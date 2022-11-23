Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Marvin's Food & Fuel

170 Reviews

$$

954 w Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Located in the heart of the Fulton Market District, situated on the invigorating intersection of Fulton and Morgan street, Marvin's Food & Fuel is your neighborhood eatery crafted for the hard workers and hard players of Chicago. Inclusivity and hospitality create the backbone of our corner establishment—opening our great garage doors to everyone looking for outstanding service, affordability, and comfort. Since the early 1960's our corner has held a local neighborhood spot, where all are welcome. We are your all day spot for food, fuel, and familiarity—Open Early 'Til Late.

