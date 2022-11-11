Marvel's Restaurant imageView gallery
Salad
American
Chicken

Marvel's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

495 Second St

Ayden, NC 28513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Ayden Apple Bomb Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

deep fried mozzarella served with marinara

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.75

our fries topped with cheese & bacon

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.25

fried dill pickles served with ranch

Stacked Nachos

Stacked Nachos

$9.75

tortilla chips stacked with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos served with sour cream and salsa

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

battered mushroom caps fried golden served with parmesan peppercorn dip

Wings

Wings

$7.25+
Boneless Chicken Bites

Boneless Chicken Bites

$6.75+Out of stock
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

four chicken tenders served with a side

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.75

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles on a brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$9.75

sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese on a brioche bun

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$10.75

cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, bbq sauce, onion rings

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$10.50

bacon, jalapeno, & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Pimento Burger

Pimento Burger

$10.75

our house made pimento cheese, bacon, pickles, & slice tomato on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.00

sautéed onions, swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on toasted swirl rye bread

Pitt Co BBQ Burger

Pitt Co BBQ Burger

$10.75Out of stock

pork bbq, bacon, cheddar cheese, & bbq sauce on a brioche bun

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, & bleu cheese on a brioche bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

american cheese, ketchup, mustard, & pickles on a brioche bun

Beer Cheese Bacon Burger

Beer Cheese Bacon Burger

$10.75

Beer Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion on a Brioche Bun

Sandwiches

Ayden Apple Bomb Sandwich

Ayden Apple Bomb Sandwich

$9.00

warm turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato mayo, & apple butter on toasted sourdough bread

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$10.25

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing on toasted swirl rye bread

Marvel's Club Sandwich

Marvel's Club Sandwich

$10.25

ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheeses, & mayo on 3 pieces of toasted white bread

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$9.25

tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, & provolone cheese on toasted swirl rye bread

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.25

steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo, & white american cheese on a hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.25

chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo, & white american cheese on a hoagie roll

PepperJack Philly

PepperJack Philly

$10.25

steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, mayo, & pepperjack cheese on a hoagie roll

PepperJack Chicken Philly

PepperJack Chicken Philly

$10.25

chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, mayo, & pepperjack cheese on a hoagie roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a brioche bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

chicken salad, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.75

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Cheeseburger Wrap

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.75

ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & raw onion, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.25

chicken salad, lettuce, & tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla

Greek Chicken Wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.25

tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, & provolone cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Crispy Tender Wrap

Crispy Tender Wrap

$9.75

chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.00

grilled chicken, spring mix, tomato, avocado, red onions, & honey mustard in a flour tortilla

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucmber, & croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.25

spring mix, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomato, & avocado

Pecan Berry Salad

Pecan Berry Salad

$9.25

spring mix, pecans, strawberries, craisins & feta cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.25

spring mix, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, & croutons

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.25

spring mix, fried chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, & croutons

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, tortilla chips, cheddar, & mozzarella cheese

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.25

spring mix, corn, black beans, tomatoes, onions, spicy grilled chicken mozzarella, & cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, pickled beets, feta cheese, & pepperoncini

Quesadillas

Philly Steak Quesadilla

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$10.25

onions, mushrooms, green peppers, steak, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.25

onions, tomatoes, green peppers, grilled chicken, mozzarella, & cheddar cheese

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$10.00

crispy chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, & cheddar cheese

Taco Quesadilla

Taco Quesadilla

$10.00

ground beef taco, mozzarella, & cheddar cheese with lettuce, & tomato on the side

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$10.25

corn, black beans, tomatoes, onions, spicy grilled chicken mozzarella, & cheddar cheese

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers mozzarella, & cheddar cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

just mozzarella, & cheddar cheese

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.25
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.75

Waffle Fries

$5.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.75
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.50
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$4.75
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.25
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Taco Sauce

$0.50

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.50

Apple Butter

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Mustard

Ketchup

Mayo

Dessert

Assorted Brownie

$1.50
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

$3.99
Red Velvet Layer Cake

Red Velvet Layer Cake

$3.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Half & Half Tea

Half & Half Tea

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Coca-cola

Coca-cola

$2.00
Cherry Coca-cola

Cherry Coca-cola

$2.00
Diet Coca-cola

Diet Coca-cola

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00
Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar

Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.00
Peace Tea- Just Peachy

Peace Tea- Just Peachy

$2.25
Peace Tea- Razzleberry

Peace Tea- Razzleberry

$2.25
Peace Tea- Caddy Shack

Peace Tea- Caddy Shack

$2.25
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00
Big Berry Blast Tum-e Yummies

Big Berry Blast Tum-e Yummies

$1.25Out of stock
Fruit Punch Party Tum-e Yummies

Fruit Punch Party Tum-e Yummies

$1.25Out of stock

Powerade

$2.25Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Marvel's is located in the heart of downtown Ayden. It's here, where you will find a warm smile, great service, & fantastic food personalized to fit your taste. Our menu has been created with you, our customer, in mind. Its simple after all... All anyone wants is to be full & happy. Marvel's takes that simple idea & raises it to a higher level by using the freshest breads, meats, cheeses, & spreads to craft our plates so good, we know you will be coming back again & we will be waiting for you with a smile.

Location

495 Second St, Ayden, NC 28513

Directions

Gallery
Marvel's Restaurant image
Marvel's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mad Hatter - Kinston
orange starNo Reviews
212 North Street Kinston, NC 28501
View restaurantnext
Vine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd New Bern, NC 28562
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Greenville
orange star4.2 • 610
1400 Charles Blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ayden
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston