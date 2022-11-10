Marufuku Ramen - Frisco
Marufuku proudly serves the authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen — featuring milky and umami rich broth made from boiling pork bones for long hours, an ultra-thin artisanal noodles that match perfectly with the broth, and Cha-shu made from specially selected pork. Rich white chicken paitan ramen with chicken Cha-shu is also featured on the menu along with variety of mini-sized rice bowls, izakaya-style appetizers, and premium beer & sake.
9292 Warren Pkwy suite 370, Frisco, TX 75035
