- Home
- /
- Charlottesville
- /
- Korean
- /
- MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
No reviews yet
412 East Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Maru Fried Rice
Maru Style fried rice sauteed with vegetables and choice of Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Pork, BBQ Chicken, Organic Tofu, Kimchi or Vegetable with no protein choice, topped with a sunny side up egg.
Bibimbap
Bean Sprouts, Carmelized Onions, Bok Choy, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms, Zucchini and your choice of bulgogi beef 2$, seafood 4$, spicy pork, chicken or organic tofu, served on top of rice & topped with a sunny side up egg, spicy & sweet gochujang sauce - Gluten Free option available with Chicken or Tofu only
Dumplings
Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling
BAR
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Non-Alcoholic IPA
Locally brewed by Three Notch'd Brewing Co.
Maru Soda
Our delightful in House-made Sodas, Your Choice of Yuza, Lemon, Grapefruit, or Orange.
Maru's Homemade Sweet Tea
Our comforting in house-made sweet tea's are served HOT, Pick your flavor: Yuza, Lemon Honey, Ginger Honey, OR Grapefruit.
Tea
Served hot or cold with your choice of Black or Green tea.
San Pellegrino
Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Beer Bottles & Cans
Kloud Lager
Kloud beer is the kind that finds it mildly flavorsome with hints of hops and malts. It's lager-style brewing with high-quality hops is praiseworthy. ABV: 5%
40 Mile IPA
Three Notch'd Brewing Co.'s flagship West Coast IPA brewed exclusively with American hops ABV: 6.0% IBU: 40
Champion Shower Beer
Perfect for any relaxing occasion, this Bohemian Pilsner sings with fresh, clean maltiness and spicy flavor and aroma contributions from 100% traditional Czech Saaz hops. ABV: 4.5% IBU: 35
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Bold reputation. Soft disposition. Surprising Balance. Behold an iconic and unexpectedly complex porter that’s more than meets the eye. ABV: 5.5% BU: 30
Corona Extra
A favorite of those seeking flavorful light beer.
Sapporo Lager
Your choice of: a regular or large. A refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish.
Bold Rock IPA
Dry-Hopped primarily with Ekuanot Hops to impart a less bitter and hop-forward profile, IPA or India Pressed Apple blends the tartness of fresh-pressed apples with the slightly sweet hop notes of passion fruit, grapefruit, and citrus. ABV: 4.7%
King Of Clouds IPA
This exceptionally juicy India Pale Ale is hopped with Idaho 7, Columbus and Citra delivering a pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical IPA. ABV: 7.5%
Sake/Makeoli
Makeoli
Served by the Glass, 1/2 Bottle OR Bottle. Sparkling Rice Wine from Korea, made from a mixture of wheat and rice; sweet and milky with a clean and smooth taste. Very traditional! Low alcohol (3%), serve chilled, and gently shake before drinking for better taste and richer flavor
Icing
4.0% ABV. Sparkling makeoli is Korean style flavored roughly filtered sake. It tastes like sparkling soda with a creamy body in flavor of Grapefruit and White Grape
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo
Mild and dry in taste and with a fresh, fruity ginjo flavor and full body, this is a well-balanced sake with substantial character
Hakushika Chokara
Served Cold, this distinctly dry sake with a sharp and refreshing finish
Junsui Genshu
Served cold, this undiluted sake has a juicy boldness with a round and well balanced finish.
Snow Beauty
Served cold, this nigori sake has a traditional flavor velvety texture and a pleasant fragrance of freshly steamed rice and pairs well with spicy meals.
Kijuro
Served cold, his sake is made with a 25% blend of Ginjo sake and brewed with the famed "Miyamizu" water. Bold body, dry taste and refreshing flavor.Excellent for pairing with our BBQ plates and noodles.
FOOD
Appetizers
Chicken Skewers
Soy marinated chicken skewers cooked over open flame
Crispy Squid
Tempura fried squid with a homemade soy dipping sauce
Gang Jeong
Deep fried crispy boneless chicken(Dak) or TOFU glazed in a sticky, sweet and spicy sauce topped with melted cheese.
Dumplings
Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling
Kimchi Arancini
Panko breaded kimchi fried rice fried with mozzarella cheese inside and served with a homemade gochujang aioli
Kimchi Jeon
Crispy Korean pancake with sauteed kimchi and scallions
Maru Fries
Crispy potato fries tossed with Korean red pepper flakes and scallions served with a homemade gochujang aioli
Seafood Pajeon
Korean pancake sauteed with seafood medley and scallions
Nokdu Jeon
K.F.C
Chef Specialty
Galbi Plate
Beef short ribs in sweet soy marinade grilled with onion and asparagus (or king oyster mushroom) on sizzling iron skillet, served with rice and daily banchan
Bulgogi Beef Plate
Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in sweet soy and grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet served with rice, lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi)
BBQ Chicken Plate
Chicken breast marinated in sweet soy sauce, grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet, served with rice, lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi)
Bossam Plate
Slow braised pork belly in house-made soybean stock, served with rice, lettuce wrap, scallion salad, and radish kimchi and homemade ssam sauce.
Tofu Gang Jeong- Large
Pork Belly Plate
Sliced pork belly grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet, served with rice, lettuce wrap, ssam sauce and daily banchan.
Spicy Pork Plate
Thinly sliced pork marinated in savory and spicy gochujang sauce, cooked on an open flame and served on a sizzling skillet with lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce, rice and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi).
Spicy Chicken & Cheese Plate
Spicy and savory gochujang marinated chicken sauteed with rice cake, Korean sweet potato, cabbage, onions, topped with melted cheese & scallions on a sizzling iron plate, served with rice..
Entrees
Bibimbap
Bean Sprouts, Carmelized Onions, Bok Choy, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms, Zucchini and your choice of bulgogi beef 2$, seafood 4$, spicy pork, chicken or organic tofu, served on top of rice & topped with a sunny side up egg, spicy & sweet gochujang sauce - Gluten Free option available with Chicken or Tofu only
Maru Dupbap
Choice of protein stir-fried with mixed vegetables served over rice
Maru Fried Rice
Maru Style fried rice sauteed with vegetables and choice of Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Pork, BBQ Chicken, Organic Tofu, Kimchi or Vegetable with no protein choice, topped with a sunny side up egg.
Maru Kimchi Fried Rice
Udon Bokkeum
Udon noodles stir-fried zucchini, onions, carrots, mushrooms, peppers, cabbage with your choice of seafood medley +4$, bulgogi beef +2$ , spicy pork, bbq chicken or organic tofu
Stew & Soup
Budae Jjigae
Spicy "korean army stew" made with beef sausage, spam, vegetables and ramen noodles topped with cheese in a refreshing kimchi broth, served with rice and daily banchan.
Bulgogi Stew
Marinated thin sliced ribeye beef, cabbage, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, jalapenos, rice cakes and glass noodles in a sweet soy sauce broth topped with enoki mushrooms, served with rice and daily banchan.
Deonjang Jjigae
Traditionally fermented soybean paste stew with organic tofu and vegetables with choice of style served with rice and daily banchan. Gluten-free.
Kimchi Jjigae
Sauteed kimchi stew cooked with tofu and vegetables in homemade vegetable stock, served with rice and daily banchan. Gluten-free.
Soondubu Jjigae
Soft tofu stew in a spicy house-made vegetable broth with choice of meat served with rice and daily banchan. Spicy and Gluten-free.
Tteokbokki
Spicy Korean rice cake sauteed with fish cakes, hard boiled egg, and vegetables in a sweet and spicy house gochujang sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and green onion. (Cannot be made less spicy)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
412 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902