Marufuku Ramen - Frisco

review star

No reviews yet

9292 Warren Pkwy suite 370

Frisco, TX 75035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Tonkotsu
Chicken Paitan
Hakata Tonkotsu DX

Ramen

Hakata Tonkotsu

Hakata Tonkotsu

$15.00

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

$18.00

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan

$15.00

Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chicken Paitan DX ( Limited 15 order)

Chicken Paitan DX ( Limited 15 order)

$18.00Out of stock

5Chicken Ramen with Rich White “Paitan” Broth Regular toppings (chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) & grilled chicken leg on a sizzling plate, sweet corn, and nori seaweed*. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

$2.50

KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

$2.50

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

$6.50

Hakata Style Rich Pork Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

$6.50

Rich White “Paitan” Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

$6.50

Creamy Vegetable Broth

Small Bites

**Gyoza 7pc**

**Gyoza 7pc**

$7.00

Pan-fried pot stickers

**Edamame**

**Edamame**

$4.50

Green Soybeens

**Chicken Karaage**

**Chicken Karaage**

$8.50

Japanese style fried chicken

**Takoyaki 5pc**

**Takoyaki 5pc**

$7.00

Octopus balls (5pcs)

**Ika karaage**

**Ika karaage**

$11.00

Fried squid legs

**Fried Shishito**

**Fried Shishito**

$7.00

Fried shishito pepper

**Marufuku Bites**

**Marufuku Bites**

$9.00+

Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu

**Large Salad**

**Large Salad**

$11.00

Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor

**Small Salad**

$7.50

Rice Bowl

Kakuni Bowl

Kakuni Bowl

$7.00

Braised Thick Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

Mentaiko Bowl

Mentaiko Bowl

$6.00

Spicy Seasoned Cod Roe Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed, kaiware sprout and nori seaweed*

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$7.00

Chopped Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

Karaage Bowl

$7.00
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Soft Drink

Ramune

Ramune

$3.50
Calpico

Calpico

$3.00

Kimino YUZU

$5.50

Kimino RINGO

$5.50

S. Pellegrino Sparkling water

$4.00

Bttle Water

$2.00

Wine

Cabernet (Bottle)

$25.00

Pinot (Bottle)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Marufuku proudly serves the authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen — featuring milky and umami rich broth made from boiling pork bones for long hours, an ultra-thin artisanal noodles that match perfectly with the broth, and Cha-shu made from specially selected pork. Rich white chicken paitan ramen with chicken Cha-shu is also featured on the menu along with variety of mini-sized rice bowls, izakaya-style appetizers, and premium beer & sake.

Location

9292 Warren Pkwy suite 370, Frisco, TX 75035

Directions

