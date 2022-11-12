Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marx Barbecue & Catering

14 Reviews

$$

3119 W Maryland St

Evansville, IN 47720

Soak Sandwich
Pulled Pork Plate
Whole Pie

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey Sandwich

$5.50

Ham Sandwich

$4.50

Soak Sandwich

$3.50

Ham Salad Sandwich

$3.20

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$3.20Out of stock

Bologna Sanwich

$3.20Out of stock

Plates

Pork Plate

$10.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$10.95

3/4 lb. Rib Plate

$12.75

1 lb. Rib Plate

$13.95

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.95

1/4 Chicken Plate

$10.00

Combo Plate

$13.95

Ham Plate

$10.95

Turkey Plate

$11.95

2 Grenade Plate

$10.25

Sides

American Potato Salad

$1.95+

German Potato Salad

$1.95+

Macaroni Salad

$1.95+

Cream Slaw

$1.95+

Sweet-sour Slaw

$1.95+

Baked Beans

$1.95+

Pasta Salad

$1.95+

Bean Salad

$1.95+

Soups

Single Serving

$3.50

Quart Soup

$8.95

Gallon Soup

$32.95

All gallons are frozen

Dessert

Piece Pie

$2.78

Whole Pie

$13.95

Valentine

$4.00Out of stock

Meat

Turkey lb.

$10.95

Deli meat

Ham lb.

$9.95

Deli meat

Pork lb.

$9.95

COLD Deli meat. It does not come with sauce.

Ribs lb.

$9.95

1/4 Chicken

$5.50

1/2 Chicken

$10.00

Pork

$6.95+

Comes with sauce.

Chicken

$10.95+

Soak Meat

$6.95+

Pork Grenade

$2.75

Cheese

American

$7.95

Swiss

$7.95

Cheddar

$7.95

Colby

$7.95

Colby-Jack

$7.95

Pepper Jack

$7.95

Sauce

Single of Sauce

$0.50

18 oz. Sweet & Sassy Sauce

$4.95

1 gal. Sweet & Sassy Sauce

$16.95

32 oz. Original Sauce

$5.50

1 gal. Original Sauce

$16.95

Fountain

Small Fountain

$1.49

Large Fountain

$1.89

20 oz

Coke

$1.85

Coke Zero

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Cherry Coke

$1.85

Cherry Vanilla Coke

$1.85

Vanilla Coke

$1.85

Ski

$1.85

Diet Ski

$1.85Out of stock

Pibb Xtra

$1.85

Double Cola

$1.85

Sprite

$1.85

Barq’s Root Beer

$1.85

Tea

Small Unsweet Tea

$1.39

Large Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Sweet Tea

Small Sweet Tea

$1.39

Large Sweet Tea

$1.79

Other

Body Armor Blackout Berry

$1.99Out of stock

Body Armor Orange Mango

$1.99

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.49

Powerade Berry Blast

$1.99

Powerade Fruit Punch

$1.99

Powerade Grape

$1.99

Powerade Orange

$1.99

Red Bull 12 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Red Bull Beach Breeze 12 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Red Bull Peach 12 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Red Bull Yellow 12 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple Apple

$1.99

Can

Ski

$0.75

Diet Ski

$0.75Out of stock

Double Cola

$0.75

2 Liter

2 Liter Ski

$2.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

3119 W Maryland St, Evansville, IN 47720

