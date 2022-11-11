Marvel's Restaurant

Restaurant info

Marvel's is located in the heart of downtown Ayden. It's here, where you will find a warm smile, great service, & fantastic food personalized to fit your taste. Our menu has been created with you, our customer, in mind. Its simple after all... All anyone wants is to be full & happy. Marvel's takes that simple idea & raises it to a higher level by using the freshest breads, meats, cheeses, & spreads to craft our plates so good, we know you will be coming back again & we will be waiting for you with a smile.