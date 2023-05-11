Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

412 East Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Popular Items

Maru Fried Rice

$14.00

Maru Style fried rice sauteed with vegetables and choice of Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Pork, BBQ Chicken, Organic Tofu, Kimchi or Vegetable with no protein choice, topped with a sunny side up egg.

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$14.00

Bean Sprouts, Carmelized Onions, Bok Choy, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms, Zucchini and your choice of bulgogi beef 2$, seafood 4$, spicy pork, chicken or organic tofu, served on top of rice & topped with a sunny side up egg, spicy & sweet gochujang sauce - Gluten Free option available with Chicken or Tofu only

Dumplings

Dumplings

$7.00

Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling

BAR

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic IPA

$6.00

Locally brewed by Three Notch'd Brewing Co.

Maru Soda

Maru Soda

$5.00

Our delightful in House-made Sodas, Your Choice of Yuza, Lemon, Grapefruit, or Orange.

Maru's Homemade Sweet Tea

Maru's Homemade Sweet Tea

$5.00

Our comforting in house-made sweet tea's are served HOT, Pick your flavor: Yuza, Lemon Honey, Ginger Honey, OR Grapefruit.

Tea

$3.00

Served hot or cold with your choice of Black or Green tea.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Beer Bottles & Cans

Kloud Lager

Kloud Lager

$6.00+

Kloud beer is the kind that finds it mildly flavorsome with hints of hops and malts. It's lager-style brewing with high-quality hops is praiseworthy. ABV: 5%

40 Mile IPA

40 Mile IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Three Notch'd Brewing Co.'s flagship West Coast IPA brewed exclusively with American hops ABV: 6.0% IBU: 40

Champion Shower Beer

Champion Shower Beer

$6.00

Perfect for any relaxing occasion, this Bohemian Pilsner sings with fresh, clean maltiness and spicy flavor and aroma contributions from 100% traditional Czech Saaz hops. ABV: 4.5% IBU: 35

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Bold reputation. Soft disposition. Surprising Balance. Behold an iconic and unexpectedly complex porter that’s more than meets the eye. ABV: 5.5% BU: 30

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.00

A favorite of those seeking flavorful light beer.

Sapporo Lager

Sapporo Lager

$7.00+

Your choice of: a regular or large. A refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish.

Bold Rock IPA

Bold Rock IPA

$6.00

Dry-Hopped primarily with Ekuanot Hops to impart a less bitter and hop-forward profile, IPA or India Pressed Apple blends the tartness of fresh-pressed apples with the slightly sweet hop notes of passion fruit, grapefruit, and citrus. ABV: 4.7%

King Of Clouds IPA

$9.00

This exceptionally juicy India Pale Ale is hopped with Idaho 7, Columbus and Citra delivering a pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical IPA. ABV: 7.5%

Sake/Makeoli

Makeoli

Makeoli

$14.00+

Served by the Glass, 1/2 Bottle OR Bottle. Sparkling Rice Wine from Korea, made from a mixture of wheat and rice; sweet and milky with a clean and smooth taste. Very traditional! Low alcohol (3%), serve chilled, and gently shake before drinking for better taste and richer flavor

Icing

$8.00

4.0% ABV. Sparkling makeoli is Korean style flavored roughly filtered sake. It tastes like sparkling soda with a creamy body in flavor of Grapefruit and White Grape

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$22.00

Mild and dry in taste and with a fresh, fruity ginjo flavor and full body, this is a well-balanced sake with substantial character

Hakushika Chokara

Hakushika Chokara

$22.00

Served Cold, this distinctly dry sake with a sharp and refreshing finish

Junsui Genshu

Junsui Genshu

$22.00

Served cold, this undiluted sake has a juicy boldness with a round and well balanced finish.

Snow Beauty

Snow Beauty

$22.00

Served cold, this nigori sake has a traditional flavor velvety texture and a pleasant fragrance of freshly steamed rice and pairs well with spicy meals.

Kijuro

Kijuro

$22.00

Served cold, his sake is made with a 25% blend of Ginjo sake and brewed with the famed "Miyamizu" water. Bold body, dry taste and refreshing flavor.Excellent for pairing with our BBQ plates and noodles.

FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$9.00

Soy marinated chicken skewers cooked over open flame

Crispy Squid

Crispy Squid

$10.00Out of stock

Tempura fried squid with a homemade soy dipping sauce

Gang Jeong

Gang Jeong

$14.00+Out of stock

Deep fried crispy boneless chicken(Dak) or TOFU glazed in a sticky, sweet and spicy sauce topped with melted cheese.

Dumplings

Dumplings

$7.00

Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling

Kimchi Arancini

Kimchi Arancini

$10.00Out of stock

Panko breaded kimchi fried rice fried with mozzarella cheese inside and served with a homemade gochujang aioli

Kimchi Jeon

$8.00

Crispy Korean pancake with sauteed kimchi and scallions

Maru Fries

$5.00

Crispy potato fries tossed with Korean red pepper flakes and scallions served with a homemade gochujang aioli

Seafood Pajeon

Seafood Pajeon

$10.00

Korean pancake sauteed with seafood medley and scallions

Nokdu Jeon

Nokdu Jeon

$10.00Out of stock

K.F.C

Double fried crispy jumbo size chicken wings, your choice of: Traditional Sauce, Soy Garlic & Spicy Gochu
6 Wings

6 Wings

$12.00
12 Wings

12 Wings

$23.00
18 Wings

18 Wings

$32.00

Chef Specialty

Galbi Plate

Galbi Plate

$30.00

Beef short ribs in sweet soy marinade grilled with onion and asparagus (or king oyster mushroom) on sizzling iron skillet, served with rice and daily banchan

Bulgogi Beef Plate

Bulgogi Beef Plate

$22.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in sweet soy and grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet served with rice, lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi)

BBQ Chicken Plate

BBQ Chicken Plate

$19.00

Chicken breast marinated in sweet soy sauce, grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet, served with rice, lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi)

Bossam Plate

Bossam Plate

$20.00

Slow braised pork belly in house-made soybean stock, served with rice, lettuce wrap, scallion salad, and radish kimchi and homemade ssam sauce.

Tofu Gang Jeong- Large

$19.00
Pork Belly Plate

Pork Belly Plate

$20.00

Sliced pork belly grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet, served with rice, lettuce wrap, ssam sauce and daily banchan.

Spicy Pork Plate

Spicy Pork Plate

$20.00

Thinly sliced pork marinated in savory and spicy gochujang sauce, cooked on an open flame and served on a sizzling skillet with lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce, rice and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi).

Spicy Chicken & Cheese Plate

Spicy Chicken & Cheese Plate

$22.00

Spicy and savory gochujang marinated chicken sauteed with rice cake, Korean sweet potato, cabbage, onions, topped with melted cheese & scallions on a sizzling iron plate, served with rice..

Entrees

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$14.00

Bean Sprouts, Carmelized Onions, Bok Choy, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms, Zucchini and your choice of bulgogi beef 2$, seafood 4$, spicy pork, chicken or organic tofu, served on top of rice & topped with a sunny side up egg, spicy & sweet gochujang sauce - Gluten Free option available with Chicken or Tofu only

Maru Dupbap

Maru Dupbap

$14.00

Choice of protein stir-fried with mixed vegetables served over rice

Maru Fried Rice

$14.00

Maru Style fried rice sauteed with vegetables and choice of Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Pork, BBQ Chicken, Organic Tofu, Kimchi or Vegetable with no protein choice, topped with a sunny side up egg.

Maru Kimchi Fried Rice

Maru Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00
Udon Bokkeum

Udon Bokkeum

$14.00

Udon noodles stir-fried zucchini, onions, carrots, mushrooms, peppers, cabbage with your choice of seafood medley +4$, bulgogi beef +2$ , spicy pork, bbq chicken or organic tofu

Stew & Soup

Budae Jjigae

Budae Jjigae

$18.00

Spicy "korean army stew" made with beef sausage, spam, vegetables and ramen noodles topped with cheese in a refreshing kimchi broth, served with rice and daily banchan.

Bulgogi Stew

Bulgogi Stew

$18.00

Marinated thin sliced ribeye beef, cabbage, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, jalapenos, rice cakes and glass noodles in a sweet soy sauce broth topped with enoki mushrooms, served with rice and daily banchan.

Deonjang Jjigae

Deonjang Jjigae

$15.00

Traditionally fermented soybean paste stew with organic tofu and vegetables with choice of style served with rice and daily banchan. Gluten-free.

Kimchi Jjigae

Kimchi Jjigae

$15.00

Sauteed kimchi stew cooked with tofu and vegetables in homemade vegetable stock, served with rice and daily banchan. Gluten-free.

Soondubu Jjigae

Soondubu Jjigae

$15.00

Soft tofu stew in a spicy house-made vegetable broth with choice of meat served with rice and daily banchan. Spicy and Gluten-free.

Tteokbokki

Tteokbokki

$14.00

Spicy Korean rice cake sauteed with fish cakes, hard boiled egg, and vegetables in a sweet and spicy house gochujang sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and green onion. (Cannot be made less spicy)

Sides

Banchan

Banchan

$4.00

Changes daily speak with your server.

Rice Bowl

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.50+

Gochujang Aioli

$2.00

Gochujang

$0.50

Pickled Radish

$1.75+

Fried Egg

$1.50
Aspragus

Aspragus

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

412 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

