam, shortbread cookie crumble

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$10.00

rich, dark chocolate with berries, almonds, raspberry sauce and a waffle crisp

Cocktails

Soju Lemonade

Soju Lemonade

$9.00

soju and house made lemonade muddled with fresh blackberries and basil (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Tokyo Mule

Tokyo Mule

$8.00

house infused cucumber sake, lime juice, ginger beer (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Maru G+T

Maru G+T

$10.00

roku gin, jack rudy tonic syrup, fresh basil, fresh rosemary, and soda water (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Zen Garden

Zen Garden

choice of tito's or beefeater, chambord, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and topped with soda water (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Red Wine

Keenan Merlot BTB

Keenan Merlot BTB

$92.00

napa valley, california | 2015 | intense aromas of black cherry, blackberry, and cassis with complex nuances of cocoa and coffee bean (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Hybrid BTB

Hybrid BTB

$34.00

lodi, california | 2017 | cranberry, vanilla, velvet mouthfeel (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

CDFL Chateauneuf du Pape Rogue BTB

CDFL Chateauneuf du Pape Rogue BTB

$82.00

france | 2016 | a fleshy, full-bodied wine with a juicy fruit profile but darker earth tones and dense, chalky tannins (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Terrazas Malbec BTB

Terrazas Malbec BTB

$34.00

mendoza, argentina | 2018 | fruity and fresh profile, aromas of plum and berries with hints of white pepper (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Vista Point Cabernet BTB

Vista Point Cabernet BTB

$10.00

napa valley, california (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Vista Point Merlot BTB

Vista Point Merlot BTB

$10.00

napa valley, california (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Emmolo Merlot BTB

Emmolo Merlot BTB

$68.00

napa valley, california | 2016 | rich, dark, and well balanced (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

White Wine

Materra Chardonnay BTB

Materra Chardonnay BTB

$65.00

napa valley, california | 2018 | buttery and complex flavors (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Shady Lane Riesling

Shady Lane Riesling

$40.00

sutton's bay, michigan | 2017 | semi-dry, hints of pinapple, white peach, and ginger (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Locatelli Pinot Grigio

Locatelli Pinot Grigio

$40.00

italy | 2018 | a soft, medium bodied wine with mineral and melon flavors (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Angeline Chard BTB

Angeline Chard BTB

$38.00

napa valley, california | 2018 | fresh notes of apple, pear, and tropical fruit with vanilla and baking spice with a light oak finish (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

BSF Riesling BTB

BSF Riesling BTB

$34.00

traverse city, michigan | 2019 | rich fruit flavors backed by crisp acidity and a firm, slaty edge, clean finish (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Red Car Chard BTB

Red Car Chard BTB

$72.00

sonoma coast, california | 2013 | flavors of meyer lemon, hazelnut, and honeysuckle | refreshing and pure (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Petit Chablis BTB

Petit Chablis BTB

$64.00

france | lively, pleasant and fragrant, it introduces us to lemon and lemongrass in a finely mineral universe, fresh and light (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Cantina Coli Prosecco BTB

Cantina Coli Prosecco BTB

$38.00

italy | 2019 | aromatic with hints of fruit, extra dry (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Seleni SB BTB

Seleni SB BTB

$42.00

marlborough, new zealand | 2019 | zesty and refreshing with flavors of ripe tropical fruit and gooseberry (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Klaus Lentsch Pinot Grigio BTB

Klaus Lentsch Pinot Grigio BTB

$38.00

italy | 2017 | slightly aromatic with floral notes, round on the palate with a chalky, dry acidity (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Domaine Zinck Riesling BTB

Domaine Zinck Riesling BTB

$42.00

france | 2016 | a mild, light bodied riesling with finishing note of lemon peel (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Sake

House Sake Lg

$9.00

(please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Cucumber Sake Lg

$10.00

our house sake infused with english cucumbers and served with a cucumber cup (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Snow Maiden BTB

Snow Maiden BTB

$46.00

junmai | juicy honeydew aromas with a bright, lively finish (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Living Jewel BTB

Living Jewel BTB

$46.00

junmai | citrus and asian pear aromas with a smooth finish (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Wandering Poet BTB

Wandering Poet BTB

$68.00

junmai ginjo | crisp, full and flavorful (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Yuki Nigori Strawberry 375ml

Yuki Nigori Strawberry 375ml

$15.00

flavored unfiltered sake

Beer

B22 Sapporo

B22 Sapporo

$8.00

japanese lager | 20.3 oz (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

B22 Asahi

B22 Asahi

$8.00

japanese lager | 21 oz (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

B12 Unity Vibrations

$10.00Out of stock

Gluten free! Vegan! An 8% lightly hopped kombucha beer with elderberry, whole blueberries, blackberries, and buckwheat.

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

San Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Barrett's ginger beer

House Green Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

Website

Location

427 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Directions

