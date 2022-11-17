Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marvins

review star

No reviews yet

460 s front st

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Potatoes
Chicken & Waffles
Eggs

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Chef's French Toast

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Marvin's Pancakes

$14.00

B.E.L.T.

$15.00

Special Lamb Chops and Eggs

$25.00

Steak & Egg Special

$15.00

Al A Carte

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Crispy Potatoes

$4.00

Eggs

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Catfish

$7.00

Toast

$4.00

Tequila

Casamigos Repo

$300.00

Lobo Repo

$250.00

Lobo Anejo

$325.00

Patron Blanco

$250.00

Patron Repo

$325.00

Clase Azul

$400.00

1942

$400.00

Espolon Blanco

$150.00

Espolon Repo

$175.00

Vodka

Titos

$200.00

Floli

$225.00

Champange

Moet

$200.00

Clicquot

$225.00

Soda

Black Cherry

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Pop

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

Fiji

$4.00

Essentia

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Apple Pie Margarita

$11.00

Pomegranate Cosmo

$12.00

Caramel Apple Crush

$13.00

Autumn Rum Punch

$12.00

Vanilla Spice Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cocktails

Manhattan

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Standard Margarita

$10.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$25.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Floh

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Lobos Reposado

$16.00

Lobos Anejo

$18.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Clase Azule

$30.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

1800 Tequila Reposado

$8.00

Remy

$12.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Corona

$4.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Teremana

$16.00

Bombay

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Beer/Spritzers

High Noon

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Stella

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Kit

$30.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Rosé Paloma

$12.00

Bellini

$10.00

Vanilla Cold Brew Martini

$13.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Floh

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Lobos Reposado

$16.00

Lobos Anejo

$18.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Clase Azule

$30.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

1800 Tequila Reposado

$8.00

Remy

$12.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

El jimador

$7.00

Teremana

$16.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Jack Daniels

Beer/Spritzers

High Noon

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Stella

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Wine

Merlot

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Appetizers

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Marvin’s Wings

$12.00

Entrée

Marvin’s Pasta

$13.00

Yard Bird

$13.00

Lamb Chops

$20.00

Dessert

C.C.C.

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

460 s front st, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

