Marufuku Ramen - Cupertino

No reviews yet

19772 Stevens Creek Blvd

Cupertino, CA 95014

Ramen

Hakata Tonkotsu

Hakata Tonkotsu

$16.00

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

$20.00

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan

$16.00

Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chicken Paitan DX

Chicken Paitan DX

$21.50Out of stock

5Chicken Ramen with Rich White “Paitan” Broth Regular toppings (chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) & grilled chicken leg on a sizzling plate, sweet corn, and nori seaweed*. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Spicy TanTan

Spicy TanTan

$17.50

Spicy Ramen with Creamy Chicken Paitan Broth Topped with Chili-flavored Ground Chicken Tantan chicken(spicy ground chicken), bean sprouts, green onions, one boiled egg, and spring mix.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$16.50

Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

$1.75

KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

$1.75

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

$7.50

Hakata Style Rich Pork Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

$7.50

Rich White “Paitan” Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

$8.00

Creamy Vegetable Broth

Small Bites

**Gyoza 7pc**

**Gyoza 7pc**

$7.00

Pan-fried pot stickers

**Edamame**

**Edamame**

$4.50

Green Soybeens

**Chicken Karaage**

**Chicken Karaage**

$8.50

Japanese style fried chicken

**Takoyaki 5pc**

**Takoyaki 5pc**

$7.00

Octopus balls (5pcs)

**Ika Karaage**

**Ika Karaage**

$11.00

Fried squid legs

**Fried Shishito**

**Fried Shishito**

$7.00

Fried shishito pepper

**Marufuku Bites**

**Marufuku Bites**

$9.00+

Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu

**Large Salad**

**Large Salad**

$11.00

Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor

**Small Salad**

$7.50

Rice Bowl

Kakuni Bowl

Kakuni Bowl

$7.00

Braised Thick Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

Mentaiko Bowl

Mentaiko Bowl

$6.00

Spicy Seasoned Cod Roe Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed, kaiware sprout and nori seaweed*

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$7.00

Chopped Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

Karaage Bowl

$7.00
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Soft Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
Kimino Yuzu

Kimino Yuzu

$5.50

Made with handpicked Yuzu from Shikoku island and mountain water

Kimino Mikan

Kimino Mikan

$5.50

Mikan mandarins handpicked in the Ehime prefecture on Shikoku island – sugar cane

Kimino Ringo

Kimino Ringo

$5.50

Fuji Ringo apples hand picked in the Aomori region – whole pressed with mountain water

Beers

Asahi ( Small Bottle )

$6.00

Pale golden yellow in color, Asahi Super dry is light beer with a grainy/fruity nose. It is light-bodied with a clean dry finish. This brew is very easy to drink.

Hitachino "Bergian White Ale"

$10.00

Hitachino "Dai Dai"

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Location

19772 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

Directions

