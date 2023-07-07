Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Marvins at Widewaters

1 Review

$$

767 Market St

Lockport, NY 14094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Milkshake - Large - Vanilla

$4.75

Family sized Straight Cut Fry

$5.75

Scapelittis Italian sausage link

$6.50


Curbside Pick-Up (Online Ordering)

CALL US AT (716) 716-438-7201 WHEN YOU ARRIVE.
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!

CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP!

CALL US AT (716) 716-438-7201 WHEN YOU ARRIVE.

Sandwiches + Mains

Black Bean Burger

$7.00

Black Bean Burger (Black bean burger, lettuce, tomato on a bun)

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger (Fresh beef patty, lettuce, tomato, Marvins sauce, American cheese)

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich (Kaiser bun, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato)

Coney Island Dog - Red

$5.25

Coney Island Dog - Red (Sahlen's Red Hot with House Coney Sauce, chopped onion, mustard)

Coney Island Dog - White

$5.25

Coney Island Dog - White (Zweigle's White Hot with House Coney Sauce, chopped onion, mustard)

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Grilled Cheese (2 slices of Texas Toast, American Cheese)

Hamburger

$5.50

Hamburger (Fresh beef patty, lettuce, tomato, Marvins sauce)

Sahlen's Red Hot

$3.25

Sahlen's Red Hot

Scapelliti's Italian Sausage Melt

$7.50

Scapelliti's Italian Sausage Melt (2 slices of Texas Toast, Scapelliti's mild italian sausage patty, sauteed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese)

Zweigle's White Hot

$3.50

Zweigle's White Hot

Scapelittis Italian sausage link

$6.50

Giant German Pretzel

$5.00

Nachos n cheese

$5.25

Nachos n Cheese w Jalapenos

$5.75

Sides + Extras

Curly Fries - Regular

$4.00

Fresh Cut Curly Fries

Fresh Cut Fries - Regular

$4.00

Fresh Cut Fries

Onion Rings - Regular

$4.75Out of stock

Onion Rings

$ Bacon

$1.00

Bacon (Thick cut bacon slice)

$ Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Sauce (Cheddar)

$ Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce (Frank's Original Sweet Chili Sauce)

$ Marvins Sauce

$0.75

Marvins Sauce

$ Coney Sauce - 2 oz.

$1.75

Coney Sauce - 2oz. (Homemade traditional Coney Sauce)

Sauerkraut

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Quart of Coney Sauce

$11.25

Family size Curley Fry

$5.75

Family sized Straight Cut Fry

$5.75

Beverages

Arnold Palmer Lemonade Iced tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer (20 oz.)

Coke

$2.75

Coke (20 oz.)

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke (20 oz.)

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Fanta Orange (20 oz.)

Loganberry

$2.75

Loganberry (20 oz.)

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade (20 oz.)

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Mr. Pibb (20 oz.)

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite (20 oz.)

Bottle of Root Beer

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

Coffee

$2.00

Milkshake - Regular - Vanilla

$4.00

Milkshake - Large - Vanilla

$4.75

Milkshake - Regular - Chocolate

$4.00

Milkshake - Large - Chocolate

$4.75

Milkshake - Regular - Strawberry

$4.00

Milkshake - Large - Strawberry

$4.75

Root Beer Float - Large

$4.75

Specials

Bologna & Onion Melt

$6.50

Hot Ham N Cheese

$5.50

Chicken fajita quesadilla

$6.99

Patty Melt

$5.99

Stuffed Banana Pepper Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken cordon bleu bomber

$7.50

Jalepano Cheddar Dog

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy a Coney and some curly fries in our 50's style dining room or outside on our extensive grounds. Walk the nature trail, play some yard games, or just relax with an ice cream cone while the kids play on our playground!

Website

Location

767 Market St, Lockport, NY 14094

Directions

Gallery
Marvins at Widewaters image
Marvins at Widewaters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ziggy's Taco and Sub - Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
3975 Main Street Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
orange star4.5 • 68
346 Connecticut Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Resurgence Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 5
55 Chicago St Buffalo, NY 14204
View restaurantnext
Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant -
orange star4.2 • 978
1227 Gilmore Rd Corfu, NY 14036
View restaurantnext
Chris NY Sandwich Co
orange star5.0 • 54
395 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Dandelions Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1340 N Forest Rd Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lockport

New York Beer Project - Lockport
orange star4.3 • 1,690
6933 S. Transit Rd. Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Davison Road Inn
orange star4.4 • 774
383 Davison Rd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out
orange star4.5 • 507
6100 Fisk Rd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Craft Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 176
6612 Campbell Blvd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Wagner's Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 138
246 Park Ave Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lockport
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston