Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse

642 Reviews

$$

1107 Broadway St

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Smoked Wings
Brisket Wontons
Carolina Nachos

N/A Drinks

Water

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Lil Piggy Drink

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Cold Brew Can

$6.00

Turley Temple

$2.50

Ala Carte Meats

5oz Sliced Brisket

$12.00

5oz Burnt Ends

$13.00

5oz Hand Carved Turkey

$6.00

5oz Smoked Chicken

$5.00

5oz Grilled Chicken

$5.00

6oz Grilled Salmon

$7.00

6oz Smoked Salmon

$7.00

5oz Pulled Pork

$6.00

Small Plates

Poblano Corn Bread

$9.00

Brisket Wontons

$10.00

Carolina Nachos

$13.50

Pueblo Fries

$13.50

Crispy Sprouts

$11.00
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$13.50+

Fritters

$9.00

BBQ Tater Skin

$11.00

Chips And Queso

$6.00

Feature App

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Plates

Feature Sammy

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.25

Brisket Quesadilla

$18.25

BBQ Piggy

$13.25

Brisket Sammy

$15.25

Prime Rib Sammy

$16.50

The Yardbird

$12.50

Smkd Salmon Sammy

$14.25

Smkd Turkey Sammy

$13.50

Smkd Chz Steak Sammy

$16.50

1/2 Smkd Chicken

$16.50

Smkd Pork Steak

$20.00

Smoked Trinity

$18.00

1/2 Slab RIbs

$19.50

Full Slab Ribs

$29.50Out of stock

Large Plates

Hoisin Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Korean BBQ Chicken Skewers

$13.50

Lil' Cluckers

$15.50

Hot Chicken Sammy

$15.50

MJ Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Brisket Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Hot Chicken Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Feature Entree

$15.00Out of stock

Craft @F Burgers

Feature Burger

$14.50Out of stock

MJ Burger

$15.00

Lil' Miss Sunshine Burger

$14.00

Plain Jane Burger

$13.25

BLT

$14.00

Greens

House Salad

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Becking Feature

$15.00

Ala Carte Sides

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

1/2 House Salad

$6.50

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Cup CO Chili

$7.00

Battered Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Pit Beans

$4.00

6oz Zucchini Pickles

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Creamy Slaw

$3.00

Crispy Sprouts (Side)

$6.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Side Fritters

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Rustic Hash

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

1/2 Pueblo Fry

$6.00

House Chips

$3.00

Feature Side

$6.00Out of stock

Red Pepper Gouda Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

K-Cluckers

$6.00

K-HALF Grilled Cheese Sammich

$6.00

K-HALF Turkey n Cheese

$6.00

K-MINI Burger

$6.00

K-MINI Piggy

$6.00

K-FULL GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

K-FULL TURKEY n CHZ

$12.00

Main Course

1LBS Smoked Brisket

$28.00

1LBS Smoked Turkey Breast

$20.00

1LBS Pulled Pork

$20.00

1LBS Smoked Prime Rib

$40.00

Sides

Green Beans for 12

$35.00

Stuffing for 12

$35.00

Baked Mac & Cheese for 12

$40.00

Mash Potatoes & Gravy for 12

$35.00

Crispy Sprouts for 12

$40.00

House Salad for 12

$35.00

Broccoli Salad for 12

$35.00

Dessert

Toffee Bread Pudding for 12

$50.00

Smoked Peach Cobbler for 12

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri, features chef-inspired smoked meat dishes paired with a hand-crafted bourbon cocktails.

Website

Location

1107 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Directions

Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse image
Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse image

