Main picView gallery

MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street 1830 S 4TH ST

review star

No reviews yet

1830 S 4TH ST

Lafayette, IN 47905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dozen

Asst Dozen

$13.50

Asst Half Dozen

$6.75

Glazed Yeast Dozen

$12.00

Glazed Yeast Half Dozen

$6.00

Yeast Asst Dozen

$13.50

Cake Asst Dozen

$13.50

Glazed Cake Asst Dozen

$12.00

Day-Old Dozen

$5.00

Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.25

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Donuts

Dozen

$15.00

Individual Donut

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Tiger Tail

$2.50

Mini Fritter

$2.00

Apple Fritter

$3.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1830 S 4TH ST, Lafayette, IN 47905

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Table Cafe and Eatery - 2842 Old US Hwy 231
orange starNo Reviews
2842 Old US Hwy 231 Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
Sacred Grounds - Lafayette IN
orange star4.7 • 446
724 Wabash Ave Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Spot Tavern / Snuggs Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
409 S 4th St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Checkerboard Tavern
orange star4.3 • 302
1521 Kossuth St Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
orange starNo Reviews
200 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
orange star4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Legacy Pub
orange star4.4 • 983
3230 Daugherty Drive Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
The Black Sparrow
orange star4.5 • 736
223 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston